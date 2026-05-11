Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Class GXFNetworkContext

Inheritance Relationships

Base Types

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent

Subclassed by holoscan::PubSubContext, holoscan::UcxContext

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit GXFNetworkContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
GXFNetworkContext() = default
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override = 0

Get the type name of the GXF network context.

The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.

Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”

Returns

The type name of the GXF network context.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override

Get a YAML representation of the network context.

Returns

YAML node including type, specs, resources of the network context in addition to the base component properties.

virtual void reset_backend_objects() override

Reset any backend-specific objects.

virtual void set_parameters() override

Set the parameters based on defaults (sets GXF parameters for GXF operators)

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