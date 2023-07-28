Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_UTILS_API_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_UTILS_API_H

#include <sys/utsname.h>
#include <filesystem>
#include <map>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "gxf/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/clock.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/timestamp.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp"

#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_constants.hpp"

namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {

void timer_init(TimePoint& _t);

using GXFTransmitters = std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>;
using GXFReceivers = std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>;

gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ multiai_get_data_per_model(
    const GXFReceivers& receivers, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
    DataMap& data_per_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
    bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module);

gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ multiai_transmit_data_per_model(
    gxf_context_t& context, const Mappings& model_map, DataMap& data_map,
    const GXFTransmitters& transmitters, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
    DimType& out_dims_map, bool in_on_cuda, bool out_on_cuda,
    const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType& element_type, const std::string& module,
    const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator);

InferStatus map_data_to_model_from_tensor(const MultiMappings& model_data_mapping,
                                          DataMap& data_per_model, DataMap& data_per_input_tensor);

gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module,
                                                  const std::string& submodule);

void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);

InferStatus multiai_inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map,
                                             const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
                                             const Mappings& inference_map,
                                             const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
                                             const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);

InferStatus multiai_processor_validity_check(const Mappings& processed_map,
                                             const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
                                             const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);

bool is_platform_aarch64();

}  // namespace inference
}  // namespace holoscan
#endif

