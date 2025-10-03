Class GXFCodeletOp
Defined in File gxf_codelet.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator(Class GXFOperator)
-
class GXFCodeletOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator
-
Public Functions
-
template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline explicit GXFCodeletOp(const char *gxf_typename, ArgsT&&... args)
-
GXFCodeletOp() = default
-
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
Get the type name of the GXF component.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF component and is used to create the GXF component.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::Source”
- Returns
The type name of the GXF component.
-
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override
Define the operator specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the operator specification.
-
virtual void set_parameters() override
This method is invoked at the end of ‘GXFExecutor::initialize_operator(Operator* op)’ during the initialization of the operator. By overriding this method, we can modify how GXF Codelet’s parameters are set from the arguments.
Protected Attributes
-
std::shared_ptr<gxf::ComponentInfo> gxf_component_info_
The GXF component info.
-
std::list<Parameter<void*>> parameters_
The fake parameters for the description.
- template<typename ...ArgsT>
Previous Class ForwardOp
Next Class GXFOperator