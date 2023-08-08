deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/domain/validator/validator.html

Source code for modulus.sym.domain.validator.validator
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import torch
[docs]class Validator:
"""
Validator base class
"""
def forward_grad(self, invar):
pred_outvar = self.model(invar)
return pred_outvar
def forward_nograd(self, invar):
with torch.no_grad():
pred_outvar = self.model(invar)
return pred_outvar
def save_results(self, name, results_dir, writer, save_filetypes, step):
raise NotImplementedError("Subclass of Validator needs to implement this")
@staticmethod
def _l2_relative_error(true_var, pred_var): # TODO replace with metric classes
new_var = {}
for key in true_var.keys():
new_var["l2_relative_error_" + str(key)] = torch.sqrt(
torch.mean(torch.square(true_var[key] - pred_var[key]))
/ torch.var(true_var[key])
)
return new_var