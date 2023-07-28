NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Program Listing for File health_checking.pb.h

Program Listing for File health_checking.pb.h

Return to documentation for file (src/core/services/generated/health_checking.pb.h)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: health_checking.proto

#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto

#include <limits>
#include <string>

#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/generated_enum_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_health_5fchecking_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
}  // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto {
  static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {
class HealthCheckRequest;
struct HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal;
extern HealthCheckRequestDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_;
class HealthCheckResponse;
struct HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal;
extern HealthCheckResponseDefaultTypeInternal _HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_;
}  // namespace v1
}  // namespace health
}  // namespace grpc
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckRequest>(Arena*);
template<> ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace grpc {
namespace health {
namespace v1 {

enum HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus : int {
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN = 0,
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVING = 1,
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_NOT_SERVING = 2,
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN = 3,
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_INT_MIN_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::min(),
  HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_INT_MAX_SENTINEL_DO_NOT_USE_ = std::numeric_limits<int32_t>::max()
};
bool HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_IsValid(int value);
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MIN = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN;
constexpr HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN;
constexpr int HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE = HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX + 1;

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor* HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
template<typename T>
inline const std::string& HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name(T enum_t_value) {
  static_assert(::std::is_same<T, HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>::value ||
    ::std::is_integral<T>::value,
    "Incorrect type passed to function HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name.");
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::NameOfEnum(
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor(), enum_t_value);
}
inline bool HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Parse(
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name, HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus* value) {
  return ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseNamedEnum<HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>(
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor(), name, value);
}
// ===================================================================

class HealthCheckRequest final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest) */ {
 public:
  inline HealthCheckRequest() : HealthCheckRequest(nullptr) {}
  ~HealthCheckRequest() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  HealthCheckRequest(const HealthCheckRequest& from);
  HealthCheckRequest(HealthCheckRequest&& from) noexcept
    : HealthCheckRequest() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline HealthCheckRequest& operator=(const HealthCheckRequest& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline HealthCheckRequest& operator=(HealthCheckRequest&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const HealthCheckRequest& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const HealthCheckRequest* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const HealthCheckRequest*>(
               &_HealthCheckRequest_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    0;

  friend void swap(HealthCheckRequest& a, HealthCheckRequest& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(HealthCheckRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckRequest* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  HealthCheckRequest* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<HealthCheckRequest>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckRequest& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const HealthCheckRequest& from) {
    HealthCheckRequest::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(HealthCheckRequest* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest";
  }
  protected:
  explicit HealthCheckRequest(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kServiceFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // string service = 1;
  void clear_service();
  const std::string& service() const;
  template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
  void set_service(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
  std::string* mutable_service();
  PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_service();
  void set_allocated_service(std::string* service);
  private:
  const std::string& _internal_service() const;
  inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_service(const std::string& value);
  std::string* _internal_mutable_service();
  public:

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr service_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
};
// -------------------------------------------------------------------

class HealthCheckResponse final :
    public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse) */ {
 public:
  inline HealthCheckResponse() : HealthCheckResponse(nullptr) {}
  ~HealthCheckResponse() override;
  explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR HealthCheckResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);

  HealthCheckResponse(const HealthCheckResponse& from);
  HealthCheckResponse(HealthCheckResponse&& from) noexcept
    : HealthCheckResponse() {
    *this = ::std::move(from);
  }

  inline HealthCheckResponse& operator=(const HealthCheckResponse& from) {
    CopyFrom(from);
    return *this;
  }
  inline HealthCheckResponse& operator=(HealthCheckResponse&& from) noexcept {
    if (this == &from) return *this;
    if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
        && GetOwningArena() != nullptr
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
    ) {
      InternalSwap(&from);
    } else {
      CopyFrom(from);
    }
    return *this;
  }

  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
    return GetDescriptor();
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
  }
  static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
    return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
  }
  static const HealthCheckResponse& default_instance() {
    return *internal_default_instance();
  }
  static inline const HealthCheckResponse* internal_default_instance() {
    return reinterpret_cast<const HealthCheckResponse*>(
               &_HealthCheckResponse_default_instance_);
  }
  static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
    1;

  friend void swap(HealthCheckResponse& a, HealthCheckResponse& b) {
    a.Swap(&b);
  }
  inline void Swap(HealthCheckResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
  #ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
        GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
   #else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
    if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
  #endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
      InternalSwap(other);
    } else {
      ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
    }
  }
  void UnsafeArenaSwap(HealthCheckResponse* other) {
    if (other == this) return;
    GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
    InternalSwap(other);
  }

  // implements Message ----------------------------------------------

  HealthCheckResponse* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
    return CreateMaybeMessage<HealthCheckResponse>(arena);
  }
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
  void CopyFrom(const HealthCheckResponse& from);
  using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
  void MergeFrom( const HealthCheckResponse& from) {
    HealthCheckResponse::MergeImpl(*this, from);
  }
  private:
  static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
  public:
  PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
  bool IsInitialized() const final;

  size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
  const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
  uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
      uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
  int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }

  private:
  void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
  void SharedDtor();
  void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
  void InternalSwap(HealthCheckResponse* other);

  private:
  friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
  static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
    return "grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse";
  }
  protected:
  explicit HealthCheckResponse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
                       bool is_message_owned = false);
  public:

  static const ClassData _class_data_;
  const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;

  ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;

  // nested types ----------------------------------------------------

  typedef HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus ServingStatus;
  static constexpr ServingStatus UNKNOWN =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_UNKNOWN;
  static constexpr ServingStatus SERVING =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVING;
  static constexpr ServingStatus NOT_SERVING =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_NOT_SERVING;
  static constexpr ServingStatus SERVICE_UNKNOWN =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_SERVICE_UNKNOWN;
  static inline bool ServingStatus_IsValid(int value) {
    return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_IsValid(value);
  }
  static constexpr ServingStatus ServingStatus_MIN =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MIN;
  static constexpr ServingStatus ServingStatus_MAX =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_MAX;
  static constexpr int ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE =
    HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_ServingStatus_ARRAYSIZE;
  static inline const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::EnumDescriptor*
  ServingStatus_descriptor() {
    return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
  }
  template<typename T>
  static inline const std::string& ServingStatus_Name(T enum_t_value) {
    static_assert(::std::is_same<T, ServingStatus>::value ||
      ::std::is_integral<T>::value,
      "Incorrect type passed to function ServingStatus_Name.");
    return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Name(enum_t_value);
  }
  static inline bool ServingStatus_Parse(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::ConstStringParam name,
      ServingStatus* value) {
    return HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_Parse(name, value);
  }

  // accessors -------------------------------------------------------

  enum : int {
    kStatusFieldNumber = 1,
  };
  // .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
  void clear_status();
  ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus status() const;
  void set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value);
  private:
  ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus _internal_status() const;
  void _internal_set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value);
  public:

  // @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse)
 private:
  class _Internal;

  template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
  typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
  typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
  struct Impl_ {
    int status_;
    mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
  };
  union { Impl_ _impl_; };
  friend struct ::TableStruct_health_5fchecking_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================


// ===================================================================

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic push
  #pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// HealthCheckRequest

// string service = 1;
inline void HealthCheckRequest::clear_service() {
  _impl_.service_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& HealthCheckRequest::service() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
  return _internal_service();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void HealthCheckRequest::set_service(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {

 _impl_.service_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::mutable_service() {
  std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_service();
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
  return _s;
}
inline const std::string& HealthCheckRequest::_internal_service() const {
  return _impl_.service_.Get();
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::_internal_set_service(const std::string& value) {

  _impl_.service_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::_internal_mutable_service() {

  return _impl_.service_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* HealthCheckRequest::release_service() {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
  return _impl_.service_.Release();
}
inline void HealthCheckRequest::set_allocated_service(std::string* service) {
  if (service != nullptr) {

  } else {

  }
  _impl_.service_.SetAllocated(service, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  if (_impl_.service_.IsDefault()) {
    _impl_.service_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
  }
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckRequest.service)
}

// -------------------------------------------------------------------

// HealthCheckResponse

// .grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.ServingStatus status = 1;
inline void HealthCheckResponse::clear_status() {
  _impl_.status_ = 0;
}
inline ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::_internal_status() const {
  return static_cast< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus >(_impl_.status_);
}
inline ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus HealthCheckResponse::status() const {
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.status)
  return _internal_status();
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::_internal_set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value) {

  _impl_.status_ = value;
}
inline void HealthCheckResponse::set_status(::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus value) {
  _internal_set_status(value);
  // @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:grpc.health.v1.HealthCheckResponse.status)
}

#ifdef __GNUC__
  #pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// -------------------------------------------------------------------


// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)

}  // namespace v1
}  // namespace health
}  // namespace grpc

PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN

template <> struct is_proto_enum< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus> : ::std::true_type {};
template <>
inline const EnumDescriptor* GetEnumDescriptor< ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus>() {
  return ::grpc::health::v1::HealthCheckResponse_ServingStatus_descriptor();
}

PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE

// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)

#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_health_5fchecking_2eproto

© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here