Program Listing for File connection_item.pb.cc

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT! // source: connection_item.proto #include "connection_item.pb.h" #include <algorithm> #include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h> #include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h> #include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h> #include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h> #include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h> #include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h> // @@protoc_insertion_point(includes) #include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc> PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID; namespace _pbi = _pb::internal; namespace holoscan { namespace service { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.key_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.value_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{}} {} struct ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { ConnectorArg _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectorArg_default_instance_; PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem( ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{ /*decltype(_impl_.args_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_.name_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}} , /*decltype(_impl_.io_type_)*/0 , /*decltype(_impl_.connector_type_)*/0 , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {} struct ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal { PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal() : _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {} ~ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal() {} union { ConnectionItem _instance; }; }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItem_default_instance_; } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[2]; static const ::_pb::EnumDescriptor* file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[2]; static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto = nullptr; const uint32_t TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_._oneof_case_[0]), ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_.key_), ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag, ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag, ::_pbi::kInvalidFieldOffsetTag, PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg, _impl_.value_), ~0u, // no _has_bits_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _internal_metadata_), ~0u, // no _extensions_ ~0u, // no _oneof_case_ ~0u, // no _weak_field_map_ ~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_ PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.name_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.io_type_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.connector_type_), PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem, _impl_.args_), }; static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = { { 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg)}, { 11, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem)}, }; static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = { &::holoscan::service::_ConnectorArg_default_instance_._instance, &::holoscan::service::_ConnectionItem_default_instance_._instance, }; const char descriptor_table_protodef_connection_5fitem_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = "

\025connection_item.proto\022\020holoscan.servic" "e\"f

\014ConnectorArg\022\013

\003key\030\001\001(\t\022\023

\tstr_va" "lue\030\002\001(\tH\000\022\023

\tint_value\030\003\001(\005H\000\022\026

\014doub" "le_value\030\004\001(\001H\000B\007

\005value\"\260\001

\016Connection" "Item\022\014

\004name\030\001\001(\t\022)

\007io_type\030\002\001(\0162\030.ho" "loscan.service.IOType\0227

\016connector_type\030" "\003\001(\0162\037.holoscan.service.ConnectorType\022," "

\004args\030\004\003(\0132\036.holoscan.service.Connecto" "rArg*\037

\006IOType\022\t

\005INPUT\020\000\022



\006OUTPUT\020\001*8

" "\rConnectorType\022\013

\007DEFAULT\020\000\022\021

\rDOUBLE_BU" "FFER\020\001\022\007

\003UCX\020\002b\006proto3" ; static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once; const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto = { false, false, 423, descriptor_table_protodef_connection_5fitem_2eproto, "connection_item.proto", &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once, nullptr, 0, 2, schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto::offsets, file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto, file_level_service_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto, }; PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter() { return &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto; } // Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time. PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_connection_5fitem_2eproto(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto); namespace holoscan { namespace service { const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* IOType_descriptor() { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto); return file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[0]; } bool IOType_IsValid(int value) { switch (value) { case 0: case 1: return true; default: return false; } } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ConnectorType_descriptor() { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AssignDescriptors(&descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto); return file_level_enum_descriptors_connection_5fitem_2eproto[1]; } bool ConnectorType_IsValid(int value) { switch (value) { case 0: case 1: case 2: return true; default: return false; } } // =================================================================== class ConnectorArg::_Internal { public: }; ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) } ConnectorArg::ConnectorArg(const ConnectorArg& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { ConnectorArg* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.key_){} , decltype(_impl_.value_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _impl_.key_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_key().empty()) { _this->_impl_.key_.Set(from._internal_key(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } clear_has_value(); switch (from.value_case()) { case kStrValue: { _this->_internal_set_str_value(from._internal_str_value()); break; } case kIntValue: { _this->_internal_set_int_value(from._internal_int_value()); break; } case kDoubleValue: { _this->_internal_set_double_value(from._internal_double_value()); break; } case VALUE_NOT_SET: { break; } } // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) } inline void ConnectorArg::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.key_){} , decltype(_impl_.value_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} , /*decltype(_impl_._oneof_case_)*/{} }; _impl_.key_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING clear_has_value(); } ConnectorArg::~ConnectorArg() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void ConnectorArg::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.key_.Destroy(); if (has_value()) { clear_value(); } } void ConnectorArg::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void ConnectorArg::clear_value() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(one_of_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) switch (value_case()) { case kStrValue: { _impl_.value_.str_value_.Destroy(); break; } case kIntValue: { // No need to clear break; } case kDoubleValue: { // No need to clear break; } case VALUE_NOT_SET: { break; } } _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = VALUE_NOT_SET; } void ConnectorArg::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.key_.ClearToEmpty(); clear_value(); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* ConnectorArg::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // string key = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_key(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // string str_value = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_str_value(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // int32 int_value = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) { _internal_set_int_value(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint32(&ptr)); CHK_(ptr); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // double double_value = 4; case 4: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 33)) { _internal_set_double_value(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::UnalignedLoad<double>(ptr)); ptr += sizeof(double); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* ConnectorArg::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // string key = 1; if (!this->_internal_key().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_key().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_key().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 1, this->_internal_key(), target); } // string str_value = 2; if (_internal_has_str_value()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_str_value().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_str_value().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 2, this->_internal_str_value(), target); } // int32 int_value = 3; if (_internal_has_int_value()) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteInt32ToArray(3, this->_internal_int_value(), target); } // double double_value = 4; if (_internal_has_double_value()) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteDoubleToArray(4, this->_internal_double_value(), target); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) return target; } size_t ConnectorArg::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // string key = 1; if (!this->_internal_key().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_key()); } switch (value_case()) { // string str_value = 2; case kStrValue: { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_str_value()); break; } // int32 int_value = 3; case kIntValue: { total_size += ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::Int32SizePlusOne(this->_internal_int_value()); break; } // double double_value = 4; case kDoubleValue: { total_size += 1 + 8; break; } case VALUE_NOT_SET: { break; } } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectorArg::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, ConnectorArg::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectorArg::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void ConnectorArg::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectorArg*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectorArg&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; if (!from._internal_key().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_key(from._internal_key()); } switch (from.value_case()) { case kStrValue: { _this->_internal_set_str_value(from._internal_str_value()); break; } case kIntValue: { _this->_internal_set_int_value(from._internal_int_value()); break; } case kDoubleValue: { _this->_internal_set_double_value(from._internal_double_value()); break; } case VALUE_NOT_SET: { break; } } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void ConnectorArg::CopyFrom(const ConnectorArg& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool ConnectorArg::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void ConnectorArg::InternalSwap(ConnectorArg* other) { using std::swap; auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation(); auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation(); _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.key_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.key_, rhs_arena ); swap(_impl_.value_, other->_impl_.value_); swap(_impl_._oneof_case_[0], other->_impl_._oneof_case_[0]); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectorArg::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[0]); } // =================================================================== class ConnectionItem::_Internal { public: }; ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) { SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned); // @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) } ConnectionItem::ConnectionItem(const ConnectionItem& from) : ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() { ConnectionItem* const _this = this; (void)_this; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.args_){from._impl_.args_} , decltype(_impl_.name_){} , decltype(_impl_.io_type_){} , decltype(_impl_.connector_type_){} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}}; _internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); _impl_.name_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING if (!from._internal_name().empty()) { _this->_impl_.name_.Set(from._internal_name(), _this->GetArenaForAllocation()); } ::memcpy(&_impl_.io_type_, &from._impl_.io_type_, static_cast<size_t>(reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.connector_type_) - reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_)) + sizeof(_impl_.connector_type_)); // @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) } inline void ConnectionItem::SharedCtor( ::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) { (void)arena; (void)is_message_owned; new (&_impl_) Impl_{ decltype(_impl_.args_){arena} , decltype(_impl_.name_){} , decltype(_impl_.io_type_){0} , decltype(_impl_.connector_type_){0} , /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{} }; _impl_.name_.InitDefault(); #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING _impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation()); #endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING } ConnectionItem::~ConnectionItem() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) { (void)arena; return; } SharedDtor(); } inline void ConnectionItem::SharedDtor() { GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr); _impl_.args_.~RepeatedPtrField(); _impl_.name_.Destroy(); } void ConnectionItem::SetCachedSize(int size) const { _impl_._cached_size_.Set(size); } void ConnectionItem::Clear() { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; _impl_.args_.Clear(); _impl_.name_.ClearToEmpty(); ::memset(&_impl_.io_type_, 0, static_cast<size_t>( reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.connector_type_) - reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_)) + sizeof(_impl_.connector_type_)); _internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(); } const char* ConnectionItem::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) { #define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) { uint32_t tag; ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag); switch (tag >> 3) { // string name = 1; case 1: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 10)) { auto str = _internal_mutable_name(); ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr); CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name")); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2; case 2: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 16)) { uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); _internal_set_io_type(static_cast<::holoscan::service::IOType>(val)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3; case 3: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 24)) { uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr); CHK_(ptr); _internal_set_connector_type(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ConnectorType>(val)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4; case 4: if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 34)) { ptr -= 1; do { ptr += 1; ptr = ctx->ParseMessage(_internal_add_args(), ptr); CHK_(ptr); if (!ctx->DataAvailable(ptr)) break; } while (::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ExpectTag<34>(ptr)); } else goto handle_unusual; continue; default: goto handle_unusual; } // switch handle_unusual: if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) { CHK_(ptr); ctx->SetLastTag(tag); goto message_done; } ptr = UnknownFieldParse( tag, _internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(), ptr, ctx); CHK_(ptr != nullptr); } // while message_done: return ptr; failure: ptr = nullptr; goto message_done; #undef CHK_ } uint8_t* ConnectionItem::_InternalSerialize( uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; // string name = 1; if (!this->_internal_name().empty()) { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String( this->_internal_name().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_name().length()), ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE, "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name"); target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased( 1, this->_internal_name(), target); } // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2; if (this->_internal_io_type() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray( 2, this->_internal_io_type(), target); } // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3; if (this->_internal_connector_type() != 0) { target = stream->EnsureSpace(target); target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray( 3, this->_internal_connector_type(), target); } // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4; for (unsigned i = 0, n = static_cast<unsigned>(this->_internal_args_size()); i < n; i++) { const auto& repfield = this->_internal_args(i); target = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite:: InternalWriteMessage(4, repfield, repfield.GetCachedSize(), target, stream); } if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) { target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray( _internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) return target; } size_t ConnectionItem::ByteSizeLong() const { // @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) size_t total_size = 0; uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; // Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused (void) cached_has_bits; // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4; total_size += 1UL * this->_internal_args_size(); for (const auto& msg : this->_impl_.args_) { total_size += ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::MessageSize(msg); } // string name = 1; if (!this->_internal_name().empty()) { total_size += 1 + ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize( this->_internal_name()); } // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2; if (this->_internal_io_type() != 0) { total_size += 1 + ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_io_type()); } // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3; if (this->_internal_connector_type() != 0) { total_size += 1 + ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_connector_type()); } return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_); } const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData ConnectionItem::_class_data_ = { ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck, ConnectionItem::MergeImpl }; const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*ConnectionItem::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; } void ConnectionItem::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) { auto* const _this = static_cast<ConnectionItem*>(&to_msg); auto& from = static_cast<const ConnectionItem&>(from_msg); // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this); uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0; (void) cached_has_bits; _this->_impl_.args_.MergeFrom(from._impl_.args_); if (!from._internal_name().empty()) { _this->_internal_set_name(from._internal_name()); } if (from._internal_io_type() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_io_type(from._internal_io_type()); } if (from._internal_connector_type() != 0) { _this->_internal_set_connector_type(from._internal_connector_type()); } _this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_); } void ConnectionItem::CopyFrom(const ConnectionItem& from) { // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) if (&from == this) return; Clear(); MergeFrom(from); } bool ConnectionItem::IsInitialized() const { return true; } void ConnectionItem::InternalSwap(ConnectionItem* other) { using std::swap; auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation(); auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation(); _internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_); _impl_.args_.InternalSwap(&other->_impl_.args_); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap( &_impl_.name_, lhs_arena, &other->_impl_.name_, rhs_arena ); ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::memswap< PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(ConnectionItem, _impl_.connector_type_) + sizeof(ConnectionItem::_impl_.connector_type_) - PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(ConnectionItem, _impl_.io_type_)>( reinterpret_cast<char*>(&_impl_.io_type_), reinterpret_cast<char*>(&other->_impl_.io_type_)); } ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata ConnectionItem::GetMetadata() const { return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors( &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto_once, file_level_metadata_connection_5fitem_2eproto[1]); } // @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope) } // namespace service } // namespace holoscan PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >(arena); } template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >(Arena* arena) { return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem >(arena); } PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE // @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope) #include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>