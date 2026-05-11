Class FragmentServiceProvider
Defined in File fragment_service_provider.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::Fragment(Class Fragment)
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class FragmentServiceProvider
Interface for classes that can provide access to registered fragment services.
This interface is used by ComponentBase to decouple component service access from the concrete Fragment implementation, enabling better testability and modularity while still allowing service retrieval.
Subclassed by holoscan::Fragment
Public Functions
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virtual ~FragmentServiceProvider() = default
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virtual std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_erased(const std::type_info &service_type, std::string_view id) const = 0
Retrieves a service using type erasure.
- Parameters
service_type – The std::type_info of the service to retrieve.
id – The identifier of the service instance.
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- Returns
A shared_ptr to FragmentService if found, otherwise nullptr.
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virtual std::shared_ptr<Resource> get_service_resource_by_name(std::string_view id) const = 0
Retrieve a resource registered as a fragment service by name.
- Parameters
id – The service id (name) used during service registration.
- Returns
A shared_ptr to the service resource, or nullptr if not found.
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inline virtual std::vector<std::shared_ptr<FragmentService>> get_services_by_id(std::string_view id) const
Retrieve all fragment services with a matching id, regardless of registered type.
This method is used as a fallback when exact type lookup fails, enabling retrieval of services registered with a derived type when looking up by a base type.
- Parameters
id – The service id (name) used during service registration.
- Returns
A vector of shared_ptrs to matching FragmentServices. Empty if none found.
- virtual ~FragmentServiceProvider() = default