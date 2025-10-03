Function holoscan::viz::Init(uint32_t, uint32_t, const char *, InitFlags, const char *)

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
void holoscan::viz::Init(uint32_t width, uint32_t height, const char *title, InitFlags flags = InitFlags::NONE, const char *display_name = nullptr)

Initialize Holoviz.

This creates a window using the given width and height and sets the title.

Parameters

  • width – desired width

  • height – desired height

  • title – window title

  • flags – init flags

  • display_name – if the FULLSCREEN init flag is specified, this is the name of the display to use for full screen mode. Use the output name provided by xrandr or hwinfo --monitor. If nullptr then the primary display is selected.

