Program Listing for File data_processor.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_DATA_PROCESSOR_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_DATA_PROCESSOR_H
#include <bits/stdc++.h>
#include <cstring>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoinfer.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
using processor_FP =
std::function<void(const std::vector<int>&, const std::vector<float>&, std::vector<int64_t>&,
std::vector<float>&, const std::vector<std::string>&)>;
class DataProcessor {
public:
DataProcessor() {}
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings& process_operations);
InferStatus process_operation(const std::string& operation, const std::vector<int>& in_dims,
const std::vector<float>& in_data, std::vector<int64_t>& out_dims,
std::vector<float>& out_data,
const std::vector<std::string>& custom_strings);
void compute_max_per_channel_cpu(const std::vector<int>& in_dims,
const std::vector<float>& in_data,
std::vector<int64_t>& out_dims, std::vector<float>& out_data);
void print_results(const std::vector<int>& in_dims, const std::vector<float>& in_data);
void print_custom_binary_classification(const std::vector<int>& in_dims,
const std::vector<float>& in_data,
const std::vector<std::string>& custom_strings);
private:
const std::map<std::string, holoinfer_data_processor> supported_operations_{
{"max_per_channel_scaled", holoinfer_data_processor::HOST},
{"print", holoinfer_data_processor::HOST},
{"print_custom_binary_classification", holoinfer_data_processor::HOST}};
processor_FP max_per_channel_scaled_fp_ = [this](auto& in_dims, auto& in_data, auto& out_dims,
auto& out_data, auto& custom_strings) {
compute_max_per_channel_cpu(in_dims, in_data, out_dims, out_data);
};
processor_FP print_results_fp_ = [this](auto& in_dims, auto& in_data, auto& out_dims,
auto& out_data, auto& custom_strings) {
print_results(in_dims, in_data);
};
processor_FP print_custom_binary_classification_fp_ =
[this](auto& in_dims, auto& in_data, auto& out_dims, auto& out_data, auto& custom_strings) {
print_custom_binary_classification(in_dims, in_data, custom_strings);
};
const std::map<std::string, processor_FP> oper_to_fp_{
{"max_per_channel_scaled", max_per_channel_scaled_fp_},
{"print", print_results_fp_},
{"print_custom_binary_classification", print_custom_binary_classification_fp_}};
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif