Template Function holoscan::pose3_log
Defined in File pose3.hpp
-
template<typename K>
Vector6<K> holoscan::pose3_log(const Pose3<K> &pose)
Logarithmic map of SE(3) which maps a manifold space element to the tangent space.
This computes the tangent for a pose relative to the identity pose. Log and exp are inverse to each other.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
pose – Pose on the SE(3) manifold.
- Returns
Tangent space vector (tx, ty, tz, rx, ry, rz).
