Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.h

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_worker.proto

#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto

#include <limits>
#include <string>

#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
#include "connection_item.pb.h"
#include "result.pb.h"
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_app_5fworker_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
}  // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto {
  static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class AvailablePortsRequest;
struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_;
class AvailablePortsResponse;
struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_;
class FragmentExecutionRequest;
struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_;
class FragmentExecutionResponse;
struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

// ===================================================================

class AvailablePortsRequest final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) */ {
 public:
  inline AvailablePortsRequest() : AvailablePortsRequest(nullptr) {}
  ~AvailablePortsRequest() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from);
  AvailablePortsRequest(AvailablePortsRequest&& from) noexcept
    : AvailablePortsRequest() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline AvailablePortsRequest& operator=(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline AvailablePortsRequest& operator=(AvailablePortsRequest&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const AvailablePortsRequest& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const AvailablePortsRequest* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest*>(
               &_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    0;

  friend void swap(AvailablePortsRequest& a, AvailablePortsRequest& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  AvailablePortsRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<AvailablePortsRequest>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
    AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest";
  }
  protected:
  explicit AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kNumberOfPortsFieldNumber = 1,
    kMinPortFieldNumber = 2,
    kMaxPortFieldNumber = 3,
  };
  // uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
  void clear_number_of_ports();
  uint32_t number_of_ports() const;
  void set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value);
  private:
  uint32_t _internal_number_of_ports() const;
  void _internal_set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value);
  public:

  // uint32 min_port = 2;
  void clear_min_port();
  uint32_t min_port() const;
  void set_min_port(uint32_t value);
  private:
  uint32_t _internal_min_port() const;
  void _internal_set_min_port(uint32_t value);
  public:

  // uint32 max_port = 3;
  void clear_max_port();
  uint32_t max_port() const;
  void set_max_port(uint32_t value);
  private:
  uint32_t _internal_max_port() const;
  void _internal_set_max_port(uint32_t value);
  public:

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    uint32_t number_of_ports_;
    uint32_t min_port_;
    uint32_t max_port_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class AvailablePortsResponse final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) */ {
 public:
  inline AvailablePortsResponse() : AvailablePortsResponse(nullptr) {}
  ~AvailablePortsResponse() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from);
  AvailablePortsResponse(AvailablePortsResponse&& from) noexcept
    : AvailablePortsResponse() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline AvailablePortsResponse& operator=(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline AvailablePortsResponse& operator=(AvailablePortsResponse&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const AvailablePortsResponse& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const AvailablePortsResponse* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse*>(
               &_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    1;

  friend void swap(AvailablePortsResponse& a, AvailablePortsResponse& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  AvailablePortsResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<AvailablePortsResponse>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
    AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse";
  }
  protected:
  explicit AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kUnusedPortsFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
  int unused_ports_size() const;
  private:
  int _internal_unused_ports_size() const;
  public:
  void clear_unused_ports();
  private:
  uint32_t _internal_unused_ports(int index) const;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
      _internal_unused_ports() const;
  void _internal_add_unused_ports(uint32_t value);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
      _internal_mutable_unused_ports();
  public:
  uint32_t unused_ports(int index) const;
  void set_unused_ports(int index, uint32_t value);
  void add_unused_ports(uint32_t value);
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
      unused_ports() const;
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
      mutable_unused_ports();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t > unused_ports_;
    mutable std::atomic<int> _unused_ports_cached_byte_size_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class FragmentExecutionRequest final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) */ {
 public:
  inline FragmentExecutionRequest() : FragmentExecutionRequest(nullptr) {}
  ~FragmentExecutionRequest() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from);
  FragmentExecutionRequest(FragmentExecutionRequest&& from) noexcept
    : FragmentExecutionRequest() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline FragmentExecutionRequest& operator=(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline FragmentExecutionRequest& operator=(FragmentExecutionRequest&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const FragmentExecutionRequest& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const FragmentExecutionRequest* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest*>(
               &_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    2;

  friend void swap(FragmentExecutionRequest& a, FragmentExecutionRequest& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  FragmentExecutionRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentExecutionRequest>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
    FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest";
  }
  protected:
  explicit FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kFragmentsFieldNumber = 1,
    kConnectionsFieldNumber = 2,
  };
  // repeated string fragments = 1;
  int fragments_size() const;
  private:
  int _internal_fragments_size() const;
  public:
  void clear_fragments();
  const std::string& fragments(int index) const;
  std::string* mutable_fragments(int index);
  void set_fragments(int index, const std::string& value);
  void set_fragments(int index, std::string&& value);
  void set_fragments(int index, const char* value);
  void set_fragments(int index, const char* value, size_t size);
  std::string* add_fragments();
  void add_fragments(const std::string& value);
  void add_fragments(std::string&& value);
  void add_fragments(const char* value);
  void add_fragments(const char* value, size_t size);
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragments() const;
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>* mutable_fragments();
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_fragments(int index) const;
  std::string* _internal_add_fragments();
  public:

  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
  int connections_size() const;
  private:
  int _internal_connections_size() const;
  public:
  void clear_connections();
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* mutable_connections(int index);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >*
      mutable_connections();
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& _internal_connections(int index) const;
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* _internal_add_connections();
  public:
  const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& connections(int index) const;
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* add_connections();
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >&
      connections() const;

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> fragments_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem > connections_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class FragmentExecutionResponse final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) */ {
 public:
  inline FragmentExecutionResponse() : FragmentExecutionResponse(nullptr) {}
  ~FragmentExecutionResponse() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from);
  FragmentExecutionResponse(FragmentExecutionResponse&& from) noexcept
    : FragmentExecutionResponse() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline FragmentExecutionResponse& operator=(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline FragmentExecutionResponse& operator=(FragmentExecutionResponse&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const FragmentExecutionResponse& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const FragmentExecutionResponse* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse*>(
               &_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    3;

  friend void swap(FragmentExecutionResponse& a, FragmentExecutionResponse& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  FragmentExecutionResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentExecutionResponse>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
    FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse";
  }
  protected:
  explicit FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kResultFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
  bool has_result() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_result() const;
  public:
  void clear_result();
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& result() const;
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_result();
  ::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_result();
  void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_result() const;
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_result();
  public:
  void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
      ::holoscan::service::Result* result);
  ::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_result();

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================


// ===================================================================

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic push
  #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// AvailablePortsRequest

// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_number_of_ports() {
  _impl_.number_of_ports_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_number_of_ports() const {
  return _impl_.number_of_ports_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::number_of_ports() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.number_of_ports)
  return _internal_number_of_ports();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value) {

  _impl_.number_of_ports_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value) {
  _internal_set_number_of_ports(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.number_of_ports)
}

// uint32 min_port = 2;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_min_port() {
  _impl_.min_port_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_min_port() const {
  return _impl_.min_port_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::min_port() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.min_port)
  return _internal_min_port();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_min_port(uint32_t value) {

  _impl_.min_port_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_min_port(uint32_t value) {
  _internal_set_min_port(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.min_port)
}

// uint32 max_port = 3;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_max_port() {
  _impl_.max_port_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_max_port() const {
  return _impl_.max_port_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::max_port() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.max_port)
  return _internal_max_port();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_max_port(uint32_t value) {

  _impl_.max_port_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_max_port(uint32_t value) {
  _internal_set_max_port(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.max_port)
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// AvailablePortsResponse

// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
inline int AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports_size() const {
  return _impl_.unused_ports_.size();
}
inline int AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports_size() const {
  return _internal_unused_ports_size();
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::clear_unused_ports() {
  _impl_.unused_ports_.Clear();
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports(int index) const {
  return _impl_.unused_ports_.Get(index);
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports(int index) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
  return _internal_unused_ports(index);
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::set_unused_ports(int index, uint32_t value) {
  _impl_.unused_ports_.Set(index, value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_add_unused_ports(uint32_t value) {
  _impl_.unused_ports_.Add(value);
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::add_unused_ports(uint32_t value) {
  _internal_add_unused_ports(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports() const {
  return _impl_.unused_ports_;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
  return _internal_unused_ports();
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_mutable_unused_ports() {
  return &_impl_.unused_ports_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
AvailablePortsResponse::mutable_unused_ports() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
  return _internal_mutable_unused_ports();
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// FragmentExecutionRequest

// repeated string fragments = 1;
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_fragments_size() const {
  return _impl_.fragments_.size();
}
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments_size() const {
  return _internal_fragments_size();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::clear_fragments() {
  _impl_.fragments_.Clear();
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_add_fragments();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_fragments(int index) const {
  return _impl_.fragments_.Get(index);
}
inline const std::string& FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments(int index) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
  return _internal_fragments(index);
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_fragments(int index) {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
  return _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index);
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const std::string& value) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, std::string&& value) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(std::move(value));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const char* value) {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
  _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_char:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const char* value, size_t size) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(
    reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_add_fragments() {
  return _impl_.fragments_.Add();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const std::string& value) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(std::string&& value) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Add(std::move(value));
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const char* value) {
  GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
  _impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_char:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const char* value, size_t size) {
  _impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>&
FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
  return _impl_.fragments_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>*
FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_fragments() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
  return &_impl_.fragments_;
}

// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_connections_size() const {
  return _impl_.connections_.size();
}
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::connections_size() const {
  return _internal_connections_size();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_connections(int index) {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
  return _impl_.connections_.Mutable(index);
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >*
FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_connections() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
  return &_impl_.connections_;
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_connections(int index) const {
  return _impl_.connections_.Get(index);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& FragmentExecutionRequest::connections(int index) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
  return _internal_connections(index);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_add_connections() {
  return _impl_.connections_.Add();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::add_connections() {
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* _add = _internal_add_connections();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
  return _add;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >&
FragmentExecutionRequest::connections() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
  return _impl_.connections_;
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// FragmentExecutionResponse

// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
inline bool FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_has_result() const {
  return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.result_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool FragmentExecutionResponse::has_result() const {
  return _internal_has_result();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_result() const {
  const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.result_;
  return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
      ::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentExecutionResponse::result() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
  return _internal_result();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
    ::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  if (result) {

  } else {

  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::release_result() {

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  auto* old =  reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
  temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
    temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
  }
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::unsafe_arena_release_result() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)

  ::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
  _impl_.result_ = nullptr;
  return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_mutable_result() {

  if (_impl_.result_ == nullptr) {
    auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
    _impl_.result_ = p;
  }
  return _impl_.result_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::mutable_result() {
  ::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_result();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
  return _msg;
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
  if (message_arena == nullptr) {
    delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
  }
  if (result) {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
                reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(result));
    if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
      result = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
          message_arena, result, submessage_arena);
    }

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.result_ = result;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
}

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// -------------------------------------------------------------------


// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)

}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto

