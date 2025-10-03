Class CudaObjectHandler

Get the CUDA stream handle which should be used for CUDA commands involving data from the specified input port.

For multi-receivers or input ports with queue size > 1, the first stream found is returned after any remaining streams are synchronized to it.

See get_cuda_stream_handles() instead to receive a vector of (optional) CUDA stream handles (one for each message).

If no message stream is set and the allocate flag is true, a stream will be allocated from the internal CudaStreamPool. Only if this allocation fails, would an unexpected be returned.