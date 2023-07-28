Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.cc
src/core/services/generated/app_worker.pb.cc
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_worker.proto
#include "app_worker.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_.min_port_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_.max_port_)*/0u
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
AvailablePortsRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
AvailablePortsResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.fragments_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_.connections_)*/{}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
FragmentExecutionRequest _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_;
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.result_)*/nullptr
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
FragmentExecutionResponse _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[4];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.min_port_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse, _impl_.unused_ports_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _impl_.fragments_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest, _impl_.connections_),
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse, _impl_.result_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
{ 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest)},
{ 9, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse)},
{ 16, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest)},
{ 24, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse)},
};
static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
&::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_._instance,
&::holoscan::service::_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_._instance,
};
const char descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\020app_worker.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\025co"
"nnection_item.proto\032\014result.proto\"T\n\025Ava"
"ilablePortsRequest\022\027\n\017number_of_ports\030\001"
"\001(\r\022\020\n\010min_port\030\002\001(\r\022\020\n\010max_port\030\003\001(\r\""
".\n\026AvailablePortsResponse\022\024\n\014unused_port"
"s\030\001\003(\r\"d\n\030FragmentExecutionRequest\022\021\n\tf"
"ragments\030\001\003(\t\0225\n\013connections\030\002\003(\0132 .ho"
"loscan.service.ConnectionItem\"E\n\031Fragmen"
"tExecutionResponse\022(\n\006result\030\001\001(\0132\030.hol"
"oscan.service.Result2\342\001\n\tAppWorker\022e\n\016Av"
"ailablePorts\022\'.holoscan.service.Availabl"
"ePortsRequest\032(.holoscan.service.Availab"
"lePortsResponse\"\000\022n\n\021FragmentExecution\022*"
".holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionReque"
"st\032+.holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionR"
"esponse\"\000b\006proto3"
;
static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps[2] = {
&::descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto,
&::descriptor_table_result_2eproto,
};
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto = {
false, false, 617, descriptor_table_protodef_app_5fworker_2eproto,
"app_worker.proto",
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_deps, 2, 4,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto::offsets,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_app_5fworker_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_app_5fworker_2eproto(&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class AvailablePortsRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}
AvailablePortsRequest::AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
AvailablePortsRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){}
, decltype(_impl_.min_port_){}
, decltype(_impl_.max_port_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
::memcpy(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, &from._impl_.number_of_ports_,
static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.number_of_ports_){0u}
, decltype(_impl_.min_port_){0u}
, decltype(_impl_.max_port_){0u}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
AvailablePortsRequest::~AvailablePortsRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
::memset(&_impl_.number_of_ports_, 0, static_cast<size_t>(
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.max_port_) -
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_)) + sizeof(_impl_.max_port_));
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
_impl_.number_of_ports_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// uint32 min_port = 2;
case 2:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) {
_impl_.min_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// uint32 max_port = 3;
case 3:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) {
_impl_.max_port_ = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* AvailablePortsRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(1, this->_internal_number_of_ports(), target);
}
// uint32 min_port = 2;
if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(2, this->_internal_min_port(), target);
}
// uint32 max_port = 3;
if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteUInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_max_port(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
return target;
}
size_t AvailablePortsRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
if (this->_internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_number_of_ports());
}
// uint32 min_port = 2;
if (this->_internal_min_port() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_min_port());
}
// uint32 max_port = 3;
if (this->_internal_max_port() != 0) {
total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::UInt32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_max_port());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_number_of_ports() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_number_of_ports(from._internal_number_of_ports());
}
if (from._internal_min_port() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_min_port(from._internal_min_port());
}
if (from._internal_max_port() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_max_port(from._internal_max_port());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool AvailablePortsRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void AvailablePortsRequest::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap<
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.max_port_)
+ sizeof(AvailablePortsRequest::_impl_.max_port_)
- PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(AvailablePortsRequest, _impl_.number_of_ports_)>(
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.number_of_ports_),
reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.number_of_ports_));
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[0]);
}
// ===================================================================
class AvailablePortsResponse::_Internal {
public:
};
AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}
AvailablePortsResponse::AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
AvailablePortsResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){from._impl_.unused_ports_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.unused_ports_){arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_)*/{0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
AvailablePortsResponse::~AvailablePortsResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.unused_ports_.~RepeatedField();
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.unused_ports_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::PackedUInt32Parser(_internal_mutable_unused_ports(), ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
} else if (static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8) {
_internal_add_unused_ports(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr));
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* AvailablePortsResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
{
int byte_size = _impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.load(std::memory_order_relaxed);
if (byte_size > 0) {
target = stream->WriteUInt32Packed(
1, _internal_unused_ports(), byte_size, target);
}
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
return target;
}
size_t AvailablePortsResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
{
size_t data_size = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::
UInt32Size(this->_impl_.unused_ports_);
if (data_size > 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32Size(static_cast<int32_t>(data_size));
}
int cached_size = ::_pbi::ToCachedSize(data_size);
_impl_._unused_ports_cached_byte_size_.store(cached_size,
std::memory_order_relaxed);
total_size += data_size;
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData AvailablePortsResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*AvailablePortsResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<AvailablePortsResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.unused_ports_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.unused_ports_);
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool AvailablePortsResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void AvailablePortsResponse::InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.unused_ports_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.unused_ports_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata AvailablePortsResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[1]);
}
// ===================================================================
class FragmentExecutionRequest::_Internal {
public:
};
void FragmentExecutionRequest::clear_connections() {
_impl_.connections_.Clear();
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
FragmentExecutionRequest* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.fragments_){from._impl_.fragments_}
, decltype(_impl_.connections_){from._impl_.connections_}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.fragments_){arena}
, decltype(_impl_.connections_){arena}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
FragmentExecutionRequest::~FragmentExecutionRequest() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.fragments_.~RepeatedPtrField();
_impl_.connections_.~RepeatedPtrField();
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.fragments_.Clear();
_impl_.connections_.Clear();
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// repeated string fragments = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr -= 1;
do {
ptr += 1;
auto str = _internal_add_fragments();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments"));
if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
} while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<10>(ptr));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
case 2:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
ptr -= 1;
do {
ptr += 1;
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_connections(), ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break;
} while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<18>(ptr));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* FragmentExecutionRequest::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated string fragments = 1;
for (int i = 0, n = this->_internal_fragments_size(); i < n; i++) {
const auto& s = this->_internal_fragments(i);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
s.data(), static_cast<int>(s.length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments");
target = stream->WriteString(1, s, target);
}
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
for (unsigned i = 0,
n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_connections_size()); i < n; i++) {
const auto& repfield = this->_internal_connections(i);
target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
InternalWriteMessage(2, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
return target;
}
size_t FragmentExecutionRequest::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// repeated string fragments = 1;
total_size += 1 *
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::FromIntSize(_impl_.fragments_.size());
for (int i = 0, n = _impl_.fragments_.size(); i < n; i++) {
total_size += ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
_impl_.fragments_.Get(i));
}
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_connections_size();
for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.connections_) {
total_size +=
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionRequest::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionRequest::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionRequest*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
_this->_impl_.fragments_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.fragments_);
_this->_impl_.connections_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.connections_);
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool FragmentExecutionRequest::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void FragmentExecutionRequest::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
_impl_.fragments_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.fragments_);
_impl_.connections_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.connections_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionRequest::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[2]);
}
// ===================================================================
class FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal {
public:
static const ::holoscan::service::Result& result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg);
};
const ::holoscan::service::Result&
FragmentExecutionResponse::_Internal::result(const FragmentExecutionResponse* msg) {
return *msg->_impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::clear_result() {
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
FragmentExecutionResponse* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_impl_.result_ = new ::holoscan::service::Result(*from._impl_.result_);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.result_){nullptr}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
}
FragmentExecutionResponse::~FragmentExecutionResponse() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
if (this != internal_default_instance()) delete _impl_.result_;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr && _impl_.result_ != nullptr) {
delete _impl_.result_;
}
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) {
ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_mutable_result(), ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* FragmentExecutionResponse::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::
InternalWriteMessage(1, _Internal::result(this),
_Internal::result(this).GetCachedSize(), target, stream);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
return target;
}
size_t FragmentExecutionResponse::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
if (this->_internal_has_result()) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(
*_impl_.result_);
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData FragmentExecutionResponse::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*FragmentExecutionResponse::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<FragmentExecutionResponse*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (from._internal_has_result()) {
_this->_internal_mutable_result()->::holoscan::service::Result::MergeFrom(
from._internal_result());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool FragmentExecutionResponse::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void FragmentExecutionResponse::InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
using std::swap;
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
swap(_impl_.result_, other->_impl_.result_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata FragmentExecutionResponse::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_app_5fworker_2eproto[3]);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest >(arena);
}
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>