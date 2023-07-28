Program Listing for File app_driver.grpc.pb.h
// Generated by the gRPC C++ plugin.
// If you make any local change, they will be lost.
// source: app_driver.proto
// Original file comments:
//
// SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
//
// Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
// you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
// You may obtain a copy of the License at
//
// http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
//
// Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
// distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
// WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
// See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
// limitations under the License.
//
#ifndef GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED
#define GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED
#include "app_driver.pb.h"
#include <functional>
#include <grpcpp/generic/async_generic_service.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_stream.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/async_unary_call.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/client_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/client_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/completion_queue.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/message_allocator.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/method_handler.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/proto_utils.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/rpc_method.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/server_callback.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/server_callback_handlers.h>
#include <grpcpp/server_context.h>
#include <grpcpp/impl/service_type.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/status.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/stub_options.h>
#include <grpcpp/support/sync_stream.h>
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class AppDriver final {
public:
static constexpr char const* service_full_name() {
return "holoscan.service.AppDriver";
}
class StubInterface {
public:
virtual ~StubInterface() {}
virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) = 0;
std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(AsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(context, request, cq));
}
std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(context, request, cq));
}
class async_interface {
public:
virtual ~async_interface() {}
virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) = 0;
virtual void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) = 0;
};
typedef class async_interface experimental_async_interface;
virtual class async_interface* async() { return nullptr; }
class async_interface* experimental_async() { return async(); }
private:
virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* AsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
virtual ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReaderInterface< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) = 0;
};
class Stub final : public StubInterface {
public:
Stub(const std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface>& channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions& options = ::grpc::StubOptions());
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) override;
std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> AsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(AsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(context, request, cq));
}
std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>> PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) {
return std::unique_ptr< ::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>>(PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(context, request, cq));
}
class async final :
public StubInterface::async_interface {
public:
void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, std::function<void(::grpc::Status)>) override;
void FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response, ::grpc::ClientUnaryReactor* reactor) override;
private:
friend class Stub;
explicit async(Stub* stub): stub_(stub) { }
Stub* stub() { return stub_; }
Stub* stub_;
};
class async* async() override { return &async_stub_; }
private:
std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface> channel_;
class async async_stub_{this};
::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* AsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
::grpc::ClientAsyncResponseReader< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* PrepareAsyncFragmentAllocationRaw(::grpc::ClientContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest& request, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* cq) override;
const ::grpc::internal::RpcMethod rpcmethod_FragmentAllocation_;
};
static std::unique_ptr<Stub> NewStub(const std::shared_ptr< ::grpc::ChannelInterface>& channel, const ::grpc::StubOptions& options = ::grpc::StubOptions());
class Service : public ::grpc::Service {
public:
Service();
virtual ~Service();
virtual ::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response);
};
template <class BaseClass>
class WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodAsync(0);
}
~WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable synchronous version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(0, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
}
};
typedef WithAsyncMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service > AsyncService;
template <class BaseClass>
class WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodCallback(0,
new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(
[this](
::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) { return this->FragmentAllocation(context, request, response); }));}
void SetMessageAllocatorFor_FragmentAllocation(
::grpc::MessageAllocator< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* allocator) {
::grpc::internal::MethodHandler* const handler = ::grpc::Service::GetHandler(0);
static_cast<::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>*>(handler)
->SetMessageAllocator(allocator);
}
~WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable synchronous version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* FragmentAllocation(
::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) { return nullptr; }
};
typedef WithCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service > CallbackService;
typedef CallbackService ExperimentalCallbackService;
template <class BaseClass>
class WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodGeneric(0);
}
~WithGenericMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable synchronous version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
};
template <class BaseClass>
class WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRaw(0);
}
~WithRawMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable synchronous version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
void RequestFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ServerAsyncResponseWriter< ::grpc::ByteBuffer>* response, ::grpc::CompletionQueue* new_call_cq, ::grpc::ServerCompletionQueue* notification_cq, void *tag) {
::grpc::Service::RequestAsyncUnary(0, context, request, response, new_call_cq, notification_cq, tag);
}
};
template <class BaseClass>
class WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodRawCallback(0,
new ::grpc::internal::CallbackUnaryHandler< ::grpc::ByteBuffer, ::grpc::ByteBuffer>(
[this](
::grpc::CallbackServerContext* context, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* request, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* response) { return this->FragmentAllocation(context, request, response); }));
}
~WithRawCallbackMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable synchronous version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
virtual ::grpc::ServerUnaryReactor* FragmentAllocation(
::grpc::CallbackServerContext* /*context*/, const ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*request*/, ::grpc::ByteBuffer* /*response*/) { return nullptr; }
};
template <class BaseClass>
class WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation : public BaseClass {
private:
void BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(const Service* /*service*/) {}
public:
WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation() {
::grpc::Service::MarkMethodStreamed(0,
new ::grpc::internal::StreamedUnaryHandler<
::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(
[this](::grpc::ServerContext* context,
::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer<
::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* streamer) {
return this->StreamedFragmentAllocation(context,
streamer);
}));
}
~WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation() override {
BaseClassMustBeDerivedFromService(this);
}
// disable regular version of this method
::grpc::Status FragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* /*context*/, const ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* /*request*/, ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* /*response*/) override {
abort();
return ::grpc::Status(::grpc::StatusCode::UNIMPLEMENTED, "");
}
// replace default version of method with streamed unary
virtual ::grpc::Status StreamedFragmentAllocation(::grpc::ServerContext* context, ::grpc::ServerUnaryStreamer< ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest,::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>* server_unary_streamer) = 0;
};
typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service > StreamedUnaryService;
typedef Service SplitStreamedService;
typedef WithStreamedUnaryMethod_FragmentAllocation<Service > StreamedService;
};
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
#endif// GRPC_app_5fdriver_2eproto__INCLUDED