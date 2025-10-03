Variable holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize
Defined in File ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp
constexpr size_t holoscan::kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize = 130048
The default size of the serialization buffer in bytes.
The max bcopy size used for the active message header will be slightly less than UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE which default to 8 kB. Note that this value can be overridden by setting environment variable HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE. Setting HOLOSCAN_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_SIZE will automatically set UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE if they were not explicitly set by the user.
==Parameters==
allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used to allocate/free the buffer memory. If no allocator is set, an
UnboundedAllocatorwill be used.
buffer_size (size_t, optional): The size of the buffer in bytes (Defaults to holoscan::kDefaultSerializationBufferSize). The max buffer size that can be used depends on the maximum header size that can be sent by the UCX ucx_am_send_nbx call used within the GXF UCX extension. That header size is affected by the segment size set for the transport layer. For TCP/IP the segment size is controlled by UCX_TCP_TX_SEG_SIZE and UCX_TCP_RX_SEG_SIZE.
