Program Listing for File app_worker.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/app_worker.pb.h)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: app_worker.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
#include "connection_item.pb.h"
#include "result.pb.h"
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_app_5fworker_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_app_5fworker_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class AvailablePortsRequest;
struct AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern AvailablePortsRequestDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_;
class AvailablePortsResponse;
struct AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern AvailablePortsResponseDefaultTypeInternal _AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_;
class FragmentExecutionRequest;
struct FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentExecutionRequestDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_;
class FragmentExecutionResponse;
struct FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern FragmentExecutionResponseDefaultTypeInternal _FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::AvailablePortsResponse>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::FragmentExecutionResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class AvailablePortsRequest final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest) */ {
public:
inline AvailablePortsRequest() : AvailablePortsRequest(nullptr) {}
~AvailablePortsRequest() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
AvailablePortsRequest(const AvailablePortsRequest& from);
AvailablePortsRequest(AvailablePortsRequest&& from) noexcept
: AvailablePortsRequest() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline AvailablePortsRequest& operator=(const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline AvailablePortsRequest& operator=(AvailablePortsRequest&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const AvailablePortsRequest& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const AvailablePortsRequest* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const AvailablePortsRequest*>(
&_AvailablePortsRequest_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(AvailablePortsRequest& a, AvailablePortsRequest& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
AvailablePortsRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<AvailablePortsRequest>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsRequest& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const AvailablePortsRequest& from) {
AvailablePortsRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(AvailablePortsRequest* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest";
}
protected:
explicit AvailablePortsRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kNumberOfPortsFieldNumber = 1,
kMinPortFieldNumber = 2,
kMaxPortFieldNumber = 3,
};
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
void clear_number_of_ports();
uint32_t number_of_ports() const;
void set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value);
private:
uint32_t _internal_number_of_ports() const;
void _internal_set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value);
public:
// uint32 min_port = 2;
void clear_min_port();
uint32_t min_port() const;
void set_min_port(uint32_t value);
private:
uint32_t _internal_min_port() const;
void _internal_set_min_port(uint32_t value);
public:
// uint32 max_port = 3;
void clear_max_port();
uint32_t max_port() const;
void set_max_port(uint32_t value);
private:
uint32_t _internal_max_port() const;
void _internal_set_max_port(uint32_t value);
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
uint32_t number_of_ports_;
uint32_t min_port_;
uint32_t max_port_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class AvailablePortsResponse final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse) */ {
public:
inline AvailablePortsResponse() : AvailablePortsResponse(nullptr) {}
~AvailablePortsResponse() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
AvailablePortsResponse(const AvailablePortsResponse& from);
AvailablePortsResponse(AvailablePortsResponse&& from) noexcept
: AvailablePortsResponse() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline AvailablePortsResponse& operator=(const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline AvailablePortsResponse& operator=(AvailablePortsResponse&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const AvailablePortsResponse& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const AvailablePortsResponse* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const AvailablePortsResponse*>(
&_AvailablePortsResponse_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
1;
friend void swap(AvailablePortsResponse& a, AvailablePortsResponse& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
AvailablePortsResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<AvailablePortsResponse>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const AvailablePortsResponse& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const AvailablePortsResponse& from) {
AvailablePortsResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(AvailablePortsResponse* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse";
}
protected:
explicit AvailablePortsResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kUnusedPortsFieldNumber = 1,
};
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
int unused_ports_size() const;
private:
int _internal_unused_ports_size() const;
public:
void clear_unused_ports();
private:
uint32_t _internal_unused_ports(int index) const;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
_internal_unused_ports() const;
void _internal_add_unused_ports(uint32_t value);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
_internal_mutable_unused_ports();
public:
uint32_t unused_ports(int index) const;
void set_unused_ports(int index, uint32_t value);
void add_unused_ports(uint32_t value);
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
unused_ports() const;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
mutable_unused_ports();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t > unused_ports_;
mutable std::atomic<int> _unused_ports_cached_byte_size_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class FragmentExecutionRequest final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest) */ {
public:
inline FragmentExecutionRequest() : FragmentExecutionRequest(nullptr) {}
~FragmentExecutionRequest() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
FragmentExecutionRequest(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from);
FragmentExecutionRequest(FragmentExecutionRequest&& from) noexcept
: FragmentExecutionRequest() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline FragmentExecutionRequest& operator=(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline FragmentExecutionRequest& operator=(FragmentExecutionRequest&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const FragmentExecutionRequest& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const FragmentExecutionRequest* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentExecutionRequest*>(
&_FragmentExecutionRequest_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
2;
friend void swap(FragmentExecutionRequest& a, FragmentExecutionRequest& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
FragmentExecutionRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentExecutionRequest>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionRequest& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const FragmentExecutionRequest& from) {
FragmentExecutionRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionRequest* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest";
}
protected:
explicit FragmentExecutionRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kFragmentsFieldNumber = 1,
kConnectionsFieldNumber = 2,
};
// repeated string fragments = 1;
int fragments_size() const;
private:
int _internal_fragments_size() const;
public:
void clear_fragments();
const std::string& fragments(int index) const;
std::string* mutable_fragments(int index);
void set_fragments(int index, const std::string& value);
void set_fragments(int index, std::string&& value);
void set_fragments(int index, const char* value);
void set_fragments(int index, const char* value, size_t size);
std::string* add_fragments();
void add_fragments(const std::string& value);
void add_fragments(std::string&& value);
void add_fragments(const char* value);
void add_fragments(const char* value, size_t size);
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragments() const;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>* mutable_fragments();
private:
const std::string& _internal_fragments(int index) const;
std::string* _internal_add_fragments();
public:
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
int connections_size() const;
private:
int _internal_connections_size() const;
public:
void clear_connections();
::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* mutable_connections(int index);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >*
mutable_connections();
private:
const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& _internal_connections(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* _internal_add_connections();
public:
const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& connections(int index) const;
::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* add_connections();
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >&
connections() const;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string> fragments_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem > connections_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
class FragmentExecutionResponse final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse) */ {
public:
inline FragmentExecutionResponse() : FragmentExecutionResponse(nullptr) {}
~FragmentExecutionResponse() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
FragmentExecutionResponse(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from);
FragmentExecutionResponse(FragmentExecutionResponse&& from) noexcept
: FragmentExecutionResponse() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline FragmentExecutionResponse& operator=(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline FragmentExecutionResponse& operator=(FragmentExecutionResponse&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const FragmentExecutionResponse& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const FragmentExecutionResponse* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const FragmentExecutionResponse*>(
&_FragmentExecutionResponse_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
3;
friend void swap(FragmentExecutionResponse& a, FragmentExecutionResponse& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
FragmentExecutionResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<FragmentExecutionResponse>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const FragmentExecutionResponse& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const FragmentExecutionResponse& from) {
FragmentExecutionResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(FragmentExecutionResponse* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse";
}
protected:
explicit FragmentExecutionResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kResultFieldNumber = 1,
};
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
bool has_result() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_result() const;
public:
void clear_result();
const ::holoscan::service::Result& result() const;
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD ::holoscan::service::Result* release_result();
::holoscan::service::Result* mutable_result();
void set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result);
private:
const ::holoscan::service::Result& _internal_result() const;
::holoscan::service::Result* _internal_mutable_result();
public:
void unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
::holoscan::service::Result* result);
::holoscan::service::Result* unsafe_arena_release_result();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::holoscan::service::Result* result_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_app_5fworker_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// AvailablePortsRequest
// uint32 number_of_ports = 1;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_number_of_ports() {
_impl_.number_of_ports_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_number_of_ports() const {
return _impl_.number_of_ports_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::number_of_ports() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.number_of_ports)
return _internal_number_of_ports();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value) {
_impl_.number_of_ports_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_number_of_ports(uint32_t value) {
_internal_set_number_of_ports(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.number_of_ports)
}
// uint32 min_port = 2;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_min_port() {
_impl_.min_port_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_min_port() const {
return _impl_.min_port_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::min_port() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.min_port)
return _internal_min_port();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_min_port(uint32_t value) {
_impl_.min_port_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_min_port(uint32_t value) {
_internal_set_min_port(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.min_port)
}
// uint32 max_port = 3;
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::clear_max_port() {
_impl_.max_port_ = 0u;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_max_port() const {
return _impl_.max_port_;
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsRequest::max_port() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.max_port)
return _internal_max_port();
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::_internal_set_max_port(uint32_t value) {
_impl_.max_port_ = value;
}
inline void AvailablePortsRequest::set_max_port(uint32_t value) {
_internal_set_max_port(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsRequest.max_port)
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// AvailablePortsResponse
// repeated uint32 unused_ports = 1;
inline int AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports_size() const {
return _impl_.unused_ports_.size();
}
inline int AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports_size() const {
return _internal_unused_ports_size();
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::clear_unused_ports() {
_impl_.unused_ports_.Clear();
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports(int index) const {
return _impl_.unused_ports_.Get(index);
}
inline uint32_t AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
return _internal_unused_ports(index);
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::set_unused_ports(int index, uint32_t value) {
_impl_.unused_ports_.Set(index, value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_add_unused_ports(uint32_t value) {
_impl_.unused_ports_.Add(value);
}
inline void AvailablePortsResponse::add_unused_ports(uint32_t value) {
_internal_add_unused_ports(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_unused_ports() const {
return _impl_.unused_ports_;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >&
AvailablePortsResponse::unused_ports() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
return _internal_unused_ports();
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
AvailablePortsResponse::_internal_mutable_unused_ports() {
return &_impl_.unused_ports_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedField< uint32_t >*
AvailablePortsResponse::mutable_unused_ports() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.AvailablePortsResponse.unused_ports)
return _internal_mutable_unused_ports();
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// FragmentExecutionRequest
// repeated string fragments = 1;
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_fragments_size() const {
return _impl_.fragments_.size();
}
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments_size() const {
return _internal_fragments_size();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::clear_fragments() {
_impl_.fragments_.Clear();
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments() {
std::string* _s = _internal_add_fragments();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_fragments(int index) const {
return _impl_.fragments_.Get(index);
}
inline const std::string& FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
return _internal_fragments(index);
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_fragments(int index) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
return _impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index);
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const std::string& value) {
_impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, std::string&& value) {
_impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(std::move(value));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const char* value) {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
_impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_char:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::set_fragments(int index, const char* value, size_t size) {
_impl_.fragments_.Mutable(index)->assign(
reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline std::string* FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_add_fragments() {
return _impl_.fragments_.Add();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(std::string&& value) {
_impl_.fragments_.Add(std::move(value));
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const char* value) {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(value != nullptr);
_impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(value);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_char:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline void FragmentExecutionRequest::add_fragments(const char* value, size_t size) {
_impl_.fragments_.Add()->assign(reinterpret_cast<const char*>(value), size);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add_pointer:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>&
FragmentExecutionRequest::fragments() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
return _impl_.fragments_;
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>*
FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_fragments() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.fragments)
return &_impl_.fragments_;
}
// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectionItem connections = 2;
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_connections_size() const {
return _impl_.connections_.size();
}
inline int FragmentExecutionRequest::connections_size() const {
return _internal_connections_size();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_connections(int index) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
return _impl_.connections_.Mutable(index);
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >*
FragmentExecutionRequest::mutable_connections() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
return &_impl_.connections_;
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_connections(int index) const {
return _impl_.connections_.Get(index);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem& FragmentExecutionRequest::connections(int index) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
return _internal_connections(index);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::_internal_add_connections() {
return _impl_.connections_.Add();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* FragmentExecutionRequest::add_connections() {
::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* _add = _internal_add_connections();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
return _add;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >&
FragmentExecutionRequest::connections() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionRequest.connections)
return _impl_.connections_;
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// FragmentExecutionResponse
// .holoscan.service.Result result = 1;
inline bool FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_has_result() const {
return this != internal_default_instance() && _impl_.result_ != nullptr;
}
inline bool FragmentExecutionResponse::has_result() const {
return _internal_has_result();
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_result() const {
const ::holoscan::service::Result* p = _impl_.result_;
return p != nullptr ? *p : reinterpret_cast<const ::holoscan::service::Result&>(
::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::Result& FragmentExecutionResponse::result() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
return _internal_result();
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::unsafe_arena_set_allocated_result(
::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) {
delete reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
}
_impl_.result_ = result;
if (result) {
} else {
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_unsafe_arena_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::release_result() {
::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
auto* old = reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(temp);
temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
if (GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr) { delete old; }
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
if (GetArenaForAllocation() != nullptr) {
temp = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DuplicateIfNonNull(temp);
}
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_RELEASE
return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::unsafe_arena_release_result() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
::holoscan::service::Result* temp = _impl_.result_;
_impl_.result_ = nullptr;
return temp;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::_internal_mutable_result() {
if (_impl_.result_ == nullptr) {
auto* p = CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::Result>(GetArenaForAllocation());
_impl_.result_ = p;
}
return _impl_.result_;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::Result* FragmentExecutionResponse::mutable_result() {
::holoscan::service::Result* _msg = _internal_mutable_result();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
return _msg;
}
inline void FragmentExecutionResponse::set_allocated_result(::holoscan::service::Result* result) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* message_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
if (message_arena == nullptr) {
delete reinterpret_cast< ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(_impl_.result_);
}
if (result) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* submessage_arena =
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalGetOwningArena(
reinterpret_cast<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::MessageLite*>(result));
if (message_arena != submessage_arena) {
result = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetOwnedMessage(
message_arena, result, submessage_arena);
}
} else {
}
_impl_.result_ = result;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.FragmentExecutionResponse.result)
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// -------------------------------------------------------------------
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_app_5fworker_2eproto