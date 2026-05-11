An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters. This memory pool is easy to use and is recommended for initial prototyping. Once an application is working, switching to a BlockMemoryPool instead may help provide additional performance.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory. Using this memory pool provides a way to allocate memory blocks once and reuse the blocks on each subsequent call to an Operator’s compute method. This saves overhead relative to allocating memory again each time compute is called. For the built-in operators which accept a memory pool parameer, there is a section in it’s API docstrings titled “Device Memory Requirements” which provides guidance on the num_blocks and block_size needed for use with this memory pool.

The storage_type parameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with cudaMallocHost ), 1 for device memory (allocated with cudaMalloc ) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++ new ).

The block_size parameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.

The num_blocks parameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.

The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.

This allocator uses CUDA’s Stream-Ordered Memory Allocator ( cudaMallocAsync / cudaFreeAsync ) to dynamically allocate CUDA device memory. Stream-ordered allocation enables memory operations to be tied to specific CUDA streams, allowing allocation and deallocation without blocking the host or other streams.

This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, use RMMAllocator instead (see choosing between allocators below).

The device_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The device_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of device_memory_initial_size . See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The release_threshold parameter specifies the amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. This is an optional parameter that defaults to “4MB”. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.

This allocator provides a pair of memory pools (one is a CUDA device memory pool and the other corresponds to pinned host memory). The underlying implementation is based on the RAPIDS memory manager (RMM) and uses a pair of rmm::mr::pool_memory_resource resource types (The device memory pool is a rmm::mr::cuda_memory_resource and the host pool is a rmm::mr::pinned_memory_resource ). Unlike BlockMemoryPool , this allocator can be used with operators like VideoStreamReplayerOp that require an allocator capable of allocating both host and device memory. Rather than fixed block sizes, it uses just an initial memory size to allocate and a maximum size that the pool can expand to.

The device_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The device_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of device_memory_initial_size . See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The host_memory_initial_size parameter specifies the initial size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The host_memory_max_size parameter specifies the maximum size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of host_memory_initial_size . See note below on the format used to specify the value.

The dev_id parameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.

Note The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

Holoscan provides several allocator types with different characteristics:

Feature UnboundedAllocator BlockMemoryPool StreamOrderedAllocator RMMAllocator Device memory Yes Yes Yes Yes Pinned host memory Yes Yes No Yes System memory Yes Yes No No Async allocation* No No Yes Yes Mechanism Dynamic ( cudaMalloc / new ) Fixed-size blocks Pool (CUDA stream-ordered) Pool (RMM)

* “Async allocation” means the allocator uses stream-ordered APIs (e.g., cudaMallocAsync ) or async memory pools (e.g., RMM). These APIs can still block the host if the pool needs to grow or release memory back to the OS.

When to use each allocator:

UnboundedAllocator : Good for initial prototyping. Uses dynamic allocation on each call without memory reuse. Supports all memory types including system memory (C++ new ).

BlockMemoryPool : Best for predictable workloads with known memory requirements. Pre-allocates fixed-size blocks that are reused across compute calls, avoiding allocation overhead. Requires specifying block_size and num_blocks upfront.

StreamOrderedAllocator : Device memory only. Uses CUDA’s native stream-ordered allocator which integrates with stream semantics for efficient memory reuse. Inherits from CudaAllocator , providing allocate_async / free_async methods for stream-ordered allocation.

RMMAllocator : Provides both device and pinned host memory pools. Required for operators like VideoStreamReplayerOp that need both memory types. Inherits from CudaAllocator , providing allocate_async / free_async methods.

The MatXAllocator class (defined in holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp ) is a lightweight adapter that enables any Holoscan SDK allocator to be used with MatX GPU tensor operations. MatX uses compile-time duck typing (SFINAE) to detect custom allocators — it requires allocate(size_t) and deallocate(void*, size_t) methods, which MatXAllocator provides by delegating to the underlying Holoscan allocator.

Key features:

Works with any Holoscan allocator: BlockMemoryPool , UnboundedAllocator , StreamOrderedAllocator , RMMAllocator

Stream-aware: when constructed with a cudaStream_t and a CudaAllocator -derived allocator (e.g., RMMAllocator , StreamOrderedAllocator ), uses allocate_async / free_async for stream-ordered allocation

For BlockMemoryPool with a stream, uses GXF-level stream-aware deferred deallocation

Behavior by allocator type (behavior depends on whether a CUDA stream is passed to MatXAllocator , not on the allocator class itself):

Allocator Stream Allocation Deallocation RMMAllocator / StreamOrderedAllocator Yes Async (stream-ordered) Async (stream-ordered) RMMAllocator / StreamOrderedAllocator No Sync Sync BlockMemoryPool Yes Sync Deferred (CUDA event) BlockMemoryPool No Sync Sync (immediate) UnboundedAllocator Any Sync Sync

“Stream” = whether a non-null cudaStream_t is passed to MatXAllocator . Rows 1–2 refer to the same allocator type; the distinction is whether MatXAllocator is constructed with a non-null stream. “Sync” means not stream-ordered (no cudaMallocAsync / cudaFreeAsync ); it does not mean each allocation forces a GPU sync. For BlockMemoryPool , allocation from the preallocated pool is CPU bookkeeping only.

Usage example (C++):

Copy Copied! #include <holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp> // Inside an operator's compute() method, where allocator_ is a // Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> registered in setup(): holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get()); // Or with a CUDA stream for stream-ordered allocation: holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get(), cuda_stream); // Use with MatX tensor operations — memory comes from the Holoscan allocator auto tensor = matx::make_tensor<float>({1024}, matx_alloc); // Stream rebinding for multi-stream pipelines: auto alloc2 = matx_alloc.with_stream(another_stream);

Note MatX’s make_tensor with a custom allocator does not accept a CUDA stream parameter. To use stream-ordered allocation, bind the stream when constructing the MatXAllocator . Use with_stream() to create allocators for different streams without rebuilding from scratch.

Note The MatXAllocator does not own the underlying allocator. The allocator must outlive the MatXAllocator and any tensors allocated through it. In practice, register the allocator as a shared resource in setup() and construct the MatXAllocator with allocator_.get() in compute() .

Note To import a holoscan::Tensor into MatX via DLPack, use tensor->to_dlpack() and MatX’s make_tensor(TensorType&, const DLManagedTensor) overload. Manage the returned DLManagedTensor* with a scope guard (e.g., std::unique_ptr with a custom deleter). See the matx_allocator example for a complete demonstration of both raw-pointer and DLPack-based import.

See the matx_allocator example under examples/matx/matx_allocator/ for a complete working application.

This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.