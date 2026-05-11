Schedulers

The event-based scheduler is also a multi-thread scheduler, but it is event-based rather than polling based. As such, there is no check_recession_period_ms parameter, and this scheduler will not have the high CPU usage that can occur when polling at a short interval. Instead, the scheduler only wakes up when an event is received indicating that an operator is ready to execute. The parameters of this scheduler are a superset of the parameters available for the GreedyScheduler (described above). Only the parameters unique to the event-based scheduler are described here.

The number of worker threads used by the scheduler can be set via worker_thread_number , which defaults to 1 . This should be set based on a consideration of both the workflow and the available hardware. For example, the topology of the computation graph will determine how many operators it may be possible to run in parallel. Some operators may potentially launch multiple threads internally, so some amount of performance profiling may be required to determine optimal parameters for a given workflow. The worker_thread_number parameter creates a default thread pool . Any operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool() ) will use this default pool.

The worker threads in the default thread pool (created based on the worker_thread_number parameter) can be pinned to CPU cores via pin_cores . The parameter defaults to an empty list representing not to pin the worker threads to any CPU core. If a set of CPU core indices are given, all the worker threads in the default pool are pinned to the same set of specified CPU cores. Note that pin_cores only affects the default thread pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in the add() or add_realtime() methods when assigning operators to those pools.

For this scheduler, there is no strict_job_thread_pinning option (see description for the Multithread Scheduler above). The thread pinning is always strict.

The event-based scheduler exposes several advanced parameters that control internal scheduling strategies. These parameters are tuned to reasonable defaults and most users will not need to change them. They are primarily useful when profiling high-throughput, many-operator pipelines with large worker thread counts.

Each worker thread in the default pool owns a private ready-queue. Operators are assigned to queues via a fixed, deterministic assignment computed once at graph launch. When a worker’s own queue is empty, work stealing allows it to scan other workers’ queues and take (“steal”) a ready job instead of blocking. This reduces idle time when the workload is unevenly distributed across queues.

It is generally recommended to try enabling this for applications using the default worker pool, but the default has been kept as false in this release to avoid any unexpected change in default scheduling behavior.

enable_queue_stealing ( bool , default false ) — Enables work stealing for default-pool workers.

steal_scan_limit ( int , default 0 ) — Maximum number of other queues a worker scans per steal attempt. 0 means scan all queues.

The dispatcher receives notifications from workers and external events through internal queues. Sharding partitions these queues to reduce lock contention when many workers notify concurrently. There are two independent sets of sharded lists:

The internal notification shards are the queues through which workers (and other internal paths) tell the dispatcher that an operator needs to be re-evaluated. These carry entity IDs for operators transitioning into any scheduling state (READY, WAIT, WAIT_TIME, WAIT_EVENT, or NEVER). The internal_event_shard_count and dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size parameters control these queues.

The wait-state tracking shards are lists that track which operators are currently in the WAIT_EVENT or WAIT scheduling states. These are the operators waiting on an asynchronous event (e.g., AsynchronousCondition ) or a custom condition with no known ready time. The wait_state_shard_count parameter controls these lists. Note that WAIT_TIME operators (those with a known ready time, e.g., from PeriodicCondition ) are tracked separately via a timed job list and are not affected by this parameter.

The sharding of notifications and batch pop are enabled by default for performance, but can optionally be disabled by setting internal_event_shard_count=1 , wait_state_shard_count=1 and dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size=1 to go back to the prior behavior in Holoscan<=v4.0.

Parameters:

internal_event_shard_count ( int , default 0 ) — Number of shards for the dispatcher’s internal notification queue. 0 selects one shard per worker thread automatically.

dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size ( int , default 32 ) — Maximum notifications the dispatcher drains from a single shard per pop step.

wait_state_shard_count ( int , default 1 ) — Number of shards for the WAIT_EVENT and WAIT tracking lists.

After executing an operator, a worker can immediately re-check that operator’s scheduling condition instead of sending it back through the dispatcher. This post-check fast path allows a worker to re-enqueue a still-READY operator directly into its own queue, avoiding a dispatcher round-trip and reducing latency.

When the post-check determines the operator is not ready, the worker falls back to notifying the dispatcher. A periodic fallback wake-up mechanism prevents rare edge cases where the dispatcher might miss a state change.

This optimization is currently disabled by default as it is still pending additional testing in real-world scenarios such as those involving thread priority (e.g. SCHED_FIFO for real-time threads).

enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath ( bool , default false ) — Enables the worker-side post-check optimization.

postcheck_fallback_notify_interval ( int , default 256 ) — Every N non-ready post-check results per worker, a periodic dispatcher wake-up is sent. 0 means only notify when no other workers are running.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workers ( int , default 8 ) — The periodic fallback notification is only active when worker_thread_number is at least this value.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_ns ( int , default 100000 ) — Minimum wall-clock spacing (in nanoseconds) between periodic fallback dispatcher wake-ups.

The optimizations above (work stealing, event sharding, and the post-check fast path) are new in Holoscan 4.1. As noted above, work-stealing and the post-check fast path are not currently enabled by default. A summary of the settings disabling all new scheduling feaetures is to set

C++

Python Copy Copied! auto scheduler = make_resource<EventBasedScheduler>("scheduler", Arg("enable_queue_stealing", false), Arg("enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath", false), Arg("internal_event_shard_count", static_cast<int64_t>(1)), Arg("dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size", static_cast<int64_t>(1)), Arg("wait_state_shard_count", static_cast<int64_t>(1))); Copy Copied! scheduler = EventBasedScheduler( fragment, enable_queue_stealing=False, enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath=False, internal_event_shard_count=1, dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size=1, wait_state_shard_count=1, )

Setting internal_event_shard_count=1 and wait_state_shard_count=1 disables sharding (all notifications go through a single queue). Setting dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size=1 disables batch popping so the dispatcher drains one notification at a time.