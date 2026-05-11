Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Inference

Overview

A Holoscan application that needs to run inference will use an inference operator. The built-in Inference operator (InferenceOp) can be used, and several related use cases are documented in the Inference operator section below. The use cases are created using the parameter set that must be defined in the configuration file of the Holoscan application. If the built-in InferenceOp doesn’t cover a specific use case, users can create their own custom inference operator as documented in the Creating an Inference Operator section.

The core inference functionality in the Holoscan SDK is provided by the Inference Module, which is a framework that facilitates designing and executing inference and processing applications through its APIs. It is used by the built-in InferenceOp which supports the same parameters as the Inference Module. All parameters required by the Holoscan Inference Module are passed through a parameter set in the configuration file of an application.

Parameters and Related Features

Required parameters and related features available with the Holoscan Inference Module are listed below.

  • Data Buffer Parameters: Parameters are provided in the inference settings to enable data buffer locations at several stages of the inference. As shown in the figure below, three parameters input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda can be set by the user.

    • input_on_cuda refers to the location of the data going into the inference.

      • If value is true, it means the input data is on the device.

      • If value is false, it means the input data is on the host.

      • Default value: true

    • output_on_cuda refers to the data location of the inferred data.

      • If value is true, it means the inferred data is on the device.

      • If value is false, it means the inferred data is on the host.

      • Default value: true

    • transmit_on_cuda refers to the data transmission.

      • If value is true, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Device.

      • If value is false, it means the data transmission from the inference extension will be on Host.

      • Default value: true

  • Inference Parameters

    • backend parameter is set to either trt for TensorRT, onnxrt for ONNX runtime, or torch for libtorch. If there are multiple models in the inference application, all models will use the same backend. If it is desired to use different backends for different models, specify the backend_map parameter instead.

      • TensorRT:

        • CUDA-based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.

        • End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported. input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda will all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.

        • input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda can be either true or false.

        • TensorRT backend expects input models to be in tensorrt engine file format or onnx format.

          • if models are in tensorrt engine file format, parameter is_engine_path must be set to true.

          • if models are in onnx format, it will be automatically converted into tensorrt engine file by the Holoscan inference module.

      • Torch:

        • CUDA and CPU based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.

        • End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported. input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda will all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.

        • input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda can be either true or false.

        • Torch backend expects input models to be in torchscript format.

          • It is recommended to use the same version of torch for torchscript model generation, as used in the HOLOSCAN SDK on the respective architectures.

          • Additionally, it is recommended to generate the torchscript model on the same architecture on which it will be executed. For example, torchscript model must be generated on x86_64 to be executed in an application running on x86_64 only.

      • Model Configuration Requirement: The torch backend requires a companion model.yaml configuration file alongside each torchscript model file.

        • The YAML file must have the same name as the model file but with a .yaml extension (e.g., if the model is my_model.pt, the configuration file should be my_model.yaml).

        • The configuration file defines the input and output tensor formats, dimensions, and data types, enabling support for complex tensor structures beyond simple tensors.

        • The system automatically validates that the YAML configuration matches the actual model schema extracted from the torchscript model.

        • See Torch Backend Model Configuration for detailed configuration examples and supported formats.

      • ONNX runtime:

        • CUDA and CPU based inference supported both on x86_64 and aarch64.

        • End-to-end CUDA-based data buffer parameters supported. input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda will all be true for end-to-end CUDA-based data movement.

        • input_on_cuda, output_on_cuda and transmit_on_cuda can be either true or false.

    • infer_on_cpu parameter is set to true if CPU based inference is desired.

      The tables below demonstrate the supported features related to the data buffer and the inference with trt, torch and onnxrt based backend.

      input_on_cuda

      output_on_cuda

      transmit_on_cuda

      infer_on_cpu

      Supported values for trt true or false true or false true or false false
      Supported values for torch true or false true or false true or false true or false
      Supported values for onnxrt true or false true or false true or false true or false

    • model_path_map: User can design single or multi AI inference pipeline by populating model_path_map in the config file.

      • With a single entry, it is single inference; with more than one entry, multi AI inference is enabled.

      • Each entry in model_path_map has a unique keyword as key (used as an identifier by the Holoscan Inference Module), and the path to the model as value.

      • All model entries must have the models either in onnx or tensorrt engine file or torchscript format.

    • pre_processor_map: input tensor to the respective model is specified in pre_processor_map in the config file.

      • The Holoscan Inference Module supports same input for multiple models or unique input per model.

      • Each entry in pre_processor_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map), and a vector of tensor names as the value.

      • The Holoscan Inference Module supports multiple input tensors per model.

    • inference_map: output tensors per model after inference is specified in inference_map in the config file.

      • Each entry in inference_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map and pre_processor_map), and a vector of the output tensor names as the value.

      • The Holoscan Inference Module supports multiple output tensors per model.

    • parallel_inference: Parallel or Sequential execution of inferences.

      • If multiple models are input, you can execute models in parallel.

      • Parameter parallel_inference can be either true or false. Default value is true.

      • Inferences are launched in parallel without any check of the available GPU resources. You must ensure that there is enough memory and compute available to run all the inferences in parallel.

    • enable_fp16: Generation of the TensorRT engine files with FP16 option

      • If backend is set to onnx or trt if the input models are in onnx format, then you can generate the engine file with fp16 option to accelerate inferencing.

      • It takes few minutes to generate the engine files for the first time.

      • It can be either true or false. Default value is false.

    • enable_cuda_graphs: Enable usage of CUDA Graphs for backends which support it.

      • Enabled by default for the TensorRT backend.

      • Using CUDA Graphs reduces CPU launch costs and enables optimizations which might not be possible with the piecewise work submission mechanism of streams.

      • Models including loops or conditions are not supported with CUDA Graphs. For these models usage of CUDA Graphs needs to be disabled.

      • It can be either true or false. Default value is true.

    • dla_core: The DLA core index to execute the engine on, starts at 0.

      • It can be either -1 or the DLA core index. Default value is -1.

    • dla_gpu_fallback: Enable DLA GPU fallback

      • If DLA is enabled, use the GPU if a layer cannot be executed on DLA. If the fallback is disabled, engine creation will fail if a layer cannot executed on DLA.

      • It can be either true or false. Default value is true.

    • is_engine_path: if the input models are specified in trt engine format in model_path_map, this flag must be set to true. Default value is false.

    • in_tensor_names: Input tensor names to be used by pre_processor_map. This parameter is optional. If absent in the parameter map, values are derived from pre_processor_map.

    • out_tensor_names: Output tensor names to be used by inference_map. This parameter is optional. If absent in the parameter map, values are derived from inference_map.

    • device_map: Multi-GPU inferencing is enabled if device_map is populated in the parameter set.

      • Each entry in device_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map and pre_processor_map), and GPU identifier as the value. This GPU ID is used to execute the inference for the specified model.

      • GPUs specified in the device_map must have P2P (peer to peer) access and they must be connected to the same PCIE configuration. If P2P access is not possible among GPUs, the host (CPU memory) will be used to transfer the data.

      • Multi-GPU inferencing is supported for all backends.

    • dla_core_map: DLA cores are used for inferencing if dla_core_map is populated in the parameter set.

      • Each entry in dla_core_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map and pre_processor_map), and a DLA core index as the value. This DLA core index is used to execute the inference for the specified model.

    • temporal_map: Temporal inferencing is enabled if temporal_map is populated in the parameter set.

      • Each entry in temporal_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map and pre_processor_map), and frame delay as the value. Frame delay represents the frame count that are skipped by the operator in doing the inference for that particular model. A model with the value of 1, is inferred per frame. A model with a value of 10 is inferred for every 10th frame coming into the operator, which is the 1st frame, 11th frame, 21st frame and so on. Additionally, the operator will transmit the last inferred result for all the frames that are not inferred. For example, a model with a value of 10 will be inferred at 11th frame and from 12th to 20th frame, the result from 11th frame is transmitted.

      • If the temporal_map is absent in the parameter set, all models are inferred for all the frames.

      • All models are not mandatory in the temporal_map. The missing models are inferred per frame.

      • Temporal map based inferencing is supported for all backends.

    • activation_map: Dynamic inferencing can be enabled with this parameter. It is populated in the parameter set and is updated at runtime.

      • Each entry in activation_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map and pre_processor_map), and activation state as the value. Activation state represents whether the model will be used for inferencing or not on a given frame. Any model(s) with a value of 1 will be active and will be used for inference, and any model(s) with a value of 0 will not run. The activation map must be initialized in the parameter set for all the models that need to be activated or deactivated dynamically.

      • When the activation state is 0 for a particular model in the activation_map, the inference operator will not launch the inference for the model and will emits the last inferred result for the model.

      • If the activation_map is absent in the parameter set, all of the models are inferred for all frames.

      • All models are not mandatory in the activation_map. The missing models are active on every frame.

      • Dynamic inferenceing based on activation_map along with the model_activation_specs input port is supported for all backends.

    • backend_map: Multiple backends can be used in the same application with this parameter.

      • Each entry in backend_map has a unique keyword representing the model (same as used in model_path_map), and the backend as the value.

      • A sample backend_map is shown below. In the example, model_1 uses the tensorRT backend, and model 2 and model 3 uses the torch backend for inference.

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            backend_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch"

    • trt_opt_profile: This parameter is optional and is activated with TensorRT backend. This parameter is applicable on models with dynamic input shapes.

      • Parameter is specified as a map of vector of strings. For every model, optimization profiles for input dimensions are specified as a vector of strings. Each string represents optimization profile for each input.

      • For example, if the model (model_1) has one input with shape of [c, h, w] and c is dynamic, then the optimization profile is specified as: "model_1": ["i, j, k"]. The first value in the string is the minimum batch size for dimension c, the second is the optimum batch size and the third value is the maximum batch size. Each dynamic dimension must be accompanied by these three values (minimum, optimum and maximum). In the same example, if dimension c and h are both dynamic, then the three values for the second dimension must follow the three values of the first dimension in the same string. The optimization profile in this case will look like "model_1": ["i, j, k, p, q, r"], where i, j, k are the optimization profile for dimension c and p, q, r are the optimization profiles for dimension h.

      • If there are multiple dynamic inputs, we must use another string in the optimization profile. For example, if a model (model_1) has two inputs and both are dynamic, then the optimization profile must be specified as "model_1": ["profile_for_first_input", "profile_for_second_input"]

      • TensorRT optimization profiles are supported for multiple models. For example if there are two models (model_1 and model_2) with single input and in both the models the inputs are dynamic, the optimization profiles are specified as shown below.

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            trt_opt_profile:
        "model_1": ["opt_profile_input_model1"]
        "model_2": ["opt_profile_input_model2"]

      • This profile is then used in engine creation. User must clear the cache to apply the updated optimization profile.

    • dynamic_input_dims: This parameter is optional and if activated, allows the Inference Operator to ingest dynamic inputs. The parameter is supported for all the backends. It must be set to true in the inference parameter set.

      • With onnx and torch backend, the dynamic inputs are automatically ingested.

      • For onnx and torch backend, maximum allowed buffer size in bytes for each input is 2GB.

      • With tensorRT backend, user must specify trt_opt_profile along with this parameter. If trt_opt_profile is not specified or is incorrect, the default optimization profile "1,1,1" will be used.

      • Maximum allowed batch size for tensorRT backend is 256

  • Model dependencies: If one model consumes the output of another, you no longer need separate InferenceOp instances. The operator derives a dependency graph from pre_processor_map and inference_map, builds a topological execution plan, and runs all dependent models inside a single InferenceOp.

    • Inputs: only external tensors (consumed but not produced by any model) are ingested and allocated.

    • Outputs: by default, only external outputs (produced but not consumed by any other model) are transmitted. If you set out_tensor_names, internal outputs will also be transmitted.

    • Execution order: models are run respecting dependencies; models in the same level still run in parallel if parallel_inference=true.

    • No extra parameters are required; the dependency map is derived automatically from the existing maps.

  • Other features: The table below illustrates other features and supported values in the current release.

    Feature

    Supported values

    Data type float32, int32, int8
    Inference Backend trt, torch, onnxrt
    Inputs per model Multiple
    Outputs per model Multiple
    GPU(s) supported Multi-GPU on same PCIE network
    Tensor data dimension Max 8 supported for onnx and trt backend, 3 (CHW) or 4 (NCHW) for torch.
    Model Type All onnx or all torchscript or all trt engine type or a combination of torch and trt engine

  • Multi Receiver and Single Transmitter support

    • The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to extract the data from multiple receivers.

    • The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to transmit multiple tensors via a single transmitter.

    • The Holoscan Inference Module provides an API to allow selecting the set of active models for inference at runtime (see example under the directory examples/activation_map).

Parameter Specification

All required inference parameters of the inference application must be specified. Below is a sample parameter set for an application that uses three models for inferencing. You must populate all required fields with appropriate values.

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inference:
    backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    parallel_inference: true
    infer_on_cpu: false
    enable_fp16: false
    input_on_cuda: true
    output_on_cuda: true
    transmit_on_cuda: true
    is_engine_path: false

Libtorch Installation

The torch backend ingests torchscript models using the C++ API in PyTorch (libtorch).

Libtorch is included in the Holoscan build container and the NGC dev container, within the PyTorch wheel (sourced here for JP6/IGX OS 1.x iGPU).

To use the Holoscan SDK torch backend outside of these containers, install the torch wheel in your environment (refer to our source Dockerfile for compatible versions) and append the path to its libraries to LD_LIBRARY_PATH:

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TORCH_LIB_DIR=$(python3 -c 'import pathlib, torch; print(pathlib.Path(torch.__file__).parent / "lib")')
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH="$TORCH_LIB_DIR:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH"

Warning

PyTorch wheels pull their own dependencies for CUDA and other libraries which might conflict with system libraries versions you prefer to use. Inspect the Holoscan SDK source Dockerfile if you run into issues setting up your environment to use both the Holoscan SDK and PyTorch.

Torch Backend Model Configuration

When using the torch backend, a companion model.yaml configuration file is required alongside each torchscript model. This file defines the model’s input and output tensor specifications and supports complex tensor structures required for Pythonic I/O.

On the operator side, each tensor is still specified individually in pre_processor_map and inference_map, but during inference the torch backend will reconstruct them into the defined Pythonic structure.

YAML Configuration Structure

The configuration file must contain an inference section with the following components:

  • input_nodes: Defines the input tensor specifications including names, dimensions, and data types

  • output_nodes: Defines the output tensor specifications including names, dimensions, and data types

  • input_format (optional): Specifies how input tensors are structured and organized (defaults to passing each tensor individually).

  • output_format (optional): Specifies how output tensors are structured and organized (defaults to expecting individual tensors returned)

Basic Example

For a simple model with single tensor input and output:

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    input_tensor:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    output_tensor:
      dim: "1000"
      dtype: kFloat32

Complex Structure Examples

Dictionary Input

This corresponds to calling the model with a dictionary:

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result = model.forward({"input1": feature1, "input2": feature2})

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    feature1:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
    feature2:
      dim: "128"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    result:
      dim: "10"
      dtype: kFloat32
  input_format: [{"input1": "feature1", "input2": "feature2"}]
  output_format: "result"

List Input

This corresponds to calling the model with a list:

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result = model.forward([tensor1, tensor2])

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    tensor1:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
    tensor2:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    result:
      dim: "10"
      dtype: kFloat32
  input_format: [["tensor1", "tensor2"]]
  output_format: "result"

Nested Structures

The system supports complex nested combinations of lists and dictionaries for both inputs and outputs: This corresponds to the following function call where detections is a dictionary.

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classification_result, detections = model.forward([{"feature1": tensor1}, {"feature1": tensor2, "feature2": tensor3}])

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    tensor1:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
    tensor2:
      dim: "128"
      dtype: kFloat32
    tensor3:
      dim: "64"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    classification_result:
      dim: "10"
      dtype: kFloat32
    detection_boxes:
      dim: "100,4"
      dtype: kFloat32
    detection_scores:
      dim: "100"
      dtype: kFloat32
  input_format: [[{"feature1": "tensor1"}, {"feature1": "tensor2", "feature2": "tensor3"}]]
  output_format: ["classification_result", {"detections": {"boxes": "detection_boxes", "scores": "detection_scores"}}]

Ignoring outputs

There may be cases where some outputs of a model should not be forwarded. In these cases, enter a null value in the YAML to ignore an entire subtree on the output.

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_, detections = model.forward([img])

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    img:
      dim: "108019203"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    boxes:
      dtype: kFloat32
    labels:
      dtype: kInt64
    scores:
      dtype: kFloat32
  input_format: [["img"]]
  output_format: [null, [{"boxes": "boxes", "labels": "labels", "scores": "scores"}]]

Supported Input/Output Formats

The torch backend supports the following tensor structure types:

  • Tensor: Single tensor

  • Tensor[]: List of tensors

  • Dict(str, Tensor): Dictionary mapping strings to tensors

  • Dict(str, Tensor[]): Dictionary mapping strings to lists of tensors

  • Dict(str, Dict(str, Tensor)): Nested dictionary structures

  • Dict(str, Tensor)[]: List of dictionaries

  • Tensor[][]: Nested lists of tensors

Inference Operator

In Holoscan SDK, the built-in Inference operator (InferenceOp) is designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs. The Inference operator ingests the inference parameter set (from the configuration file) and the data receivers (from previous connected operators in the application), executes the inference and transmits the inferred results to the next connected operators in the application.

InferenceOp is a generic operator that serves multiple use cases via the parameter set. Parameter sets for some key use cases are listed below:

Note

Some parameters have default values set for them in the InferenceOp. For any parameters not mentioned in the example parameter sets below, their default is used by the InferenceOp. These parameters are used to enable several use cases.

  • Single model inference using TensorRT backend.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]

    The value of backend can be modified for other supported backends, and other parameters related to each backend. You must ensure the correct model type and model path are provided into the parameter set, along with supported values of all parameters for the respective backend.

    In this example, path_to_model_1 must be an onnx file, which will be converted to a tensorRT engine file at first execution. During subsequent executions, the Holoscan inference module will automatically find the tensorRT engine file (if path_to_model_1 has not changed). Additionally, if you have a pre-built tensorRT engine file, path_to_model_1 must be path to the engine file and the parameter is_engine_path must be set to true in the parameter set.

    Note

    When using the torch backend, ensure that a corresponding model.yaml configuration file exists alongside your torchscript model file. The YAML file must define the input and output tensor specifications as described in the Torch Backend Model Configuration section.

  • Single model inference using TensorRT backend with multiple outputs.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier",
                                      "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier",
                                      "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"]

    As shown in example above, the Holoscan Inference module automatically maps the model outputs to the named tensors in the parameter set. You must be sure to use the named tensors in the same sequence in which the model generates the output. Similar logic holds for multiple inputs.

  • Single model inference using fp16 precision.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier",
                                      "output_tensor_2_model_1_unique_identifier",
                                      "output_tensor_3_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    enable_fp16: true

    If a tensorRT engine file is not available for fp16 precision, it will be automatically generated by the Holoscan Inference module on the first execution. The file is cached for future executions.

  • Single model inference on CPU.

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        backend: "onnxrt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    infer_on_cpu: true

    Note that the backend can only be onnxrt or torch for CPU-based inference.

  • Single model inference with input/output data on Host.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    input_on_cuda: false
    output_on_cuda: false

    Data in the core inference engine is passed through the host and is received on the host. Inference can happen on the GPU. Parameters input_on_cuda and output_on_cuda define the location of the data before and after inference respectively.

  • Single model inference with data transmission via Host.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
    transmit_on_host: true

    Data from inference operator to the next connected operator in the application is transmitted via the host.

  • Multi model inference with a single backend.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]

    By default, multiple model inferences are launched in parallel. The backend specified via parameter backend is used for all models in the application.

  • Multi model inference with sequential inference.

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        backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    parallel_inference: false

    parallel_inference is set to true by default. To launch model inferences in sequence, parallel_inference must be set to false.

  • Multi model inference with multiple backends.

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        backend_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]

    In the above sample parameter set, the first model will do inference using the tensorRT backend, and model 2 and 3 will do inference using the torch backend.

    Note

    The combination of backends in backend_map must support all other parameters that will be used during the inference. For example, onnxrt and tensorRT combination with CPU-based inference is not supported.

  • Multi model inference with a single backend on multi-GPU.

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        backend: "trt"
    device_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "0"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "1"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]

    In the sample above, model 1 and model 3 will do inference on the GPU with ID 1 and model 2 will do inference on the GPU with ID 0. GPUs must have P2P (peer to peer) access among them. If it is not enabled, the Holoscan inference module enables it by default. If P2P access is not possible between GPUs, then the data transfer will happen via the Host.

  • Multi model inference with multiple backends on multiple GPUs.

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        backend_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "trt"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "torch"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "torch"
    device_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "0"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "1"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_1"
        "model_2_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_2"
        "model_3_unique_identifier": "path_to_model_3"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["input_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_1_unique_identifier"]
        "model_2_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_2_unique_identifier"]
        "model_3_unique_identifier": ["output_tensor_1_model_3_unique_identifier"]

    In the sample above, three models are used during the inference. Model 1 uses the trt backend and runs on the GPU with ID 1, model 2 uses the torch backend and runs on the GPU with ID 0, and model 3 uses the torch backend and runs on the GPU with ID 1.

  • Single InferenceOp with model dependencies

    Dependent models no longer require separate InferenceOp instances. Dependencies are derived automatically from pre_processor_map and inference_map, a topological execution plan is built, and all models run inside one operator. Only external inputs are ingested; internal tensors are passed through in-operator.

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    inference:
    backend: "trt"
    parallel_inference: false   # sequential because decoder depends on encoder

    model_path_map:
        encoder: "path/to/encoder.onnx"
        decoder: "path/to/decoder.onnx"

    pre_processor_map:
        encoder: ["input_image"]
        decoder: ["enc_out"]          # consumes encoder output

    inference_map:
        encoder: ["enc_out"]          # produced by encoder
        decoder: ["dec_out"]          # produced by decoder

    # Optional: if provided, internal outputs will also be transmitted
    out_tensor_names: ["dec_out", "enc_out"]

    Behavior:

    • Derived dependency map: decoder -> encoder; execution runs encoder then decoder inside one InferenceOp.

    • Ingested inputs: only input_image (external to the graph).

    • Transmitted outputs: dec_out by default; enc_out is also sent if listed in out_tensor_names.

    • Models at the same dependency level still run in parallel when parallel_inference=true.

Creating an Inference Operator

The Inference operator is the core inference unit in an inference application. The built-in Inference operator (InferenceOp) can be used for inference, or you can create your own custom inference operator as explained in this section. In Holoscan SDK, the inference operator can be designed using the Holoscan Inference Module APIs.

Arguments in the code sections below are referred to as .

  • Parameter Validity Check: Input inference parameters via the configuration (from step 1) are verified for correctness.

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    auto status = HoloInfer::inference_validity_check(...);

  • Inference specification creation: For a single AI, only one entry is passed into the required entries in the parameter set. There is no change in the API calls below. Single AI or multi AI is enabled based on the number of entries in the parameter specifications from the configuration (in step 1).

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    // Declaration of inference specifications
std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_;

// Creation of inference specification structure
inference_specs_ = std::make_shared<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs>(...);

  • Inference context creation.

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    // Pointer to inference context.
std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_;
// Create holoscan inference context
holoscan_infer_context_ = std::make_unique<HoloInfer::InferContext>();

  • Parameter setup with inference context: All required parameters of the Holoscan Inference Module are transferred in this step, and relevant memory allocations are initiated in the inference specification.

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    // Set and transfer inference specification to inference context
auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->set_inference_params(inference_specs_);

  • Data extraction and allocation: The following API is used from the Holoinfer utility to extract and allocate data for the specified tensor.

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    // Extract relevant data from input, and update inference specifications
gxf_result_t stat = HoloInfer::get_data_per_model(...);

  • Inference execution

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    // Execute inference and populate output buffer in inference specifications
auto status = holoscan_infer_context_->execute_inference(inference_specs_->data_per_model_,
                                                         inference_specs_->output_per_model_);

  • Transmit inferred data:

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    // Transmit output buffers
auto status = HoloInfer::transmit_data_per_model(...);

The figure below demonstrates the Inference operator in the Holoscan SDK. All blocks with blue color are the API calls from the Holoscan Inference Module.

inference_operator.png

Common Inference Patterns (Cookbook)

This section provides recipes and patterns for common inference use cases.

Using Multiple Models

You can use multiple models simultaneously with the Inference Operator by specifying them in the model_path_map parameter. Each model is identified by a unique key that is used across the parameter maps.

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inference:
    backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1": "path/to/model_1.onnx"
        "model_2": "path/to/model_2.onnx"
        "model_3": "path/to/model_3.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1": ["input_tensor_1"]
        "model_2": ["input_tensor_2"]
        "model_3": ["input_tensor_3"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1": ["output_tensor_1"]
        "model_2": ["output_tensor_2"]
        "model_3": ["output_tensor_3"]

Parallel vs Sequential Inference

Parallel inference is enabled by default when using multiple models. This launches all model inferences simultaneously, which can improve throughput if you have sufficient GPU resources.

To disable parallel inference and run models sequentially, set parallel_inference: false:

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inference:
    backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "model_1": "path/to/model_1.onnx"
        "model_2": "path/to/model_2.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "model_1": ["input_tensor_1"]
        "model_2": ["input_tensor_2"]
    inference_map:
        "model_1": ["output_tensor_1"]
        "model_2": ["output_tensor_2"]
    parallel_inference: false

Note: When using parallel inference, ensure you have enough GPU memory and compute resources to run all models simultaneously.

Using Different Backends

You can use different inference backends for different models in the same application using the backend_map parameter:

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inference:
    backend_map:
        "trt_model": "trt"
        "torch_model_1": "torch"
        "torch_model_2": "torch"
        "onnx_model": "onnxrt"
    model_path_map:
        "trt_model": "path/to/model.engine"
        "torch_model_1": "path/to/model1.pt"
        "torch_model_2": "path/to/model2.pt"
        "onnx_model": "path/to/model.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "trt_model": ["input_1"]
        "torch_model_1": ["input_2"]
        "torch_model_2": ["input_3"]
        "onnx_model": ["input_4"]
    inference_map:
        "trt_model": ["output_1"]
        "torch_model_1": ["output_2"]
        "torch_model_2": ["output_3"]
        "onnx_model": ["output_4"]

Important: Ensure that the combination of backends supports all other parameters you plan to use. For example, the combination of onnxrt and trt backends with CPU-based inference is not supported.

CPU-Based Inference

You can perform inference on the CPU using either the ONNX Runtime or PyTorch backend:

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inference:
    backend: "onnxrt"  # or "torch"
    model_path_map:
        "my_model": "path/to/model.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "my_model": ["input_tensor"]
    inference_map:
        "my_model": ["output_tensor"]
    infer_on_cpu: true

Note: The TensorRT backend (trt) does not support CPU-based inference. You must use onnxrt or torch backends for CPU inference.

Recipe: Running a PyTorch Model

To use a PyTorch model with the Holoscan Inference Operator, follow these steps:

1. Convert Your Model to TorchScript

The Holoscan SDK’s torch backend uses libtorch and requires models in TorchScript format. You cannot use .pth files directly.

Convert your PyTorch model to TorchScript:

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import torch

# Load your model
model = YourModel()
model.load_state_dict(torch.load('model.pth'))
model.eval()

# Convert to TorchScript using tracing or scripting
traced_model = torch.jit.trace(model, example_input)
# OR
scripted_model = torch.jit.script(model)

# Save the TorchScript model
traced_model.save('model.pt')

Best practices:

  • Use the same PyTorch version for model conversion as used in the Holoscan SDK container

  • Generate the TorchScript model on the same architecture where it will be executed (e.g., x86_64 to x86_64, aarch64 to aarch64)

2. Create a Model Configuration File

The torch backend requires a companion model.yaml configuration file alongside each torchscript model. This YAML file must have the same base name as the model file.

For example, if your model is named my_model.pt, create my_model.yaml:

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    input_tensor:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    output_tensor:
      dim: "1000"
      dtype: kFloat32

For models with complex input/output structures (dictionaries, lists, nested structures), see the Torch Backend Model Configuration section for detailed examples.

3. Configure the Inference Operator

Add the model to your inference configuration:

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inference:
    backend: "torch"
    model_path_map:
        "my_pytorch_model": "/path/to/my_model.pt"
    pre_processor_map:
        "my_pytorch_model": ["input_tensor"]
    inference_map:
        "my_pytorch_model": ["output_tensor"]
    input_on_cuda: true
    output_on_cuda: true

Alternative: Use TensorRT for Better Performance

For optimal performance, consider converting your model to ONNX and using the TensorRT backend:

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# Export to ONNX
torch.onnx.export(model, example_input, "model.onnx")

Then configure with TensorRT backend:

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inference:
    backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "my_model": "/path/to/model.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "my_model": ["input_tensor"]
    inference_map:
        "my_model": ["output_tensor"]

The TensorRT backend will automatically convert the ONNX model to a TensorRT engine on first execution, optimizing it for your GPU.

Controlling Data Location

You can control where input and output data resides (CPU vs GPU memory) using these parameters:

  • input_on_cuda: Location of data going into inference (true = GPU, false = CPU)

  • output_on_cuda: Location of inferred data after inference (true = GPU, false = CPU)

  • transmit_on_cuda: Location of data transmitted from inference operator (true = GPU, false = CPU)

Example configuration for host-based data flow:

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inference:
    backend: "trt"
    model_path_map:
        "my_model": "path/to/model.onnx"
    pre_processor_map:
        "my_model": ["input_tensor"]
    inference_map:
        "my_model": ["output_tensor"]
    input_on_cuda: false
    output_on_cuda: false
    transmit_on_cuda: false

Troubleshooting

This section addresses common issues and errors encountered when using the Inference Module and Inference Operator.

Input Tensor Rank Limitations

Problem: The Inference Operator rejects input shapes for models with 5-dimensional tensors (e.g., CNN-LSTM models with shape [batch, temporal_dim, channels, width, height]).

Cause: In Holoscan SDK v2.4 and earlier, the InferenceOp supports tensor ranks only between 2 and 4 dimensions.

Solution:

  • Reshape your input tensor to fit within the 2-4 dimension constraint

  • For temporal models, consider flattening the temporal dimension into the batch dimension or channels

  • Alternative: Create a custom preprocessing operator that handles the 5D tensor and converts it to a supported format

Supported tensor dimensions:

  • ONNX and TensorRT model formats: Maximum 8 dimensions

  • PyTorch (torch) backend: 3 dimensions (CHW) or 4 dimensions (NCHW)

  • InferenceOp input tensors (SDK v2.4 and earlier): 2-4 dimensions only

PyTorch Model Format Issues

Problem: Attempting to use a .pth PyTorch model file directly results in errors or the model is not loaded.

Cause: The Holoscan SDK torch backend is based on libtorch and requires models in TorchScript format (.pt). The .pth format contains Python-specific state dictionaries that cannot be loaded by libtorch.

Solution: Convert your .pth model to TorchScript format. See the Recipe: Running a PyTorch Model section above for detailed instructions.

Quick conversion example:

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import torch

model = YourModel()
model.load_state_dict(torch.load('model.pth'))
model.eval()

traced_model = torch.jit.trace(model, example_input)
traced_model.save('model.pt')

For best performance, consider converting to ONNX and using the TensorRT backend instead.

Missing model.yaml Configuration

Problem: When using the torch backend, you encounter errors about missing input/output specifications or tensor format mismatches.

Cause: The torch backend requires a companion model.yaml configuration file alongside each TorchScript model file.

Solution: Create a YAML configuration file with the same base name as your model file. For example, if your model is my_model.pt, create my_model.yaml:

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inference:
  input_nodes:
    input_tensor:
      dim: "3,224,224"
      dtype: kFloat32
  output_nodes:
    output_tensor:
      dim: "1000"
      dtype: kFloat32

The system automatically validates that the YAML configuration matches the actual model schema. See Torch Backend Model Configuration for detailed examples including complex tensor structures.

Triton Backend Support

Problem: Attempting to use models written as Triton Python backends (like NVIDIA’s FoundationPose) with the Inference Operator.

Cause: Triton backends are not currently supported by the Holoscan SDK Inference Operator.

Solution: The Inference Operator supports only three backends:

  • TensorRT (trt)

  • ONNX Runtime (onnxrt)

  • PyTorch/libtorch (torch)

To use models designed for Triton:

  1. Export the model to one of the supported formats (ONNX, TorchScript, or TensorRT engine)

  2. If the model includes complex preprocessing or postprocessing, implement custom operators to handle these steps

  3. For TensorRT, you can create engine files with specific optimizations using the trtexec tool

PyTorch CUDA Linear Algebra Errors (Jetson/JetPack 6)

Problem: When using PyTorch from the Jetson AI Labs registry on bare metal JetPack 6 (IGX Orin or AGX Orin), you encounter errors like:

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RuntimeError: Error in dlopen: .../torch/lib/libtorch_cuda_linalg.so: undefined symbol: cusolverDnXsyevBatched_bufferSize, version libcusolver.so.11

Cause: The PyTorch distribution requires libcusolver version 11.7.1.2, which is newer than what’s available in the default L4T 36.4 repository (11.6.4.69).

Solution: Install the required libcusolver version manually:

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# Download and install libcusolver 11.7.1.2 for arm64
curl -fSL -o libcusolver.deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2204/arm64/libcusolver-12-6_11.7.1.2-1_arm64.deb && \
sudo apt-get install --no-install-recommends -y ./libcusolver.deb && \
rm libcusolver.deb

After installing the updated libcusolver package, PyTorch CUDA operations (such as torch.linalg.inv()) should work correctly.

Note: This is a known compatibility issue when using PyTorch from the Jetson AI Labs registry on bare metal JetPack 6. The Holoscan SDK container images already include this fix.

PyTorch 2.9.x Segmentation Faults (Holoscan SDK v3.10 CUDA 12)

Problem: When running Holoscan SDK v3.10 with CUDA 12 and PyTorch 2.9.x, you encounter segmentation faults during application teardown:

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Fatal Python error: Segmentation fault

Current thread 0x00007f07e53d0740 (most recent call first):
  File ".../test_inference.py", line 177 in test_inference_torch
  ...

Cause: Holoscan SDK v3.10 CUDA 12 binaries are built with libtorch 2.8.0, and there is a compatibility issue with PyTorch 2.9.x that affects application deactivation.

Solution: Downgrade to PyTorch 2.8.x, which maintains full compatibility:

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pip install torch==2.8.0

Note: This issue specifically affects the CUDA 12 variant of Holoscan SDK v3.10 when used with PyTorch 2.9.x. Future releases of Holoscan SDK are expected to include updated libtorch binaries to restore PyTorch 2.9.x compatibility.
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