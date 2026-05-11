Class EventBasedScheduler

Event-based scheduler.

This is a multi-thread scheduler that uses an event-based design. Unlike the MultiThreadScheduler , it does not utilize a dedicated polling thread that is constantly polling operators to check which are ready to execute. Instead, certain events in the underlying framework will indicate that the scheduling status of an operator should be checked.

==Parameters==

worker_thread_number (int64_t): The number of (CPU) worker threads to use for executing operators. Defaults to 1. This creates a default thread pool. Operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool (via make_thread_pool) will use this default pool.

pin_cores (list of int, optional): CPU core IDs to pin the default thread pool’s worker threads to (empty means no core pinning). Note: This only affects the default pool; to control CPU affinity for user-defined thread pools, use the pin_cores parameter in ThreadPool::add().

stop_on_deadlock (bool): If True, the application will terminate if a deadlock state is reached. Defaults to true.

stop_on_deadlock_timeout (int64_t): The amount of time (in ms) before an application is considered to be in deadlock. Defaults to 0.

max_duration_ms (int64_t, optional): Terminate the application after the specified duration even if deadlock does not occur. If unspecified, the application can run indefinitely.

enable_queue_stealing (bool): If true, default worker threads attempt to steal ready jobs from other default worker queues before blocking on their own queue. Defaults to false.

steal_scan_limit (int64_t): Maximum number of victim queues scanned per steal attempt (0 means scan all queues). Defaults to 0.

enable_worker_postcheck_fastpath (bool): If true, workers perform a fresh checkEntity() after executeEntity() and directly update READY/WAIT_TIME conditions without routing that entity through the dispatcher. Defaults to false.

postcheck_fallback_notify_interval (int64_t): When worker postcheck returns a non-ready state, send a periodic dispatcher wake-up every N fallbacks per worker. Set to 0 to only notify when no workers are running. Defaults to 256.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_workers (int64_t): Periodic fallback notify is enabled only when worker_thread_number is at least this value. Defaults to 8.

postcheck_fallback_notify_min_period_ns (int64_t): Minimum global time spacing (in nanoseconds) between periodic fallback dispatcher wake-ups. Defaults to 100000.

internal_event_shard_count (int64_t): Number of internal notification shards used by notifyDispatcher (0 = auto = worker_thread_number). Defaults to 0.

dispatcher_internal_pop_batch_size (int64_t): Maximum number of internal notifications drained from one shard per dispatcher pop step. Defaults to 32.

wait_state_shard_count (int64_t): Number of shards used for WAIT_EVENT and WAIT tracking lists. Defaults to 1.