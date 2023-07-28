Program Listing for File holoinfer_buffer.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_BUFFER_H #define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_BUFFER_H #include <cuda_runtime_api.h> #include <sys/stat.h> #include <algorithm> #include <fstream> #include <iostream> #include <iterator> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <numeric> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoinfer_constants.hpp" #define _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ __attribute__((visibility("default"))) namespace holoscan { namespace inference { uint32_t get_element_size(holoinfer_datatype t) noexcept; class DeviceAllocator { public: bool operator()(void** ptr, size_t size) const; }; class DeviceFree { public: void operator()(void* ptr) const; }; class DeviceBuffer { public: explicit DeviceBuffer(holoinfer_datatype type = holoinfer_datatype::hFloat); DeviceBuffer(size_t size, holoinfer_datatype type); void* data(); size_t size() const; size_t get_bytes() const; void resize(size_t element_size); ~DeviceBuffer(); private: size_t size_{0}, capacity_{0}; holoinfer_datatype type_ = holoinfer_datatype::hFloat; void* buffer_ = nullptr; DeviceAllocator allocator_; DeviceFree free_; }; class DataBuffer { public: DataBuffer(); std::shared_ptr<DeviceBuffer> device_buffer; std::vector<float> host_buffer; }; using DataMap = std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>; using Mappings = std::map<std::string, std::string>; using DimType = std::map<std::string, std::vector<int64_t>>; using MultiMappings = std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>; struct MultiAISpecs { MultiAISpecs() = default; MultiAISpecs(const std::string& backend, const Mappings& model_path_map, const Mappings& inference_map, bool is_engine_path, bool oncpu, bool parallel_proc, bool use_fp16, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out) : backend_type_(backend), model_path_map_(model_path_map), inference_map_(inference_map), is_engine_path_(is_engine_path), oncuda_(!oncpu), parallel_processing_(parallel_proc), use_fp16_(use_fp16), cuda_buffer_in_(cuda_buffer_in), cuda_buffer_out_(cuda_buffer_out) {} Mappings get_path_map() const { return model_path_map_; } std::string backend_type_{"trt"}; Mappings model_path_map_; Mappings inference_map_; bool is_engine_path_ = false; bool oncuda_ = true; bool parallel_processing_ = false; bool use_fp16_ = false; bool cuda_buffer_in_ = true; bool cuda_buffer_out_ = true; DataMap data_per_model_; DataMap data_per_tensor_; DataMap output_per_model_; }; InferStatus allocate_host_device_buffers(DataMap& buffers, std::vector<int64_t>& dims_map, const std::string& mappings); InferStatus allocate_host_buffers(DataMap& buffers, std::vector<int64_t>& dims, const std::string& keyname); } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif