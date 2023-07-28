Program Listing for File system_resource.pb.h
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/generated/system_resource.pb.h)
// Generated by the protocol buffer compiler. DO NOT EDIT!
// source: system_resource.proto
#ifndef GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto
#define GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto
#include <limits>
#include <string>
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#if PROTOBUF_VERSION < 3021000
#error This file was generated by a newer version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please update
#error your headers.
#endif
#if 3021012 < PROTOBUF_MIN_PROTOC_VERSION
#error This file was generated by an older version of protoc which is
#error incompatible with your Protocol Buffer headers. Please
#error regenerate this file with a newer version of protoc.
#endif
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#include <google/protobuf/io/coded_stream.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arena.h>
#include <google/protobuf/arenastring.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_util.h>
#include <google/protobuf/metadata_lite.h>
#include <google/protobuf/generated_message_reflection.h>
#include <google/protobuf/message.h>
#include <google/protobuf/repeated_field.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/extension_set.h> // IWYU pragma: export
#include <google/protobuf/unknown_field_set.h>
// @@protoc_insertion_point(includes)
#include <google/protobuf/port_def.inc>
#define PROTOBUF_INTERNAL_EXPORT_system_5fresource_2eproto
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
namespace internal {
class AnyMetadata;
} // namespace internal
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
// Internal implementation detail -- do not use these members.
struct TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto {
static const uint32_t offsets[];
};
extern const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_system_5fresource_2eproto;
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
class SystemResourceInfo;
struct SystemResourceInfoDefaultTypeInternal;
extern SystemResourceInfoDefaultTypeInternal _SystemResourceInfo_default_instance_;
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_OPEN
template<> ::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo* Arena::CreateMaybeMessage<::holoscan::service::SystemResourceInfo>(Arena*);
PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_CLOSE
namespace holoscan {
namespace service {
// ===================================================================
class SystemResourceInfo final :
public ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message /* @@protoc_insertion_point(class_definition:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo) */ {
public:
inline SystemResourceInfo() : SystemResourceInfo(nullptr) {}
~SystemResourceInfo() override;
explicit PROTOBUF_CONSTEXPR SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ConstantInitialized);
SystemResourceInfo(const SystemResourceInfo& from);
SystemResourceInfo(SystemResourceInfo&& from) noexcept
: SystemResourceInfo() {
*this = ::std::move(from);
}
inline SystemResourceInfo& operator=(const SystemResourceInfo& from) {
CopyFrom(from);
return *this;
}
inline SystemResourceInfo& operator=(SystemResourceInfo&& from) noexcept {
if (this == &from) return *this;
if (GetOwningArena() == from.GetOwningArena()
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
&& GetOwningArena() != nullptr
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_MOVE
) {
InternalSwap(&from);
} else {
CopyFrom(from);
}
return *this;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* descriptor() {
return GetDescriptor();
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Descriptor* GetDescriptor() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().descriptor;
}
static const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Reflection* GetReflection() {
return default_instance().GetMetadata().reflection;
}
static const SystemResourceInfo& default_instance() {
return *internal_default_instance();
}
static inline const SystemResourceInfo* internal_default_instance() {
return reinterpret_cast<const SystemResourceInfo*>(
&_SystemResourceInfo_default_instance_);
}
static constexpr int kIndexInFileMessages =
0;
friend void swap(SystemResourceInfo& a, SystemResourceInfo& b) {
a.Swap(&b);
}
inline void Swap(SystemResourceInfo* other) {
if (other == this) return;
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() != nullptr &&
GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#else// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
if (GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena()) {
#endif// !PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_IN_SWAP
InternalSwap(other);
} else {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::GenericSwap(this, other);
}
}
void UnsafeArenaSwap(SystemResourceInfo* other) {
if (other == this) return;
GOOGLE_DCHECK(GetOwningArena() == other->GetOwningArena());
InternalSwap(other);
}
// implements Message ----------------------------------------------
SystemResourceInfo* New(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena = nullptr) const final {
return CreateMaybeMessage<SystemResourceInfo>(arena);
}
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::CopyFrom;
void CopyFrom(const SystemResourceInfo& from);
using ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::MergeFrom;
void MergeFrom( const SystemResourceInfo& from) {
SystemResourceInfo::MergeImpl(*this, from);
}
private:
static void MergeImpl(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& to_msg, const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message& from_msg);
public:
PROTOBUF_ATTRIBUTE_REINITIALIZES void Clear() final;
bool IsInitialized() const final;
size_t ByteSizeLong() const final;
const char* _InternalParse(const char* ptr, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ParseContext* ctx) final;
uint8_t* _InternalSerialize(
uint8_t* target, ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::io::EpsCopyOutputStream* stream) const final;
int GetCachedSize() const final { return _impl_._cached_size_.Get(); }
private:
void SharedCtor(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena, bool is_message_owned);
void SharedDtor();
void SetCachedSize(int size) const final;
void InternalSwap(SystemResourceInfo* other);
private:
friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::AnyMetadata;
static ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::StringPiece FullMessageName() {
return "holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo";
}
protected:
explicit SystemResourceInfo(::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena* arena,
bool is_message_owned = false);
public:
static const ClassData _class_data_;
const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Message::ClassData*GetClassData() const final;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Metadata GetMetadata() const final;
// nested types ----------------------------------------------------
// accessors -------------------------------------------------------
enum : int {
kNameFieldNumber = 1,
kCpuFieldNumber = 2,
kGpuFieldNumber = 3,
kMemFieldNumber = 4,
kGpuMemFieldNumber = 5,
};
// string name = 1;
void clear_name();
const std::string& name() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_name();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_name();
void set_allocated_name(std::string* name);
private:
const std::string& _internal_name() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_name(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_name();
public:
// optional string cpu = 2;
bool has_cpu() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_cpu() const;
public:
void clear_cpu();
const std::string& cpu() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_cpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_cpu();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_cpu();
void set_allocated_cpu(std::string* cpu);
private:
const std::string& _internal_cpu() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_cpu(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_cpu();
public:
// optional string gpu = 3;
bool has_gpu() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_gpu() const;
public:
void clear_gpu();
const std::string& gpu() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_gpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_gpu();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_gpu();
void set_allocated_gpu(std::string* gpu);
private:
const std::string& _internal_gpu() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_gpu(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_gpu();
public:
// optional string mem = 4;
bool has_mem() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_mem() const;
public:
void clear_mem();
const std::string& mem() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_mem(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_mem();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_mem();
void set_allocated_mem(std::string* mem);
private:
const std::string& _internal_mem() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_mem(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_mem();
public:
// optional string gpu_mem = 5;
bool has_gpu_mem() const;
private:
bool _internal_has_gpu_mem() const;
public:
void clear_gpu_mem();
const std::string& gpu_mem() const;
template <typename ArgT0 = const std::string&, typename... ArgT>
void set_gpu_mem(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args);
std::string* mutable_gpu_mem();
PROTOBUF_NODISCARD std::string* release_gpu_mem();
void set_allocated_gpu_mem(std::string* gpu_mem);
private:
const std::string& _internal_gpu_mem() const;
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE void _internal_set_gpu_mem(const std::string& value);
std::string* _internal_mutable_gpu_mem();
public:
// @@protoc_insertion_point(class_scope:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo)
private:
class _Internal;
template <typename T> friend class ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::Arena::InternalHelper;
typedef void InternalArenaConstructable_;
typedef void DestructorSkippable_;
struct Impl_ {
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::HasBits<1> _has_bits_;
mutable ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::CachedSize _cached_size_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr name_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr cpu_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr gpu_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr mem_;
::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::ArenaStringPtr gpu_mem_;
};
union { Impl_ _impl_; };
friend struct ::TableStruct_system_5fresource_2eproto;
};
// ===================================================================
// ===================================================================
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic push
#pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wstrict-aliasing"
#endif// __GNUC__
// SystemResourceInfo
// string name = 1;
inline void SystemResourceInfo::clear_name() {
_impl_.name_.ClearToEmpty();
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::name() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.name)
return _internal_name();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void SystemResourceInfo::set_name(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_.name_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.name)
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::mutable_name() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_name();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.name)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::_internal_name() const {
return _impl_.name_.Get();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::_internal_set_name(const std::string& value) {
_impl_.name_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mutable_name() {
return _impl_.name_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::release_name() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.name)
return _impl_.name_.Release();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::set_allocated_name(std::string* name) {
if (name != nullptr) {
} else {
}
_impl_.name_.SetAllocated(name, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.name_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.name_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.name)
}
// optional string cpu = 2;
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::_internal_has_cpu() const {
bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000001u) != 0;
return value;
}
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::has_cpu() const {
return _internal_has_cpu();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::clear_cpu() {
_impl_.cpu_.ClearToEmpty();
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::cpu() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.cpu)
return _internal_cpu();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void SystemResourceInfo::set_cpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
_impl_.cpu_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.cpu)
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::mutable_cpu() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_cpu();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.cpu)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::_internal_cpu() const {
return _impl_.cpu_.Get();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::_internal_set_cpu(const std::string& value) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
_impl_.cpu_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mutable_cpu() {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
return _impl_.cpu_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::release_cpu() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.cpu)
if (!_internal_has_cpu()) {
return nullptr;
}
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
auto* p = _impl_.cpu_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.cpu_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
return p;
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::set_allocated_cpu(std::string* cpu) {
if (cpu != nullptr) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000001u;
} else {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000001u;
}
_impl_.cpu_.SetAllocated(cpu, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.cpu_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.cpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.cpu)
}
// optional string gpu = 3;
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::_internal_has_gpu() const {
bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000002u) != 0;
return value;
}
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::has_gpu() const {
return _internal_has_gpu();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::clear_gpu() {
_impl_.gpu_.ClearToEmpty();
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::gpu() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu)
return _internal_gpu();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void SystemResourceInfo::set_gpu(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
_impl_.gpu_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu)
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::mutable_gpu() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_gpu();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::_internal_gpu() const {
return _impl_.gpu_.Get();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::_internal_set_gpu(const std::string& value) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
_impl_.gpu_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mutable_gpu() {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
return _impl_.gpu_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::release_gpu() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu)
if (!_internal_has_gpu()) {
return nullptr;
}
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
auto* p = _impl_.gpu_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.gpu_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
return p;
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::set_allocated_gpu(std::string* gpu) {
if (gpu != nullptr) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000002u;
} else {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000002u;
}
_impl_.gpu_.SetAllocated(gpu, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.gpu_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.gpu_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu)
}
// optional string mem = 4;
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::_internal_has_mem() const {
bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000004u) != 0;
return value;
}
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::has_mem() const {
return _internal_has_mem();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::clear_mem() {
_impl_.mem_.ClearToEmpty();
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::mem() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.mem)
return _internal_mem();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void SystemResourceInfo::set_mem(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
_impl_.mem_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.mem)
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::mutable_mem() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_mem();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.mem)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mem() const {
return _impl_.mem_.Get();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::_internal_set_mem(const std::string& value) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
_impl_.mem_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mutable_mem() {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
return _impl_.mem_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::release_mem() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.mem)
if (!_internal_has_mem()) {
return nullptr;
}
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
auto* p = _impl_.mem_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.mem_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.mem_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
return p;
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::set_allocated_mem(std::string* mem) {
if (mem != nullptr) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000004u;
} else {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000004u;
}
_impl_.mem_.SetAllocated(mem, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.mem_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.mem_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.mem)
}
// optional string gpu_mem = 5;
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::_internal_has_gpu_mem() const {
bool value = (_impl_._has_bits_[0] & 0x00000008u) != 0;
return value;
}
inline bool SystemResourceInfo::has_gpu_mem() const {
return _internal_has_gpu_mem();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::clear_gpu_mem() {
_impl_.gpu_mem_.ClearToEmpty();
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::gpu_mem() const {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_get:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu_mem)
return _internal_gpu_mem();
}
template <typename ArgT0, typename... ArgT>
inline PROTOBUF_ALWAYS_INLINE
void SystemResourceInfo::set_gpu_mem(ArgT0&& arg0, ArgT... args) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
_impl_.gpu_mem_.Set(static_cast<ArgT0 &&>(arg0), args..., GetArenaForAllocation());
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu_mem)
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::mutable_gpu_mem() {
std::string* _s = _internal_mutable_gpu_mem();
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_mutable:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu_mem)
return _s;
}
inline const std::string& SystemResourceInfo::_internal_gpu_mem() const {
return _impl_.gpu_mem_.Get();
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::_internal_set_gpu_mem(const std::string& value) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
_impl_.gpu_mem_.Set(value, GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::_internal_mutable_gpu_mem() {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
return _impl_.gpu_mem_.Mutable(GetArenaForAllocation());
}
inline std::string* SystemResourceInfo::release_gpu_mem() {
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_release:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu_mem)
if (!_internal_has_gpu_mem()) {
return nullptr;
}
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
auto* p = _impl_.gpu_mem_.Release();
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.gpu_mem_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.gpu_mem_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
return p;
}
inline void SystemResourceInfo::set_allocated_gpu_mem(std::string* gpu_mem) {
if (gpu_mem != nullptr) {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] |= 0x00000008u;
} else {
_impl_._has_bits_[0] &= ~0x00000008u;
}
_impl_.gpu_mem_.SetAllocated(gpu_mem, GetArenaForAllocation());
#ifdef PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
if (_impl_.gpu_mem_.IsDefault()) {
_impl_.gpu_mem_.Set("", GetArenaForAllocation());
}
#endif// PROTOBUF_FORCE_COPY_DEFAULT_STRING
// @@protoc_insertion_point(field_set_allocated:holoscan.service.SystemResourceInfo.gpu_mem)
}
#ifdef __GNUC__
#pragma GCC diagnostic pop
#endif// __GNUC__
// @@protoc_insertion_point(namespace_scope)
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
// @@protoc_insertion_point(global_scope)
#include <google/protobuf/port_undef.inc>
#endif// GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_GOOGLE_PROTOBUF_INCLUDED_system_5fresource_2eproto