Template Class holoscan_scoped_range_in
Defined in File nvtx3.hpp
-
template<class D = domain::global>
class holoscan_scoped_range_in
-
Public Functions
-
inline explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(event_attributes const &attr) noexcept
-
template<typename ...Args>
inline explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(Args const&... args) noexcept
-
inline holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept
-
void *operator new(std::size_t) = delete
-
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete
-
holoscan_scoped_range_in &operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete
-
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete
-
holoscan_scoped_range_in &operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete
-
inline ~holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept
