Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Class Config

Class Documentation

class Config

Class to get the configuration of the application.

Public Functions

Config() = default
inline explicit Config(const std::string &config_file, const std::string &prefix = "")

Construct a new Config object.

Parameters

  • config_file – The path to the configuration file.

  • prefix – The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration. (not implemented yet)

Throws

RuntimeError – if the config_file is non-empty and the file doesn’t exist.

virtual ~Config() = default
Config(const Config&) = delete
Config &operator=(const Config&) = delete
inline const std::string &config_file() const

Get the path to the configuration file.

Returns

The path to the configuration file.

inline const std::string &prefix() const

Get the prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.

Returns

The prefix string that is prepended to the key of the configuration.

inline const std::vector<YAML::Node> &yaml_nodes() const

Get the YAML::Node objects that contains YAML document data.

Returns

The reference to the vector of YAML::Node objects.

ArgList from_config(const std::string &key)

Get the value of a configuration key as an ArgList.

This method retrieves the value from the configuration for the given key. You can use ‘.’ (dot) to access nested fields.

Parameters

key – The key of the configuration.

Returns

The argument list of the configuration for the key.

std::unordered_set<std::string> config_keys()

Determine the set of keys present in the config.

Returns all keys including nested keys using dot notation (e.g., “parent.child”).

Returns

The set of valid keys.

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