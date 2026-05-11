Holoscan Core Concepts
An
Application is composed of
Fragments, each of which runs a graph of
Operators. The implementation of that graph is sometimes referred to as a pipeline, or workflow, which can be visualized below:
Fig. 3 Core concepts: Application
Fig. 4 Core concepts: Port
The core concepts of the Holoscan API are:
Application: An application acquires and processes streaming data. An application is a collection of fragments where each fragment can be allocated to execute on an exclusive or shared physical node of a Holoscan cluster.
Fragment: A fragment is a building block of the application. It is a directed graph of operators. A fragment can be assigned to a physical node of a Holoscan cluster during execution. The runtime execution manages communication across fragments. In a fragment, Operators (Graph Nodes) are connected to each other by flows (Graph Edges).
Operator: An operator is the most basic unit of work in this framework. An operator receives streaming data at an input port, processes it, and publishes it to one of its output ports. In applications executed by
GXFExecutor, an operator corresponds to the GXF-specific Codelet concept.
Port: A port is an interaction point between two operators. Operators ingest data at Input ports and publish data at Output ports.
Portis a Holoscan concept used by both
GXFExecutorand
GPUResidentExecutor. In
GXFExecutor, ports map to the GXF-specific
Receiver,
Transmitter, and
MessageRouterconcepts used to move data between connected operators.
Executor: An executor that manages the execution of a fragment on a physical node. The framework provides executor implementations such as
GXFExecutorand
GPUResidentExecutorto execute an application.
The following concepts are specific to applications executed by
GXFExecutor:
Codelet: A GXF-specific unit of execution. In the Holoscan SDK, this role is represented by an Operator.
(Operator) Resource: Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory
Allocatoror any other components derived from the
Componentclass in GXF.
Condition: A condition is a predicate that can be evaluated at runtime to determine if an operator should execute.
Message: A message is a generic data object used by operators to communicate information.
Holoscan 4.1 uses
FlowGraph and
FlowGraphImpl for the existing flow-oriented
graph API, along with the Python module
holoscan.flow_graphs.