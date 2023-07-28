Program Listing for File core.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H
#include <cuda.h>
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include <cuda_runtime_api.h>
#include <onnxruntime_c_api.h>
#include <onnxruntime_cxx_api.h>
#include <chrono>
#include <cmath>
#include <exception>
#include <fstream>
#include <iostream>
#include <limits>
#include <memory>
#include <numeric>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <infer/infer.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class OnnxInfer : public InferBase {
public:
OnnxInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool cuda_flag);
InferStatus do_inference(std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>& input_data,
std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>& output_buffer);
void populate_model_details();
void print_model_details();
int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options();
std::vector<int64_t> get_input_dims() const;
std::vector<int64_t> get_output_dims() const;
void cleanup() {
session_.reset();
env_.reset();
}
private:
std::string model_path_{""};
bool use_cuda_ = true;
Ort::SessionOptions session_options_;
OrtCUDAProviderOptions cuda_options_{};
std::unique_ptr<Ort::Env> env_ = nullptr;
std::unique_ptr<Ort::Session> session_ = nullptr;
Ort::AllocatorWithDefaultOptions allocator_;
size_t input_nodes_{0}, output_nodes_{0};
std::vector<int64_t> input_dims_{};
std::vector<int64_t> output_dims_{};
ONNXTensorElementDataType input_type_, output_type_;
std::vector<const char*> input_names_;
std::vector<const char*> output_names_;
std::vector<Ort::Value> input_tensors_;
std::vector<Ort::Value> output_tensors_;
std::vector<Ort::Value> input_tensors_gpu_;
std::vector<Ort::Value> output_tensors_gpu_;
Ort::MemoryInfo memory_info_ = Ort::MemoryInfo::CreateCpu(OrtAllocatorType::OrtArenaAllocator,
OrtMemType::OrtMemTypeDefault);
std::vector<float> input_tensor_values_;
std::vector<float> output_tensor_values_;
Ort::MemoryInfo memory_info_cuda_ =
Ort::MemoryInfo("Cuda", OrtAllocatorType::OrtArenaAllocator, 0, OrtMemTypeDefault);
std::unique_ptr<Ort::Allocator> memory_allocator_cuda_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif