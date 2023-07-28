Program Listing for File image_format.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/image_format.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP
#include <cstdint>
namespace holoscan::viz {
enum class ImageFormat {
R8_UINT,
R16_UINT,
R16_SFLOAT,
R32_UINT,
R32_SFLOAT,
R8G8B8_UNORM,
B8G8R8_UNORM,
R8G8B8A8_UNORM,
B8G8R8A8_UNORM,
R16G16B16A16_UNORM,
R16G16B16A16_SFLOAT,
R32G32B32A32_SFLOAT,
R8_UNORM,
R16_UNORM,
};
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_IMAGE_FORMAT_HPP */