NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Function holoscan::deserialize_snapshot

Function Documentation

inline void holoscan::deserialize_snapshot(const uint8_t *data, size_t size, std::vector<FrameInfo> &frames, std::vector<EdgeData> &edges)
