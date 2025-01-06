Function holoscan::viz::PrimitiveCudaDevice
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
-
void holoscan::viz::PrimitiveCudaDevice(PrimitiveTopology topology, uint32_t primitive_count, size_t data_size, CUdeviceptr data)
Draw a geometric primitive, source is CUDA device memory.
- Parameters
topology – primitive topology
primitive_count – primitive count
data_size – size of the data array in floats
data – CUDA device memory pointer to data, the format and size of the array depends on the primitive count and topology
-
