Template Function holoscan::interpolate(K, const Pose3&, const Pose3&)

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose3<K> holoscan::interpolate(K p, const Pose3<K> &a, const Pose3<K> &b)

Interpolate between two 3D poses using independent interpolation.

This uses “independent” interpolation of translation and rotation. This is only one of multiple ways to interpolate between two rigid body poses.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • p – Interpolation parameter (0.0 returns a, 1.0 returns b).

  • a – First pose.

  • b – Second pose.

Returns

Interpolated pose.

