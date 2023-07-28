Program Listing for File app_driver.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/app_driver.pb.h)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_driver.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
#include "system_resource.pb.h"
#include "result.pb.h"
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_app_5fdriver_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class FragmentAllocationRequest;
struct FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentAllocationRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_;
class FragmentAllocationResponse;
struct FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentAllocationResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class FragmentAllocationRequest final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest) */ {
public:
inline FragmentAllocationRequest() : FragmentAllocationRequest(nullptr) {}
~FragmentAllocationRequest() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
FragmentAllocationRequest(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from);
FragmentAllocationRequest(FragmentAllocationRequest&& from) noexcept
: FragmentAllocationRequest() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline FragmentAllocationRequest& operator=(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline FragmentAllocationRequest& operator=(FragmentAllocationRequest&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const FragmentAllocationRequest& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const FragmentAllocationRequest* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentAllocationRequest*>(
&_FragmentAllocationRequest_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(FragmentAllocationRequest& a, FragmentAllocationRequest& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
FragmentAllocationRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentAllocationRequest>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationRequest& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const FragmentAllocationRequest& from) {
FragmentAllocationRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationRequest* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest";
}
protected:
explicit FragmentAllocationRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kFragmentNamesFieldNumber = 1,
kSystemResourcesFieldNumber = 2,
};
// repeated string fragment_names = 1;
int fragment_names_size() const;
private:
int _internal_fragment_names_size() const;
public:
void clear_fragment_names();
const std::string& fragment_names(int index) const;
std::string* mutable_fragment_names(int index);
void set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string& value);
void set_fragment_names(int index, std::string&& value);
void set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value);
void set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value, size_t size);
std::string* add_fragment_names();
void add_fragment_names(const std::string& value);
void add_fragment_names(std::string&& value);
void add_fragment_names(const char* value);
void add_fragment_names(const char* value, size_t size);
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragment_names() const;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>* mutable_fragment_names();
private:
const std::string& _internal_fragment_names(int index) const;
std::string* _internal_add_fragment_names();
public:
// repeated .holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo system_resources = 2;
int system_resources_size() const;
private:
int _internal_system_resources_size() const;
public:
void clear_system_resources();
::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* mutable_system_resources(int index);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo >*
mutable_system_resources();
private:
const ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo& _internal_system_resources(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* _internal_add_system_resources();
public:
const ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo& system_resources(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* add_system_resources();
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo >&
system_resources() const;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> fragment_names_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo > system_resources_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class FragmentAllocationResponse final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse) */ {
public:
inline FragmentAllocationResponse() : FragmentAllocationResponse(nullptr) {}
~FragmentAllocationResponse() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
FragmentAllocationResponse(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from);
FragmentAllocationResponse(FragmentAllocationResponse&& from) noexcept
: FragmentAllocationResponse() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline FragmentAllocationResponse& operator=(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline FragmentAllocationResponse& operator=(FragmentAllocationResponse&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const FragmentAllocationResponse& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const FragmentAllocationResponse* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentAllocationResponse*>(
&_FragmentAllocationResponse_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
1;
friend void swap(FragmentAllocationResponse& a, FragmentAllocationResponse& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
FragmentAllocationResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentAllocationResponse>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const FragmentAllocationResponse& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const FragmentAllocationResponse& from) {
FragmentAllocationResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(FragmentAllocationResponse* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse";
}
protected:
explicit FragmentAllocationResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kResultFieldNumber = 1,
};
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
bool has_result() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_result() const;
public:
void clear_result();
const ::holoscan::service::Result& result() const;
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_result();
::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_result();
void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result);
private:
const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_result() const;
::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_result();
public:
void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
::holoscan::service::Result* result);
::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_result();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::holoscan::service::Result* result_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fdriver_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// FragmentAllocationRequest
// repeated string fragment_names = 1;
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_fragment_names_size() const {
return _impl_.fragment_names_.size();
}
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names_size() const {
return _internal_fragment_names_size();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::clear_fragment_names() {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Clear();
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names() {
std::string* _s = _internal_add_fragment_names();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_fragment_names(int index) const {
return _impl_.fragment_names_.Get(index);
}
inline const std::string& FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
return _internal_fragment_names(index);
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_fragment_names(int index) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
return _impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index);
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const std::string& value) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, std::string&& value) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(std::move(value));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value) {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
_impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_char:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::set_fragment_names(int index, const char* value, size_t size) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Mutable(index)->assign(
reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline std::string* FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_add_fragment_names() {
return _impl_.fragment_names_.Add();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(std::string&& value) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Add(std::move(value));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const char* value) {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
_impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_char:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline void FragmentAllocationRequest::add_fragment_names(const char* value, size_t size) {
_impl_.fragment_names_.Add()->assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>&
FragmentAllocationRequest::fragment_names() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
return _impl_.fragment_names_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>*
FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_fragment_names() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.fragment_names)
return &_impl_.fragment_names_;
}
// repeated .holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo system_resources = 2;
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_system_resources_size() const {
return _impl_.system_resources_.size();
}
inline int FragmentAllocationRequest::system_resources_size() const {
return _internal_system_resources_size();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_system_resources(int index) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.system_resources)
return _impl_.system_resources_.Mutable(index);
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo >*
FragmentAllocationRequest::mutable_system_resources() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.system_resources)
return &_impl_.system_resources_;
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo& FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_system_resources(int index) const {
return _impl_.system_resources_.Get(index);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo& FragmentAllocationRequest::system_resources(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.system_resources)
return _internal_system_resources(index);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* FragmentAllocationRequest::_internal_add_system_resources() {
return _impl_.system_resources_.Add();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* FragmentAllocationRequest::add_system_resources() {
::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* _add = _internal_add_system_resources();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.system_resources)
return _add;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo >&
FragmentAllocationRequest::system_resources() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationRequest.system_resources)
return _impl_.system_resources_;
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// FragmentAllocationResponse
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
inline bool FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_has_result() const {
return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.result_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool FragmentAllocationResponse::has_result() const {
return _internal_has_result();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_result() const {
const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.result_;
return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentAllocationResponse::result() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
return _internal_result();
}
inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
}
_impl_.result_ = result;
if (result) {
} else {
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::release_result() {
::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
auto* old = reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
}
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::unsafe_arena_release_result() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::_internal_mutable_result() {
if (_impl_.result_ == nullptr) {
auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
_impl_.result_ = p;
}
return _impl_.result_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentAllocationResponse::mutable_result() {
::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_result();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
return _msg;
}
inline void FragmentAllocationResponse::set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
if (message_arena == nullptr) {
delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
}
if (result) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(result));
if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
result = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
message_arena, result, submessage_arena);
}
} else {
}
_impl_.result_ = result;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentAllocationResponse.result)
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fdriver_2eproto