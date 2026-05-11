Class UcxComponentSerializer
Defined in File ucx_component_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
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class UcxComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
UCX-based component serializer.
Used by UcxEntitySerializer to serialize and deserialize GXF components such as nvidia::gxf::Tensor, nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, nvidia::gxf::AudioBuffer, nvidia::gxf::Timestamp and nvidia::gxf::EndOfStream.
==Parameters==
allocator (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>, optional): The allocator used for deserialization of
Tensor,
VideoBufferor
AudioBuffercomponents. Defaults to an
UnboundedAllocatorif none is provided.
Public Functions
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template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit UcxComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
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UcxComponentSerializer() = default
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inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
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virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
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virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
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nvidia::gxf::UcxComponentSerializer *get() const
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