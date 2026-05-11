Holoscan SDK v4.1.0
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Struct InputSpec::View

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Struct HolovizOp::InputSpec.

Struct Documentation

struct View

Layer view.

By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view the layer can be placed freely within the window.

Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix. Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten.

When multiple views are specified the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views.

It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner.

Public Members

float offset_x_ = 0.F
float offset_y_ = 0.F

offset of top-left corner of the view. Top left coordinate of the window area is (0, 0) bottom right coordinate is (1, 1).

float width_ = 1.F
float height_ = 1.F

width and height of the view in normalized range. 1.0 is full size.

std::optional<std::array<float, 16>> matrix_

row major 4x4 transform matrix (optional, can be nullptr)

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