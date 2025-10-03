Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(float(&), float(&))
Defined in File holoviz.hpp
Warning
doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose” with arguments (float (&), float (&)) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:
- void GetCameraPose(float (&rotation)[9], float (&translation)[3])
- void GetCameraPose(size_t size, float *matrix)
Previous Function holoscan::viz::GetCameraPose(size_t, float *)
Next Function holoscan::viz::GetCurrent