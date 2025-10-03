Topics
Function holoscan::deserialize_snapshot
Defined in
File pose_tree_ucx_common.hpp
Function Documentation
inline
void
holoscan
::
deserialize_snapshot
(
const
uint8_t
*
data
,
size_t
size
,
std
::
vector
<
FrameInfo
>
&
frames
,
std
::
vector
<
EdgeData
>
&
edges
)
