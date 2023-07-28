Variable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.5.1
Variable Documentation

const ::PROTOBUF_NAMESPACE_ID::internal::DescriptorTable descriptor_table_health_5fchecking_2eproto
