Struct Documentation

template<>
struct codec<std::string>

Public Static Functions

static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::string &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
static inline expected<std::string, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
