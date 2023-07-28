struct MultiAISpecs

backend – Backend inference (trt or onnxrt)

model_path_map – Map with model name as key, path to model as value

inference_map – Map with model name as key, output tensor name as value

oncpu – Perform inference on CPU

parallel_proc – Perform parallel inference of multiple models

use_fp16 – Use FP16 conversion, only supported for trt

cuda_buffer_in – Input buffers on CUDA