Function holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_stop, “stop”, 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12)

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::gxf::PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_stop, “stop”, 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 13] (event_stop, “stop”, 0xFE, 0x27, 0x12) ————-^