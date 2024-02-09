NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v0.6
File connection_item.grpc.pb.h

Parent directory (src/core/services/generated)

Contents

Definition (src/core/services/generated/connection_item.grpc.pb.h)

Includes

  • connection_item.pb.h (File connection_item.pb.h)

  • functional

  • grpcpp/client_context.h

  • grpcpp/completion_queue.h

  • grpcpp/generic/async_generic_service.h

  • grpcpp/impl/proto_utils.h

  • grpcpp/impl/rpc_method.h

  • grpcpp/impl/server_callback_handlers.h

  • grpcpp/impl/service_type.h

  • grpcpp/server_context.h

  • grpcpp/support/async_stream.h

  • grpcpp/support/async_unary_call.h

  • grpcpp/support/client_callback.h

  • grpcpp/support/message_allocator.h

  • grpcpp/support/method_handler.h

  • grpcpp/support/server_callback.h

  • grpcpp/support/status.h

  • grpcpp/support/stub_options.h

  • grpcpp/support/sync_stream.h

