Program Listing for File connection_item.pb.h

// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: connection_item.proto

#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto

#include <limits>
#include <string>

#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_connection_5fitem_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
}  // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto {
  static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class ConnectionItem;
struct ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal;
extern ConnectionItemDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectionItem_default_instance_;
class ConnectorArg;
struct ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal;
extern ConnectorArgDefaultTypeInternal _ConnectorArg_default_instance_;
}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectionItem>(Arena*);
template<> ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {

enum IOType : int {
  INPUT = 0,
  OUTPUT = 1,
  IOType_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
  IOType_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool IOType_IsValid(int value);
constexpr IOType IOType_MIN = INPUT;
constexpr IOType IOType_MAX = OUTPUT;
constexpr int IOType_ARRAYSIZE = IOType_MAX + 1;

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* IOType_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& IOType_Name(T enum_t_value) {
  static_assert(::std::is_same<T, IOType>::value ||
    ::std::is_integral<T>::value,
    "Incorrect type passed to function IOType_Name.");
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
    IOType_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool IOType_Parse(
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, IOType* value) {
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<IOType>(
    IOType_descriptor(), name, value);
}
enum ConnectorType : int {
  DEFAULT = 0,
  DOUBLE_BUFFER = 1,
  UCX = 2,
  ConnectorType_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
  ConnectorType_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool ConnectorType_IsValid(int value);
constexpr ConnectorType ConnectorType_MIN = DEFAULT;
constexpr ConnectorType ConnectorType_MAX = UCX;
constexpr int ConnectorType_ARRAYSIZE = ConnectorType_MAX + 1;

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* ConnectorType_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& ConnectorType_Name(T enum_t_value) {
  static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ConnectorType>::value ||
    ::std::is_integral<T>::value,
    "Incorrect type passed to function ConnectorType_Name.");
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
    ConnectorType_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool ConnectorType_Parse(
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, ConnectorType* value) {
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<ConnectorType>(
    ConnectorType_descriptor(), name, value);
}
// ===================================================================

class ConnectorArg final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg) */ {
 public:
  inline ConnectorArg() : ConnectorArg(nullptr) {}
  ~ConnectorArg() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  ConnectorArg(const ConnectorArg& from);
  ConnectorArg(ConnectorArg&& from) noexcept
    : ConnectorArg() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline ConnectorArg& operator=(const ConnectorArg& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline ConnectorArg& operator=(ConnectorArg&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const ConnectorArg& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  enum ValueCase {
    kStrValue = 2,
    kIntValue = 3,
    kDoubleValue = 4,
    VALUE_NOT_SET = 0,
  };

  static inline const ConnectorArg* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const ConnectorArg*>(
               &_ConnectorArg_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    0;

  friend void swap(ConnectorArg& a, ConnectorArg& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(ConnectorArg* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(ConnectorArg* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  ConnectorArg* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<ConnectorArg>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const ConnectorArg& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const ConnectorArg& from) {
    ConnectorArg::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(ConnectorArg* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.ConnectorArg";
  }
  protected:
  explicit ConnectorArg(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kKeyFieldNumber = 1,
    kStrValueFieldNumber = 2,
    kIntValueFieldNumber = 3,
    kDoubleValueFieldNumber = 4,
  };
  // string key = 1;
  void clear_key();
  const std::string& key() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_key(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_key();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_key();
  void set_allocated_key(std::string* key);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_key() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_key(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_key();
  public:

  // string str_value = 2;
  bool has_str_value() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_str_value() const;
  public:
  void clear_str_value();
  const std::string& str_value() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_str_value(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_str_value();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_str_value();
  void set_allocated_str_value(std::string* str_value);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_str_value() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_str_value(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_str_value();
  public:

  // int32 int_value = 3;
  bool has_int_value() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_int_value() const;
  public:
  void clear_int_value();
  int32_t int_value() const;
  void set_int_value(int32_t value);
  private:
  int32_t _internal_int_value() const;
  void _internal_set_int_value(int32_t value);
  public:

  // double double_value = 4;
  bool has_double_value() const;
  private:
  bool _internal_has_double_value() const;
  public:
  void clear_double_value();
  double double_value() const;
  void set_double_value(double value);
  private:
  double _internal_double_value() const;
  void _internal_set_double_value(double value);
  public:

  void clear_value();
  ValueCase value_case() const;
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg)
 private:
  class _Internal;
  void set_has_str_value();
  void set_has_int_value();
  void set_has_double_value();

  inline bool has_value() const;
  inline void clear_has_value();

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr key_;
    union ValueUnion {
      constexpr ValueUnion() : _constinit_{} {}
        ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized _constinit_;
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr str_value_;
      int32_t int_value_;
      double double_value_;
    } value_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
    uint32_t _oneof_case_[1];

  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class ConnectionItem final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem) */ {
 public:
  inline ConnectionItem() : ConnectionItem(nullptr) {}
  ~ConnectionItem() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  ConnectionItem(const ConnectionItem& from);
  ConnectionItem(ConnectionItem&& from) noexcept
    : ConnectionItem() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline ConnectionItem& operator=(const ConnectionItem& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline ConnectionItem& operator=(ConnectionItem&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const ConnectionItem& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const ConnectionItem* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const ConnectionItem*>(
               &_ConnectionItem_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    1;

  friend void swap(ConnectionItem& a, ConnectionItem& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(ConnectionItem* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(ConnectionItem* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  ConnectionItem* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<ConnectionItem>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const ConnectionItem& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const ConnectionItem& from) {
    ConnectionItem::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(ConnectionItem* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "holoscan.service.ConnectionItem";
  }
  protected:
  explicit ConnectionItem(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kArgsFieldNumber = 4,
    kNameFieldNumber = 1,
    kIoTypeFieldNumber = 2,
    kConnectorTypeFieldNumber = 3,
  };
  // repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
  int args_size() const;
  private:
  int _internal_args_size() const;
  public:
  void clear_args();
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* mutable_args(int index);
  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >*
      mutable_args();
  private:
  const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& _internal_args(int index) const;
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* _internal_add_args();
  public:
  const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& args(int index) const;
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* add_args();
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >&
      args() const;

  // string name = 1;
  void clear_name();
  const std::string& name() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_name();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_name();
  void set_allocated_name(std::string* name);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_name() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_name(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_name();
  public:

  // .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
  void clear_io_type();
  ::holoscan::service::IOType io_type() const;
  void set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value);
  private:
  ::holoscan::service::IOType _internal_io_type() const;
  void _internal_set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value);
  public:

  // .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
  void clear_connector_type();
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType connector_type() const;
  void set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value);
  private:
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType _internal_connector_type() const;
  void _internal_set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value);
  public:

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg > args_;
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr name_;
    int io_type_;
    int connector_type_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_connection_5fitem_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================


// ===================================================================

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic push
  #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// ConnectorArg

// string key = 1;
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_key() {
  _impl_.key_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::key() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
  return _internal_key();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void ConnectorArg::set_key(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {

 _impl_.key_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::mutable_key() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_key();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::_internal_key() const {
  return _impl_.key_.Get();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_key(const std::string& value) {

  _impl_.key_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::_internal_mutable_key() {

  return _impl_.key_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::release_key() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
  return _impl_.key_.Release();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_allocated_key(std::string* key) {
  if (key != nullptr) {

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.key_.SetAllocated(key, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.key_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.key_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.key)
}

// string str_value = 2;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_str_value() const {
  return value_case() == kStrValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_str_value() const {
  return _internal_has_str_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_str_value() {
  _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kStrValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_str_value() {
  if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
    _impl_.value_.str_value_.Destroy();
    clear_has_value();
  }
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::str_value() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
  return _internal_str_value();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline void ConnectorArg::set_str_value(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
  if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
    clear_value();
    set_has_str_value();
    _impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
  }
  _impl_.value_.str_value_.Set( static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::mutable_str_value() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_str_value();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectorArg::_internal_str_value() const {
  if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
    return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Get();
  }
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GetEmptyStringAlreadyInited();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_str_value(const std::string& value) {
  if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
    clear_value();
    set_has_str_value();
    _impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
  }
  _impl_.value_.str_value_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::_internal_mutable_str_value() {
  if (!_internal_has_str_value()) {
    clear_value();
    set_has_str_value();
    _impl_.value_.str_value_.InitDefault();
  }
  return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Mutable(      GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectorArg::release_str_value() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
  if (_internal_has_str_value()) {
    clear_has_value();
    return _impl_.value_.str_value_.Release();
  } else {
    return nullptr;
  }
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_allocated_str_value(std::string* str_value) {
  if (has_value()) {
    clear_value();
  }
  if (str_value != nullptr) {
    set_has_str_value();
    _impl_.value_.str_value_.InitAllocated(str_value, GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.str_value)
}

// int32 int_value = 3;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_int_value() const {
  return value_case() == kIntValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_int_value() const {
  return _internal_has_int_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_int_value() {
  _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kIntValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_int_value() {
  if (_internal_has_int_value()) {
    _impl_.value_.int_value_ = 0;
    clear_has_value();
  }
}
inline int32_t ConnectorArg::_internal_int_value() const {
  if (_internal_has_int_value()) {
    return _impl_.value_.int_value_;
  }
  return 0;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_int_value(int32_t value) {
  if (!_internal_has_int_value()) {
    clear_value();
    set_has_int_value();
  }
  _impl_.value_.int_value_ = value;
}
inline int32_t ConnectorArg::int_value() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.int_value)
  return _internal_int_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_int_value(int32_t value) {
  _internal_set_int_value(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.int_value)
}

// double double_value = 4;
inline bool ConnectorArg::_internal_has_double_value() const {
  return value_case() == kDoubleValue;
}
inline bool ConnectorArg::has_double_value() const {
  return _internal_has_double_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_has_double_value() {
  _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = kDoubleValue;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_double_value() {
  if (_internal_has_double_value()) {
    _impl_.value_.double_value_ = 0;
    clear_has_value();
  }
}
inline double ConnectorArg::_internal_double_value() const {
  if (_internal_has_double_value()) {
    return _impl_.value_.double_value_;
  }
  return 0;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::_internal_set_double_value(double value) {
  if (!_internal_has_double_value()) {
    clear_value();
    set_has_double_value();
  }
  _impl_.value_.double_value_ = value;
}
inline double ConnectorArg::double_value() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.double_value)
  return _internal_double_value();
}
inline void ConnectorArg::set_double_value(double value) {
  _internal_set_double_value(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectorArg.double_value)
}

inline bool ConnectorArg::has_value() const {
  return value_case() != VALUE_NOT_SET;
}
inline void ConnectorArg::clear_has_value() {
  _impl_._oneof_case_[0] = VALUE_NOT_SET;
}
inline ConnectorArg::ValueCase ConnectorArg::value_case() const {
  return ConnectorArg::ValueCase(_impl_._oneof_case_[0]);
}
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// ConnectionItem

// string name = 1;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_name() {
  _impl_.name_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& ConnectionItem::name() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
  return _internal_name();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void ConnectionItem::set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {

 _impl_.name_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::mutable_name() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_name();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& ConnectionItem::_internal_name() const {
  return _impl_.name_.Get();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_name(const std::string& value) {

  _impl_.name_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::_internal_mutable_name() {

  return _impl_.name_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* ConnectionItem::release_name() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
  return _impl_.name_.Release();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_allocated_name(std::string* name) {
  if (name != nullptr) {

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.name_.SetAllocated(name, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.name_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.name)
}

// .holoscan.service.IOType io_type = 2;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_io_type() {
  _impl_.io_type_ = 0;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::IOType ConnectionItem::_internal_io_type() const {
  return static_cast< ::holoscan::service::IOType >(_impl_.io_type_);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::IOType ConnectionItem::io_type() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.io_type)
  return _internal_io_type();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value) {

  _impl_.io_type_ = value;
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_io_type(::holoscan::service::IOType value) {
  _internal_set_io_type(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.io_type)
}

// .holoscan.service.ConnectorType connector_type = 3;
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_connector_type() {
  _impl_.connector_type_ = 0;
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType ConnectionItem::_internal_connector_type() const {
  return static_cast< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType >(_impl_.connector_type_);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType ConnectionItem::connector_type() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.connector_type)
  return _internal_connector_type();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::_internal_set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value) {

  _impl_.connector_type_ = value;
}
inline void ConnectionItem::set_connector_type(::holoscan::service::ConnectorType value) {
  _internal_set_connector_type(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.connector_type)
}

// repeated .holoscan.service.ConnectorArg args = 4;
inline int ConnectionItem::_internal_args_size() const {
  return _impl_.args_.size();
}
inline int ConnectionItem::args_size() const {
  return _internal_args_size();
}
inline void ConnectionItem::clear_args() {
  _impl_.args_.Clear();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::mutable_args(int index) {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
  return _impl_.args_.Mutable(index);
}
inline ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >*
ConnectionItem::mutable_args() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable_list:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
  return &_impl_.args_;
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& ConnectionItem::_internal_args(int index) const {
  return _impl_.args_.Get(index);
}
inline const ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg& ConnectionItem::args(int index) const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
  return _internal_args(index);
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::_internal_add_args() {
  return _impl_.args_.Add();
}
inline ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* ConnectionItem::add_args() {
  ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg* _add = _internal_add_args();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_add:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
  return _add;
}
inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::RepeatedPtrField< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorArg >&
ConnectionItem::args() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_list:holoscan.service.ConnectionItem.args)
  return _impl_.args_;
}

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------


// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)

}  // namespace service
}  // namespace holoscan

PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN

template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::IOType> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::IOType>() {
  return ::holoscan::service::IOType_descriptor();
}
template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType>() {
  return ::holoscan::service::ConnectorType_descriptor();
}

PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_connection_5fitem_2eproto

