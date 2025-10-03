Program Listing for File nvtx3.hpp
include/holoscan/profiler/nvtx3.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP
#include <nvtx3/nvtx3.hpp>
// Copy of nvtx3::v1::scoped_range_in which checks whether tracing is enabled or not
namespace nvtx3::v1 {
template <class D = domain::global>
class holoscan_scoped_range_in {
bool enabled_ = false;
public:
explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(event_attributes const& attr) noexcept {
enabled_ = ::holoscan::profiler::trace_enabled();
if (enabled_) {
nvtxDomainRangePushEx(domain::get<D>(), attr.get());
}
}
template <typename... Args>
explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(Args const&... args) noexcept
: holoscan_scoped_range_in{event_attributes{args...}} {}
holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept : holoscan_scoped_range_in{event_attributes{}} {}
void* operator new(std::size_t) = delete;
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete;
holoscan_scoped_range_in& operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete;
holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete;
holoscan_scoped_range_in& operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete;
~holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept {
if (enabled_) {
nvtxDomainRangePop(domain::get<D>());
}
}
};
} // namespace nvtx3::v1
#define PROF_REGISTER_CATEGORY(id_, name_) holoscan::profiler::named_category(id_, name_)
#define PROF_CATEGORY(category_) holoscan::profiler::category(category_)
#define PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(name_, message_, r_, g_, b_) \
struct name_ { \
static constexpr char const* message{message_}; \
static constexpr nvtx3::color color{nvtx3::rgb{r_, g_, b_}}; \
}
#define PROF_EVENT(name_) holoscan::profiler::message::get<name_>(), name_::color
#define PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(category_, name_) \
holoscan::profiler::scoped_range p { \
PROF_CATEGORY(category_), PROF_EVENT(name_) \
}
#define PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(category_, message_, color_) \
holoscan::profiler::scoped_range p { \
PROF_CATEGORY(category_), nvtx3::message{message_}, color_ \
}
namespace holoscan::profiler {
// Domain
struct domain {
static constexpr char const* name{"Holoscan"};
};
// Aliases
using scoped_range = nvtx3::holoscan_scoped_range_in<domain>;
using category = nvtx3::category;
using named_category = nvtx3::named_category_in<domain>;
using message = nvtx3::registered_string_in<domain>;
} // namespace holoscan::profiler
#endif// HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP