holoscan.schedulers

fragmentFragment

The fragment the condition will be associated with

clockholoscan.resources.Clock or None, optional

The clock used by the scheduler to define the flow of time. If None, a default-constructed holoscan.resources.RealtimeClock will be used.

worker_thread_numberint

The number of worker threads. This creates a default thread pool. Operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool ) will use this default pool.

stop_on_deadlockbool, optional

If enabled the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors, for example by clearing queues manually.

max_duration_msint, optional

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified (or if a negative value is provided), the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

stop_on_deadlock_timeoutint, optional

The scheduler will wait this amount of time before determining that it is in deadlock and should stop. It will reset if a job comes in during the wait. A negative value means not stop on deadlock. This parameter only applies when stop_on_deadlock=true .

network_connection_timeoutint, optional

During the initial phase when network connections are being established, this longer timeout (in ms) is used instead of stop_on_deadlock_timeout. This allows sufficient time for UCX connections to be established without triggering false deadlock detection. “This parameter has no effect on single fragment (non-distributed) applications. “Defaults to 5000 ms (5 seconds).

pin_coreslist of int, optional

CPU core IDs to pin the default thread pool’s worker threads to. If specified, all the worker threads in the default pool (created based on worker_thread_number ) will be pinned to the same set of specified cores. Note: This only affects the default pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in ThreadPool.add(). If not specified, the default pool’s worker threads will not be pinned to any cores.

enable_queue_stealingbool, optional

If true, default worker threads attempt to steal ready jobs from other default worker queues before blocking on their own queue. Default is False.

steal_scan_limitint, optional

Maximum number of victim queues scanned per steal attempt (0 means scan all queues). Default is 0.

enable_worker_postcheck_fastpathbool, optional

If true, workers perform a fresh checkEntity() after executeEntity() and directly update READY/WAIT_TIME conditions without routing that entity through the dispatcher. Default is False.

postcheck_fallback_notify_intervalint, optional

When worker postcheck returns a non-ready state, send a periodic dispatcher wake-up every N fallbacks per worker. Set to 0 to only notify when no workers are running. Default is 256.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workersint, optional

Periodic fallback notify is enabled only when worker_thread_number is at least this value. Default is 8.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_nsint, optional

Minimum global time spacing (in nanoseconds) between periodic fallback dispatcher wake-ups. Default is 100000.

internal_event_shard_countint, optional

Number of internal notification shards used by the dispatcher (0 = auto = worker_thread_number). Default is 0.

dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_sizeint, optional

Maximum number of internal notifications drained from one shard per dispatcher pop step. Default is 32.

wait_state_shard_countint, optional

Number of shards used for WAIT_EVENT and WAIT tracking lists. Default is 1.

log_perf_statsbool, optional

If true, logs scheduler instrumentation counters during deinitialize(). Default is False.

namestr, optional