Function holoscan::get_well_formed_name
Defined in File io_context.hpp
Get a well-formed port name from a given name and IO specification list.
When the input name is null or empty, this method attempts to determine an appropriate port name based on the following rules:
If there is exactly one port, use its name
Otherwise return an empty string
- Parameters
name – The input port name (can be null or empty).
io_list – Map of IO specifications containing port names and their specs.
- Returns
A well-formed port name or empty string if no appropriate name can be determined.
