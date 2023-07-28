NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1  Variable holoscan::unexpect

Variable holoscan::unexpect

Variable Documentation

static constexpr unexpect_t holoscan::unexpect = {}
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 28, 2023
content here