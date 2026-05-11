holoscan.schedulers
This module provides a Python API to underlying C++ API Schedulers.
|
holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler
|Event-based multi-thread scheduler
|
holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
|Greedy scheduler
|
holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
|Multi-thread scheduler
- class holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Event-based multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads. This creates a default thread pool. Operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool) will use this default pool.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true.
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- pin_coreslist of int, optional
CPU core IDs to pin the default thread pool’s worker threads to. If specified, all the worker threads in the default pool (created based on worker_thread_number) will be pinned to the same set of specified cores. Note: This only affects the default pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in ThreadPool.add(). If not specified, the default pool’s worker threads will not be pinned to any cores.
- enable_queue_stealingbool, optional
If true, default worker threads attempt to steal ready jobs from other default worker queues before blocking on their own queue. Default is False.
- steal_scan_limitint, optional
Maximum number of victim queues scanned per steal attempt (0 means scan all queues). Default is 0.
- enable_worker_postcheck_fastpathbool, optional
If true, workers perform a fresh checkEntity() after executeEntity() and directly update READY/WAIT_TIME conditions without routing that entity through the dispatcher. Default is False.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_intervalint, optional
When worker postcheck returns a non-ready state, send a periodic dispatcher wake-up every N fallbacks per worker. Set to 0 to only notify when no workers are running. Default is 256.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workersint, optional
Periodic fallback notify is enabled only when worker_thread_number is at least this value. Default is 8.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_nsint, optional
Minimum global time spacing (in nanoseconds) between periodic fallback dispatcher wake-ups. Default is 100000.
- internal_event_shard_countint, optional
Number of internal notification shards used by the dispatcher (0 = auto = worker_thread_number). Default is 0.
- dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_sizeint, optional
Maximum number of internal notifications drained from one shard per dispatcher pop step. Default is 32.
- wait_state_shard_countint, optional
Number of shards used for WAIT_EVENT and WAIT tracking lists. Default is 1.
- log_perf_statsbool, optional
If true, logs scheduler instrumentation counters during deinitialize(). Default is False.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. clock dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size enable_queue_stealing enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath internal_event_shard_count log_perf_stats max_duration_ms network_connection_timeout pin_cores postcheck_fallback_notify_interval postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_ns postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workers spec steal_scan_limit stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout wait_state_shard_count worker_thread_number
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.EventBasedScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, worker_thread_number: int = 1, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, network_connection_timeout: int = 5000, pin_cores: Optional[list[int]] = None, enable_queue_stealing: bool = False, steal_scan_limit: int = 0, enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath: bool = False, postcheck_fallback_notify_interval: int = 256, postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workers: int = 8, postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_ns: int = 100000, internal_event_shard_count: int = 0, dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size: int = 32, wait_state_shard_count: int = 1, log_perf_stats: bool = False, name: str = 'event_based_scheduler') → None
Event-based multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads. This creates a default thread pool. Operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool) will use this default pool.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true.
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- pin_coreslist of int, optional
CPU core IDs to pin the default thread pool’s worker threads to. If specified, all the worker threads in the default pool (created based on worker_thread_number) will be pinned to the same set of specified cores. Note: This only affects the default pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in ThreadPool.add(). If not specified, the default pool’s worker threads will not be pinned to any cores.
- enable_queue_stealingbool, optional
If true, default worker threads attempt to steal ready jobs from other default worker queues before blocking on their own queue. Default is False.
- steal_scan_limitint, optional
Maximum number of victim queues scanned per steal attempt (0 means scan all queues). Default is 0.
- enable_worker_postcheck_fastpathbool, optional
If true, workers perform a fresh checkEntity() after executeEntity() and directly update READY/WAIT_TIME conditions without routing that entity through the dispatcher. Default is False.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_intervalint, optional
When worker postcheck returns a non-ready state, send a periodic dispatcher wake-up every N fallbacks per worker. Set to 0 to only notify when no workers are running. Default is 256.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workersint, optional
Periodic fallback notify is enabled only when worker_thread_number is at least this value. Default is 8.
- postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_nsint, optional
Minimum global time spacing (in nanoseconds) between periodic fallback dispatcher wake-ups. Default is 100000.
- internal_event_shard_countint, optional
Number of internal notification shards used by the dispatcher (0 = auto = worker_thread_number). Default is 0.
- dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_sizeint, optional
Maximum number of internal notifications drained from one shard per dispatcher pop step. Default is 32.
- wait_state_shard_countint, optional
Number of shards used for WAIT_EVENT and WAIT tracking lists. Default is 1.
- log_perf_statsbool, optional
If true, logs scheduler instrumentation counters during deinitialize(). Default is False.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size
- property enable_queue_stealing
- property enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property internal_event_shard_count
- property log_perf_stats
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- property network_connection_timeout
- property pin_cores
- property postcheck_fallback_notify_interval
- property postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_ns
- property postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workers
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property steal_scan_limit
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- property wait_state_shard_count
- property worker_thread_number
- class holoscan.schedulers.GreedyScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Greedy scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when all operators are not ready to run in the current iteration.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms network_connection_timeout spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.GreedyScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, check_recession_period_ms: float = 0.0, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, network_connection_timeout: int = 5000, name: str = 'greedy_scheduler') → None
Greedy scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when all operators are not ready to run in the current iteration.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- property network_connection_timeout
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- class holoscan.schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler,
holoscan.core._core.Component,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an operator is not ready to run yet.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- strict_job_thread_pinningbool, optional
When true, the thread an operator is pinned to is not allowed to run any other operators. When false, if the pinned operator is not in a READY state, another operator could run on the thread.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. check_recession_period_ms clock max_duration_ms network_connection_timeout spec stop_on_deadlock stop_on_deadlock_timeout worker_thread_number
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
initialization method for the scheduler.
service(self, service_type[, id])
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component's fragment.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(self: holoscan.schedulers._schedulers.MultiThreadScheduler, fragment: holoscan.core._core.Fragment, *, clock: holoscan.resources._resources.GXFClock = None, worker_thread_number: int = 1, stop_on_deadlock: bool = True, check_recession_period_ms: float = 5.0, max_duration_ms: int = - 1, stop_on_deadlock_timeout: int = 0, network_connection_timeout: int = 5000, strict_job_thread_pinning: bool = False, name: str = 'multithread_scheduler') → None
Multi-thread scheduler
- Parameters
- fragmentFragment
The fragment the condition will be associated with
- clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional
The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.
- worker_thread_numberint
The number of worker threads.
- stop_on_deadlockbool, optional
If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.
- check_recession_period_msfloat, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an operator is not ready to run yet.
- max_duration_msint, optional
The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.
- stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional
The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true”,
- network_connection_timeoutint, optional
During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).
- strict_job_thread_pinningbool, optional
When true, the thread an operator is pinned to is not allowed to run any other operators. When false, if the pinned operator is not in a READY state, another operator could run on the thread.
- namestr, optional
The name of the scheduler.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
-
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
- property check_recession_period_ms
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- nameholoscan.core.Fragment
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property gxf_typename
The GXF type name of the component.
- Returns
- str
The GXF type name of the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- idint
- initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler) → None
initialization method for the scheduler.
- property max_duration_ms
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- namestr
- property network_connection_timeout
- service(self: object, service_type: type, id: str = '') → object
Retrieve a registered fragment service through the component’s fragment.
This method delegates to the fragment’s service() method to retrieve a previously registered fragment service by its type and optional identifier. Returns
Noneif no fragment service is found with the specified type and identifier.
- Parameters
- service_typetype
The type of the fragment service to retrieve. Must be a type that inherits from Resource or FragmentService.
- idstr, optional
The identifier of the fragment service. If empty, retrieves by service type only. For Resources, this would typically be the resource’s name.
- Returns
- object or None
The fragment service instance of the requested type, or
Noneif not found. If the service wraps a Resource and a Resource type is requested, the unwrapped Resource instance is returned.
- Raises
- RuntimeError
If the component has no associated fragment or if the fragment’s service method cannot be accessed.
Notes
This is a convenience method that internally calls the fragment’s service() method. For services that wrap Resources, the method will automatically unwrap and return the Resource if a Resource type is requested.
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- property stop_on_deadlock
- property stop_on_deadlock_timeout
- property worker_thread_number