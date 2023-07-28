Program Listing for File result.pb.cc
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: result.proto
#include "result.pb.h"
#include <algorithm>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/descriptor.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/reflection_ops.h>
#include <google/protobuf/wire_format.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
PROTOBUF_PRAGMA_INIT_SEG
namespace _pb = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID;
namespace _pbi = _pb::internal;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR Result::Result(
::_pbi::ConstantInitialized): _impl_{
/*decltype(_impl_.message_)*/{&::_pbi::fixed_address_empty_string, ::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}}
, /*decltype(_impl_.code_)*/0
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}} {}
struct ResultDefaultTypeInternal {
PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR ResultDefaultTypeInternal()
: _instance(::_pbi::ConstantInitialized{}) {}
~ResultDefaultTypeInternal() {}
union {
Result _instance;
};
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_NO_DESTROY PROTOBUF_CONSTINIT PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY1 ResultDefaultTypeInternal _Result_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
static ::_pb::Metadata file_level_metadata_result_2eproto[1];
static constexpr ::_pb::EnumDescriptor const** file_level_enum_descriptors_result_2eproto = nullptr;
static constexpr ::_pb::ServiceDescriptor const** file_level_service_descriptors_result_2eproto = nullptr;
const uint32_t TableStruct_result_2eproto::offsets[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
~0u, // no _has_bits_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::Result, _internal_metadata_),
~0u, // no _extensions_
~0u, // no _oneof_case_
~0u, // no _weak_field_map_
~0u, // no _inlined_string_donated_
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::Result, _impl_.code_),
PROTOBUF_FIELD_OFFSET(::holoscan::service::Result, _impl_.message_),
};
static const ::_pbi::MigrationSchema schemas[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) = {
{ 0, -1, -1, sizeof(::holoscan::service::Result)},
};
static const ::_pb::Message* const file_default_instances[] = {
&::holoscan::service::_Result_default_instance_._instance,
};
const char descriptor_table_protodef_result_2eproto[] PROTOBUF_SECTION_VARIABLE(protodesc_cold) =
"\n\014result.proto\022\020holoscan.service\032\020error_"
"code.proto\"D\n\006Result\022)\n\004code\030\001\001(\0162\033.hol"
"oscan.service.ErrorCode\022\017\n\007message\030\002\001(\t"
"b\006proto3"
;
static const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* const descriptor_table_result_2eproto_deps[1] = {
&::descriptor_table_error_5fcode_2eproto,
};
static ::_pbi::once_flag descriptor_table_result_2eproto_once;
const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_result_2eproto = {
false, false, 128, descriptor_table_protodef_result_2eproto,
"result.proto",
&descriptor_table_result_2eproto_once, descriptor_table_result_2eproto_deps, 1, 1,
schemas, file_default_instances, TableStruct_result_2eproto::offsets,
file_level_metadata_result_2eproto, file_level_enum_descriptors_result_2eproto,
file_level_service_descriptors_result_2eproto,
};
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_WEAK const ::_pbi::DescriptorTable* descriptor_table_result_2eproto_getter() {
return &descriptor_table_result_2eproto;
}
// Force running AddDescriptors() at dynamic initialization time.
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_INIT_PRIORITY2 static ::_pbi::AddDescriptorsRunner dynamic_init_dummy_result_2eproto(&descriptor_table_result_2eproto);
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class Result::_Internal {
public:
};
Result::Result(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message(arena, is_message_owned) {
SharedCtor(arena, is_message_owned);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(arena_constructor:holoscan.service.Result)
}
Result::Result(const Result& from)
: ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message() {
Result* const _this = this; (void)_this;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.message_){}
, decltype(_impl_.code_){}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}};
_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
_impl_.message_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.message_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (!from._internal_message().empty()) {
_this->_impl_.message_.Set(from._internal_message(),
_this->GetArenaForAllocation());
}
_this->_impl_.code_ = from._impl_.code_;
// @@protoc_insertion_point(copy_constructor:holoscan.service.Result)
}
inline void Result::SharedCtor(
::_pb::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned) {
(void)arena;
(void)is_message_owned;
new (&_impl_) Impl_{
decltype(_impl_.message_){}
, decltype(_impl_.code_){0}
, /*decltype(_impl_._cached_size_)*/{}
};
_impl_.message_.InitDefault();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
_impl_.message_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
}
Result::~Result() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(destructor:holoscan.service.Result)
if (auto *arena = _internal_metadata_.DeleteReturnArena<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>()) {
(void)arena;
return;
}
SharedDtor();
}
inline void Result::SharedDtor() {
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetArenaForAllocation() == nullptr);
_impl_.message_.Destroy();
}
void Result::SetCachedSize(int size) const {
_impl_._cached_size_.Set(size);
}
void Result::Clear() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_clear_start:holoscan.service.Result)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
_impl_.message_.ClearToEmpty();
_impl_.code_ = 0;
_internal_metadata_.Clear<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>();
}
const char* Result::_InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::_pbi::ParseContext* ctx) {
#define CHK_(x) if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(!(x))) goto failure
while (!ctx->Done(&ptr)) {
uint32_t tag;
ptr = ::_pbi::ReadTag(ptr, &tag);
switch (tag >> 3) {
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
case 1:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 8)) {
uint64_t val = ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ReadVarint64(&ptr);
CHK_(ptr);
_internal_set_code(static_cast<::holoscan::service::ErrorCode>(val));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
// string message = 2;
case 2:
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_TRUE(static_cast<uint8_t>(tag) == 18)) {
auto str = _internal_mutable_message();
ptr = ::_pbi::InlineGreedyStringParser(str, ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr);
CHK_(::_pbi::VerifyUTF8(str, "holoscan.service.Result.message"));
} else
goto handle_unusual;
continue;
default:
goto handle_unusual;
} // switch
handle_unusual:
if ((tag == 0) || ((tag & 7) == 4)) {
CHK_(ptr);
ctx->SetLastTag(tag);
goto message_done;
}
ptr = UnknownFieldParse(
tag,
_internal_metadata_.mutable_unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(),
ptr, ctx);
CHK_(ptr != nullptr);
} // while
message_done:
return ptr;
failure:
ptr = nullptr;
goto message_done;
#undef CHK_
}
uint8_t* Result::_InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_start:holoscan.service.Result)
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
target = stream->EnsureSpace(target);
target = ::_pbi::WireFormatLite::WriteEnumToArray(
1, this->_internal_code(), target);
}
// string message = 2;
if (!this->_internal_message().empty()) {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::VerifyUtf8String(
this->_internal_message().data(), static_cast<int>(this->_internal_message().length()),
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::SERIALIZE,
"holoscan.service.Result.message");
target = stream->WriteStringMaybeAliased(
2, this->_internal_message(), target);
}
if (PROTOBUF_PREDICT_FALSE(_internal_metadata_.have_unknown_fields())) {
target = ::_pbi::WireFormat::InternalSerializeUnknownFieldsToArray(
_internal_metadata_.unknown_fields<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet::default_instance), target, stream);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(serialize_to_array_end:holoscan.service.Result)
return target;
}
size_t Result::ByteSizeLong() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(message_byte_size_start:holoscan.service.Result)
size_t total_size = 0;
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
// Prevent compiler warnings about cached_has_bits being unused
(void) cached_has_bits;
// string message = 2;
if (!this->_internal_message().empty()) {
total_size += 1 +
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::WireFormatLite::StringSize(
this->_internal_message());
}
// .holoscan.service.ErrorCode code = 1;
if (this->_internal_code() != 0) {
total_size += 1 +
::_pbi::WireFormatLite::EnumSize(this->_internal_code());
}
return MaybeComputeUnknownFieldsSize(total_size, &_impl_._cached_size_);
}
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData Result::_class_data_ = {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyWithSourceCheck,
Result::MergeImpl
};
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*Result::GetClassData() const { return &_class_data_; }
void Result::MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg) {
auto* const _this = static_cast<Result*>(&to_msg);
auto& from = static_cast<const Result&>(from_msg);
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_merge_from_start:holoscan.service.Result)
GOOGLE_DCHECK_NE(&from, _this);
uint32_t cached_has_bits = 0;
(void) cached_has_bits;
if (!from._internal_message().empty()) {
_this->_internal_set_message(from._internal_message());
}
if (from._internal_code() != 0) {
_this->_internal_set_code(from._internal_code());
}
_this->_internal_metadata_.MergeFrom<::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::UnknownFieldSet>(from._internal_metadata_);
}
void Result::CopyFrom(const Result& from) {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_specific_copy_from_start:holoscan.service.Result)
if (&from == this) return;
Clear();
MergeFrom(from);
}
bool Result::IsInitialized() const {
return true;
}
void Result::InternalSwap(Result* other) {
using std::swap;
auto* lhs_arena = GetArenaForAllocation();
auto* rhs_arena = other->GetArenaForAllocation();
_internal_metadata_.InternalSwap(&other->_internal_metadata_);
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr::InternalSwap(
&_impl_.message_, lhs_arena,
&other->_impl_.message_, rhs_arena
);
swap(_impl_.code_, other->_impl_.code_);
}
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata Result::GetMetadata() const {
return ::_pbi::AssignDescriptors(
&descriptor_table_result_2eproto_getter, &descriptor_table_result_2eproto_once,
file_level_metadata_result_2eproto[0]);
}
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> PROTOBUF_NOINLINE ::holoscan::service::Result*
Arena::CreateMaybeMessage< ::holoscan::service::Result >(Arena* arena) {
return Arena::CreateMessageInternal< ::holoscan::service::Result >(arena);
}
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>