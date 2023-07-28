Program Listing for File holoinfer_utils.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_UTILS_API_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_UTILS_API_H
#include <sys/utsname.h>
#include <filesystem>
#include <map>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "gxf/core/entity.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/gxf.h"
#include "gxf/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/multimedia/video.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/allocator.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/clock.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/codelet.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/tensor.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/timestamp.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/transmitter.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_buffer.hpp"
#include "holoinfer_constants.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
void timer_init(TimePoint& _t);
using GXFTransmitters = std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>>;
using GXFReceivers = std::vector<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>;
gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ multiai_get_data_per_model(
const GXFReceivers& receivers, const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensors,
DataMap& data_per_tensor, std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dims_per_tensor,
bool cuda_buffer_out, const std::string& module);
gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ multiai_transmit_data_per_model(
gxf_context_t& context, const Mappings& model_map, DataMap& data_map,
const GXFTransmitters& transmitters, const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensors,
DimType& out_dims_map, bool in_on_cuda, bool out_on_cuda,
const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType& element_type, const std::string& module,
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator>& allocator);
InferStatus map_data_to_model_from_tensor(const MultiMappings& model_data_mapping,
DataMap& data_per_model, DataMap& data_per_input_tensor);
gxf_result_t _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ report_error(const std::string& module,
const std::string& submodule);
void _HOLOSCAN_EXTERNAL_API_ raise_error(const std::string& module, const std::string& submodule);
InferStatus multiai_inference_validity_check(const Mappings& model_path_map,
const MultiMappings& pre_processor_map,
const Mappings& inference_map,
const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);
InferStatus multiai_processor_validity_check(const Mappings& processed_map,
const std::vector<std::string>& in_tensor_names,
const std::vector<std::string>& out_tensor_names);
bool is_platform_aarch64();
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif