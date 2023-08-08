deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/basic.html

NVIDIA Modulus Sym v1.0.0
Source code for modulus.sym.eq.pdes.basic

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

"""Basic equations
"""

from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number

from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE
from modulus.sym.node import Node



[docs]class NormalDotVec(PDE):
    """
    Normal dot velocity

    Parameters
    ==========
    dim : int
        Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
    """

    name = "NormalDotVec"

    def __init__(self, vec=["u", "v", "w"]):
        # normal
        normal = [Symbol("normal_x"), Symbol("normal_y"), Symbol("normal_z")]

        # make input variables
        self.equations = {}
        self.equations["normal_dot_vel"] = 0
        for v, n in zip(vec, normal):
            self.equations["normal_dot_vel"] += Symbol(v) * n




[docs]class GradNormal(PDE):
    """
    Implementation of the gradient boundary condition

    Parameters
    ==========
    T : str
        The dependent variable.
    dim : int
        Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
    time : bool
        If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True.

    Examples
    ========
    >>> gn = ns = GradNormal(T='T')
    >>> gn.pprint()
      normal_gradient_T: normal_x*T__x + normal_y*T__y + normal_z*T__z
    """

    name = "GradNormal"

    def __init__(self, T, dim=3, time=True):
        self.T = T
        self.dim = dim
        self.time = time

        # coordinates
        x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
        normal_x = Symbol("normal_x")
        normal_y = Symbol("normal_y")
        normal_z = Symbol("normal_z")

        # time
        t = Symbol("t")

        # make input variables
        input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z, "t": t}
        if self.dim == 1:
            input_variables.pop("y")
            input_variables.pop("z")
        elif self.dim == 2:
            input_variables.pop("z")
        if not self.time:
            input_variables.pop("t")

        # variables to set the gradients (example Temperature)
        T = Function(T)(*input_variables)

        # set equations
        self.equations = {}
        self.equations["normal_gradient_" + self.T] = (
            normal_x * T.diff(x) + normal_y * T.diff(y) + normal_z * T.diff(z)
        )




[docs]class Curl(PDE):
    """
    del cross vector operator

    Parameters
    ==========
    vector : tuple of 3 Sympy Exprs, floats, ints or strings
        This will be the vector to take the curl of.
    curl_name : tuple of 3 strings
        These will be the output names of the curl operations.

    Examples
    ========
    >>> c = Curl((0,0,'phi'), ('u','v','w'))
    >>> c.pprint()
      u: phi__y
      v: -phi__x
      w: 0
    """

    name = "Curl"

    def __init__(self, vector, curl_name=["u", "v", "w"]):
        # coordinates
        x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")

        # make input variables
        input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z}

        # vector
        v_0 = vector[0]
        v_1 = vector[1]
        v_2 = vector[2]

        # make funtions
        if type(v_0) is str:
            v_0 = Function(v_0)(*input_variables)
        elif type(v_0) in [float, int]:
            v_0 = Number(v_0)
        if type(v_1) is str:
            v_1 = Function(v_1)(*input_variables)
        elif type(v_1) in [float, int]:
            v_1 = Number(v_1)
        if type(v_2) is str:
            v_2 = Function(v_2)(*input_variables)
        elif type(v_2) in [float, int]:
            v_2 = Number(v_2)

        # curl
        curl_0 = v_2.diff(y) - v_1.diff(z)
        curl_1 = v_0.diff(z) - v_2.diff(x)
        curl_2 = v_1.diff(x) - v_0.diff(y)

        # set equations
        self.equations = {}
        self.equations[curl_name[0]] = curl_0
        self.equations[curl_name[1]] = curl_1
        self.equations[curl_name[2]] = curl_2
