Program Listing for File format_converter.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP
#include <npp.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/utils/cuda_stream_handler.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
enum class FormatDType { kUnknown, kRGB888, kRGBA8888, kUnsigned8, kFloat32, kYUV420, kNV12 };
enum class FormatConversionType {
kUnknown,
kNone,
kUnsigned8ToFloat32,
kFloat32ToUnsigned8,
kRGB888ToRGBA8888,
kRGBA8888ToRGB888,
kRGBA8888ToFloat32,
kRGB888ToYUV420,
kYUV420ToRGBA8888,
kYUV420ToRGB888,
kNV12ToRGB888
};
class FormatConverterOp : public holoscan::Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(FormatConverterOp)
FormatConverterOp() = default;
// TODO(gbae): use std::expected
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
void start() override;
void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
nvidia::gxf::Expected<void*> resizeImage(const void* in_tensor_data, const int32_t rows,
const int32_t columns, const int16_t channels,
const nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType primitive_type,
const int32_t resize_width, const int32_t resize_height);
void convertTensorFormat(const void* in_tensor_data, void* out_tensor_data, const int32_t rows,
const int32_t columns, const int16_t in_channels,
const int16_t out_channels);
private:
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> in_;
Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> out_;
Parameter<std::string> in_tensor_name_;
Parameter<std::string> out_tensor_name_;
Parameter<float> scale_min_;
Parameter<float> scale_max_;
Parameter<uint8_t> alpha_value_;
Parameter<int32_t> resize_width_;
Parameter<int32_t> resize_height_;
Parameter<int32_t> resize_mode_;
Parameter<std::vector<int>> out_channel_order_;
std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> resize_buffer_;
std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> channel_buffer_;
std::unique_ptr<nvidia::gxf::MemoryBuffer> device_scratch_buffer_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> pool_;
Parameter<std::string> in_dtype_str_;
Parameter<std::string> out_dtype_str_;
// internal state
FormatDType in_dtype_ = FormatDType::kUnknown;
FormatDType out_dtype_ = FormatDType::kUnknown;
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType in_primitive_type_ = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType out_primitive_type_ = nvidia::gxf::PrimitiveType::kCustom;
FormatConversionType format_conversion_type_ = FormatConversionType::kUnknown;
NppStreamContext npp_stream_ctx_{};
CudaStreamHandler cuda_stream_handler_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_FORMAT_CONVERTER_FORMAT_CONVERTER_HPP */