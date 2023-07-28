Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP #include <map> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp> namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference; namespace holoscan::utils { gxf_result_t multiai_get_data_per_model(InputContext& op_input, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors, HoloInfer::DataMap& data_per_input_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor, bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module); gxf_result_t multiai_transmit_data_per_model( gxf_context_t& cont, const HoloInfer::Mappings& model_to_tensor_map, HoloInfer::DataMap& input_data_map, OutputContext& op_output, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors, HoloInfer::DimType& tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType& element_type, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator_, const std::string& module); } // namespace holoscan::utils #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_HOLOINFER_HPP */