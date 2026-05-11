Resources
Resource classes represent resources such as a allocators, clocks, transmitters, or receivers that may be used as a parameter for operators or schedulers. The resource classes that are likely to be directly used by application authors are documented here.
UnboundedAllocator
An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound. This allocator does not take any user-specified parameters. This memory pool is easy to use and is recommended for initial prototyping. Once an application is working, switching to a
BlockMemoryPool instead may help provide additional performance.
BlockMemoryPool
This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory. Using this memory pool provides a way to allocate memory blocks once and reuse the blocks on each subsequent call to an Operator’s
compute method. This saves overhead relative to allocating memory again each time
compute is called. For the built-in operators which accept a memory pool parameer, there is a section in it’s API docstrings titled “Device Memory Requirements” which provides guidance on the
num_blocks and
block_size needed for use with this memory pool.
The
storage_typeparameter can be set to determine the memory storage type used by the operator. This can be 0 for page-locked host memory (allocated with
cudaMallocHost), 1 for device memory (allocated with
cudaMalloc) or 2 for system memory (allocated with C++
new).
The
block_sizeparameter determines the size of a single block in the memory pool in bytes. Any allocation requests made of this allocator must fit into this block size.
The
num_blocksparameter controls the total number of blocks that are allocated in the memory pool.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the memory pool will be created.
StreamOrderedAllocator
This allocator uses CUDA’s Stream-Ordered Memory Allocator (
cudaMallocAsync/
cudaFreeAsync) to dynamically allocate CUDA device memory. Stream-ordered allocation enables memory operations to be tied to specific CUDA streams, allowing allocation and deallocation without blocking the host or other streams.
This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, use
RMMAllocator instead (see choosing between allocators below).
The
device_memory_initial_sizeparameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
device_memory_max_sizeparameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of
device_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
release_thresholdparameter specifies the amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. This is an optional parameter that defaults to “4MB”. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.
RMMAllocator
This allocator provides a pair of memory pools (one is a CUDA device memory pool and the other corresponds to pinned host memory). The underlying implementation is based on the RAPIDS memory manager (RMM) and uses a pair of
rmm::mr::pool_memory_resource resource types (The device memory pool is a
rmm::mr::cuda_memory_resource and the host pool is a
rmm::mr::pinned_memory_resource). Unlike
BlockMemoryPool, this allocator can be used with operators like
VideoStreamReplayerOp that require an allocator capable of allocating both host and device memory. Rather than fixed block sizes, it uses just an initial memory size to allocate and a maximum size that the pool can expand to.
The
device_memory_initial_sizeparameter specifies the initial size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
device_memory_max_sizeparameter specifies the maximum size of the device (GPU) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of
device_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
host_memory_initial_sizeparameter specifies the initial size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to 8 MB on aarch64 and 16 MB on x86_64. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
host_memory_max_sizeparameter specifies the maximum size of the host (pinned) memory pool. This is an optional parameter that defaults to twice the value of
host_memory_initial_size. See note below on the format used to specify the value.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the GPU device ID (as an integer) on which the memory pool will be created.
The values for the memory parameters, such as
device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes
(e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).
Choosing Between Device Allocators
Holoscan provides several allocator types with different characteristics:
Feature
UnboundedAllocator
BlockMemoryPool
StreamOrderedAllocator
RMMAllocator
|Device memory
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pinned host memory
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|System memory
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Async allocation*
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Mechanism
|Dynamic (
cudaMalloc/
new)
|Fixed-size blocks
|Pool (CUDA stream-ordered)
|Pool (RMM)
* “Async allocation” means the allocator uses stream-ordered APIs (e.g.,
cudaMallocAsync) or async memory pools (e.g., RMM). These APIs can still block the host if the pool needs to grow or release memory back to the OS.
When to use each allocator:
UnboundedAllocator: Good for initial prototyping. Uses dynamic allocation on each call without memory reuse. Supports all memory types including system memory (C++
new).
BlockMemoryPool: Best for predictable workloads with known memory requirements. Pre-allocates fixed-size blocks that are reused across
computecalls, avoiding allocation overhead. Requires specifying
block_sizeand
num_blocksupfront.
StreamOrderedAllocator: Device memory only. Uses CUDA’s native stream-ordered allocator which integrates with stream semantics for efficient memory reuse. Inherits from
CudaAllocator, providing
allocate_async/
free_asyncmethods for stream-ordered allocation.
RMMAllocator: Provides both device and pinned host memory pools. Required for operators like
VideoStreamReplayerOpthat need both memory types. Inherits from
CudaAllocator, providing
allocate_async/
free_asyncmethods.
MatXAllocator (Utility)
The
MatXAllocator class (defined in
holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp) is a lightweight adapter that enables any Holoscan SDK allocator to be used with MatX GPU tensor operations. MatX uses compile-time duck typing (SFINAE) to detect custom allocators — it requires
allocate(size_t) and
deallocate(void*, size_t) methods, which
MatXAllocator provides by delegating to the underlying Holoscan allocator.
Key features:
Works with any Holoscan allocator:
BlockMemoryPool,
UnboundedAllocator,
StreamOrderedAllocator,
RMMAllocator
Stream-aware: when constructed with a
cudaStream_tand a
CudaAllocator-derived allocator (e.g.,
RMMAllocator,
StreamOrderedAllocator), uses
allocate_async/
free_asyncfor stream-ordered allocation
For
BlockMemoryPoolwith a stream, uses GXF-level stream-aware deferred deallocation
Behavior by allocator type (behavior depends on whether a CUDA stream is passed to
MatXAllocator, not on the allocator class itself):
Allocator
Stream
Allocation
Deallocation
|
RMMAllocator /
StreamOrderedAllocator
|Yes
|Async (stream-ordered)
|Async (stream-ordered)
|
RMMAllocator /
StreamOrderedAllocator
|No
|Sync
|Sync
|
BlockMemoryPool
|Yes
|Sync
|Deferred (CUDA event)
|
BlockMemoryPool
|No
|Sync
|Sync (immediate)
|
UnboundedAllocator
|Any
|Sync
|Sync
“Stream” = whether a non-null
cudaStream_t is passed to
MatXAllocator. Rows 1–2 refer to the same allocator type; the distinction is whether
MatXAllocator is constructed with a non-null stream. “Sync” means not stream-ordered (no
cudaMallocAsync/
cudaFreeAsync); it does not mean each allocation forces a GPU sync. For
BlockMemoryPool, allocation from the preallocated pool is CPU bookkeeping only.
Usage example (C++):
#include <holoscan/utils/matx_allocator.hpp>
// Inside an operator's compute() method, where allocator_ is a
// Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> registered in setup():
holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get());
// Or with a CUDA stream for stream-ordered allocation:
holoscan::MatXAllocator matx_alloc(allocator_.get(), cuda_stream);
// Use with MatX tensor operations — memory comes from the Holoscan allocator
auto tensor = matx::make_tensor<float>({1024}, matx_alloc);
// Stream rebinding for multi-stream pipelines:
auto alloc2 = matx_alloc.with_stream(another_stream);
MatX’s
make_tensor with a custom allocator does not accept a CUDA stream parameter.
To use stream-ordered allocation, bind the stream when constructing the
MatXAllocator.
Use
with_stream() to create allocators for different streams without rebuilding from scratch.
The
MatXAllocator does not own the underlying allocator. The allocator must outlive the
MatXAllocator and any tensors allocated through it. In practice, register the allocator as a shared resource in
setup() and construct the
MatXAllocator with
allocator_.get() in
compute().
To import a
holoscan::Tensor into MatX via DLPack, use
tensor->to_dlpack() and MatX’s
make_tensor(TensorType&, const DLManagedTensor) overload. Manage the returned
DLManagedTensor* with a scope guard (e.g.,
std::unique_ptr with a custom deleter). See the
matx_allocator example for a complete demonstration of both raw-pointer and DLPack-based import.
See the
matx_allocator example under
examples/matx/matx_allocator/ for a complete working application.
CudaStreamPool
This allocator creates a pool of CUDA streams.
The
stream_flagsparameter specifies the flags sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool.
The
stream_priorityparameter specifies the priority sent to cudaStreamCreateWithPriority when creating the streams in the pool. Lower values have a higher priority.
The
reserved_sizeparameter specifies the initial number of CUDA streams created in the pool upon initialization.
The
max_sizeparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify a maximum number of CUDA streams that can be present in the pool. The default value of 0 means that the size of the pool is unlimited.
The
dev_idparameter is an optional parameter that can be used to specify the CUDA ID of the device on which the stream pool will be created.
Clock classes can be provided via a
clock parameter to the
Scheduler classes to manage the flow of time.
All clock classes provide a common set of methods that can be used at runtime in user applications.
The
time()method returns the current time in seconds (floating point).
The
timestamp()method returns the current time as an integer number of nanoseconds.
The
sleep_for()method sleeps for a specified duration in ns. An overloaded version of this method allows specifying the duration using a
std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period>from the C++ API or a datetime.timedelta from the Python API.
The
sleep_until()method sleeps until a specified target time in ns.
Realtime Clock
The
RealtimeClock respects the true duration of conditions such as
PeriodicCondition. It is the default clock type and the one that would likely be used in user applications.
In addition to the general clock methods documented above:
This class has a
set_time_scale()method which can be used to dynamically change the time scale used by the clock.
The parameter
initial_time_offsetcan be used to set an initial offset in the time at initialization.
The parameter
initial_time_scalecan be used to modify the scale of time. For instance, a scale of 2.0 would cause time to run twice as fast.
The parameter
use_time_since_epochmakes times relative to the POSIX epoch (
initial_time_offsetbecomes an offset from epoch).
Manual Clock
The
ManualClock compresses time intervals (e.g.,
PeriodicCondition proceeds immediately rather than waiting for the specified period). It is provided mainly for use during testing/development.
The parameter
initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.
Synthetic Clock
The
SyntheticClock is a clock where time flow is synthesized, like from a recording or a simulation.
The parameter
initial_timestamp controls the initial timestamp on the clock in ns.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators a
DoubleBufferTransmitter will automatically be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, a
UcxTransmitter will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled any
DoubleBufferTransmitter will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
AsyncBufferTransmitter is optionally used when
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the
add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.
DoubleBufferTransmitter
This is the default transmitter class used by output ports of operators within a fragment.
AsyncBufferTransmitter
This is an optional transmitter class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This transmitter is used by passing
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the
add_flow method.
UcxTransmitter
This is the transmitter class used by output ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of sending UCX active messages and serializing their contents.
Typically users don’t need to explicitly assign transmitter or receiver classes to the IOSpec ports of Holoscan SDK operators. For connections between operators, a
DoubleBufferReceiver will be used by default, while for connections between fragments in a distributed application, the
UcxReceiver will be used. When data frame flow tracking is enabled, any
DoubleBufferReceiver will be replaced by an
AnnotatedDoubleBufferReceiver which also records the timestamps needed for that feature.
AsyncBufferReceiver is optionally used when
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer is used in the
add_flow method for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow.
DoubleBufferReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators within a fragment.
AsyncBufferReceiver
This is an optional receiver class that can be used to connect two operators for lock-free, wait-free and asynchronous data flow. This receiver is used by passing
IOSpec::ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer as the connector type in the
add_flow method.
UcxReceiver
This is the receiver class used by input ports of operators that connect fragments in a distributed applications. It takes care of receiving UCX active messages and deserializing their contents.
The default behavior for Holoscan’s schedulers is AND combination of any conditions on an operator when determining if it should execute. It is possible to assign conditions to a different
ConditionCombiner class which will combine the conditions using the rules of this combiner and omit those conditions from consideration by the default AND combiner.
OrConditionCombiner
The
OrConditionCombiner applies an OR condition to the conditions passed to its “terms” argument. For example, assume an operator had a
CountCondition as well as a
MessageAvailableCondition for port “in1” and a
MessageAvailableCondition for port “in2”. If an
OrConditionCombiner was added to the operator with the two message-available conditions passed to its “terms” argument, then the scheduling logic for the operator would be:
(CountCondition satisfied) AND ((message available on port “in1”) OR (message available on port “in2”))
In other words, any condition like the
CountCondition in this example that is not otherwise assigned to a custom
ConditionCombiner will use the default AND combiner.
Holoscan provides a
IOSpec::or_combine_port_conditions method which can be called from
Operator::setup to enable OR combination of conditions that apply to specific input (or output) ports.
The components in this “system resources” section are related to system resources such as CPU Threads that can be used by operators.
ThreadPool
This resource represents a thread pool that can be used to pin operators to run using specific CPU threads. This functionality is not supported by the
GreedyScheduler because it is single-threaded, but it is supported by both the
EventBasedScheduler and
MultiThreadScheduler. Unlike other resource types, a ThreadPool should not be created via
make_resource (
C++/
Python), but should instead use the dedicated
make_thread_pool (
C++/
Python) method. This dedicated method is necessary as the thread pool requires some additional initialization logic that is not required by the other resource types. See the section on configuring thread pools in the user guide for usage.
The parameter
initial_sizeindicates the number of threads to initialize the thread pool with.
These native resource types are intended to add users in writing their own implementations of the holoscan::DataLogger interface that can be constructed via
Fragment::make_resource and use Parameters in the same way as other resources (e.g. reading values either from user-provided
Arg and/or
ArgList or via reading from the application’s provided YAML config).
DataLoggerResource
A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs synchronously on the same thread that called
Operator::compute.
If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call
DataLoggerResource::setup() within their
setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.
The
serializerparameter specifies the text serializer used to convert data to string format. If not provided, a default SimpleTextSerializer will be created automatically.
The
log_inputsparameter controls whether to log input messages. Default is True.
The
log_outputsparameter controls whether to log output messages. Default is True.
The
log_tensor_data_contentparameter controls whether to log the actual content of tensor data. Default is False.
The
log_metadataparameter controls whether to log metadata associated with messages. Default is True.
The
allowlist_patternsparameter is a list of regex patterns. Only messages matching these patterns will be logged. If empty, all messages are allowed.
The
denylist_patternsparameter is a list of regex patterns. Messages matching these patterns will be filtered out. If
allowlist_patternsis specified, it takes precedence, and
denylist_patternsis ignored.
AsyncDataLoggerResource
A base class that can be inherited from to create data loggers where the logging runs asynchronously via a dedicated queue and worker thread that is managed by the logger resource. This is likely to be more performant than using
DataLoggerResource in most cases.
If additional parameters are added in the child class, the user should make sure to call
AsyncDataLoggerResource::setup() within their
setup method override so that the base parameters are also available.
The AsyncDataLoggerResource inherits all of the parameters from DataLoggerResource and adds the following:
The
max_queue_sizeparameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the data queue. The data queue handles metadata and tensor headers without full tensor content.
The
worker_sleep_timeparameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the data queue is empty. Lower values reduce latency but increase CPU usage.
The
queue_policyparameter controls how queue overflow is handled. Can be
kReject(default) to reject new items with a warning, or
kRaiseto throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).
The
large_data_max_queue_sizeparameter specifies the maximum number of entries in the large data queue. The large data queue handles full tensor content for detailed logging.
The
large_data_worker_sleep_timeparameter specifies the sleep duration in nanoseconds when the large data queue is empty.
The
large_data_queue_policyparameter controls how large data queue overflow is handled. Can be
kReject(default) to reject new items with a warning, or
kRaiseto throw an exception. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “reject” or “raise” (case-insensitive).
The
enable_large_data_queueparameter controls whether to enable the large data queue and worker thread for processing full tensor content.
The
shutdown_timeoutparameter specifies the maximum time in nanoseconds to wait for worker threads to shutdown gracefully.
The
queue_typeparameter specifies the queue implementation to use. Can be
LockFree(default) for higher throughput with per-producer FIFO ordering only, or
Orderedfor strict global FIFO ordering across all producers at the cost of lower throughput. In the YAML configuration for this parameter, you can use string values “lockfree”, “lock_free”, or “ordered” (case-insensitive).
Ensuring FIFO Ordering Per Operator
When using the
LockFree queue type (default), the AsyncDataLoggerResource maintains FIFO order per-producer thread, but not globally across all producers. Since multiple operators may run on different threads, messages from different operators can be interleaved in any order.
To ensure that messages from a specific operator maintain strict FIFO order in the logs, you can use a
ThreadPool resource to pin the operator to a specific worker thread. This ensures the operator’s
compute() method is always called by the same thread, guaranteeing that all messages from that operator come from the same producer thread and preserving FIFO order for that operator’s messages. See configuring thread pools for details on how to create thread pools and pin operators to them.
If strict global FIFO ordering across all operators is required (based on enqueue timestamps), use the
Ordered queue type instead, though this will result in lower throughput due to mutex contention.
CUDA Green Context is an advanced feature that enables partitioning of a GPU into multiple isolated execution contexts, each with its own set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). This allows for fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation, enabling multiple operators or applications to share a single GPU without interfering with each other’s workloads. Holoscan provides resource classes to manage and utilize CUDA Green Contexts.
CudaGreenContextPool
This resource manages a pool of CUDA Green Contexts, each representing a partition of the GPU with a specified number of SMs. The pool is typically created once per application and individual green contexts are allocated from it for use by operators. A default green context can be specified through the
default_context_index parameter. When this parameter is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as the default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in
sms_per_partition.
The
dev_idparameter specifies the CUDA device ID on which the green context pool will be created.
The
flagsparameter specifies additional configuration flags for the green context pool, default 0. (Refer to the CUDA Green Context documentation for supported flag values.)
The
num_partitionsparameter specifies the number of green context partitions to create.
The
sms_per_partitionparameter is a list specifying the number of SMs to allocate to each partition. The number used should be a multiple of
min_sm_count.
The
default_context_indexparameter specifies which green context partition is used as the default. When it is a negative number or not specified (default), the last green context partition will be used as default. This can be the green context partition with the remaining SMs that are not used in
sms_per_partition.
The
min_sm_countparameter is used when splitting GPU SMs into groups. The default value is 2.
CudaGreenContext
This resource represents a single CUDA Green Context, which is a partition of the GPU with a dedicated set of Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs).
CudaGreenContext resources are typically created from a
CudaGreenContextPool and can be bound to a
CudaStreamPool to control which GPU partition they create cuda streams from. This enables fine-grained control over GPU resource allocation and isolation between different operators or applications.
The
green_context_poolparameter specifies the
CudaGreenContextPoolresource from which this green context is allocated. This must be set to an existing pool resource.
The
indexparameter specifies the index of the green context partition within the pool to use. If not specified or specified as a negative number, the default green context from
green_context_poolwill be used.
By assigning different
CudaGreenContext resources to different operators, users can ensure that each operator runs in its own isolated GPU partition, improving performance isolation and resource management in complex applications.
The following types are used internally by the Holoscan SDK’s execution runtime for managing CUDA streams and events during operator execution. They originate from the underlying GXF (Graph Execution Framework) CUDA extension and may be encountered when working with GPU-accelerated operators. For guidance on handling CUDA streams in your operators, see the CUDA Stream Handling guide.
CudaStream
Holds and provides access to a native
cudaStream_t.
CudaStream handles are allocated by
CudaStreamPool. A handle remains valid until explicitly released via
CudaStreamPool.releaseStream() or implicitly when
CudaStreamPool is deactivated.
Use
stream() to obtain the native
cudaStream_t for submitting GPU operations. After submitting work, call
record(event, input_entity, sync_cb) to extend the input entity’s lifecycle until the GPU consumes it, preventing premature buffer release.
CudaStreamId
Holds a CUDA stream ID used to look up the corresponding
CudaStream handle. The
stream_cid field should be the component ID of a
CudaStream.
CudaEvent
Holds and provides access to a native
cudaEvent_t handle. Initialize via
init(flags, dev_id) or set a third-party event via
initWithEvent(event, dev_id, free_fnc). The event remains valid until
deinit is called (or until destruction).
CudaStreamSync
A synchronization component that must be placed in the pipeline after all CUDA operator stages. When a message entity is received, it finds all
CudaStreamId components in that message, extracts each
CudaStream, and synchronizes all previously recorded events along with submitted GPU operations.
CudaStreamSync must be present in the graph when
CudaStream.record() is used, otherwise memory leaks may occur.
The following data types are used by Holoscan SDK operators that process audio and video data. They originate from the underlying GXF multimedia extension and define the buffer formats and metadata used when passing media data between operators.
VideoBuffer
VideoBuffer holds memory and metadata for a video frame, analogous to a
Tensor but with video-specific metadata.
VideoBufferInfo captures the following fields:
Field
Description
|
width
|Width of the video frame
|
height
|Height of the video frame
|
color_format
|VideoFormat of the frame
|
color_planes
|ColorPlane(s) for the VideoFormat
|
surface_layout
|SurfaceLayout of the frame
Supported
VideoFormat values:
VideoFormat
Description
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420
|BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_ER
|BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709
|BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_YUV420_709_ER
|BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12
|BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_ER
|BT.601 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709
|BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_NV12_709_ER
|BT.709 multi-planar 4:2:0 YUV ER with interleaved UV
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA
|RGBA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRA
|BGRA-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ARGB
|ARGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_ABGR
|ABGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBX
|RGBX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGRX
|BGRX-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XRGB
|XRGB-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_XBGR
|XBGR-8-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB
|RGB-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_BGR
|BGR-8-8-8 single plane
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_R8_G8_B8
|RGB unsigned 8-bit multiplanar
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_B8_G8_R8
|BGR unsigned 8-bit multiplanar
|
GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY
|8-bit grayscale single plane
Supported
SurfaceLayout values:
SurfaceLayout
Description
|
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_PITCH_LINEAR
|Pitch-linear surface memory
|
GXF_SURFACE_LAYOUT_BLOCK_LINEAR
|Block-linear surface memory
AudioBuffer
AudioBuffer holds memory and metadata for an audio frame, analogous to a
Tensor but with audio-specific metadata.
AudioBufferInfo captures the following fields:
Field
Description
|
channels
|Number of channels in an audio frame
|
samples
|Number of samples in an audio frame
|
sampling_rate
|Sampling rate in Hz
|
bytes_per_sample
|Number of bytes per sample
|
audio_format
|AudioFormat of the frame
|
audio_layout
|AudioLayout of the frame
Supported
AudioFormat values:
AudioFormat
Description
|
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_S16LE
|16-bit signed PCM audio
|
GXF_AUDIO_FORMAT_F32LE
|32-bit floating-point audio
Supported
AudioLayout values:
AudioLayout
Description
|
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_INTERLEAVED
|Interleaved channel data (e.g., LRLRLR)
|
GXF_AUDIO_LAYOUT_NON_INTERLEAVED
|Non-interleaved channel data (e.g., LLLRRR)