deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/navier_stokes.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""Equations related to Navier Stokes Equations
"""
from sympy import Symbol, Function, Number
from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE
from modulus.sym.node import Node
[docs]class NavierStokes(PDE):
"""
Compressible Navier Stokes equations
Parameters
==========
nu : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str
The kinematic viscosity. If `nu` is a str then it is
converted to Sympy Function of form `nu(x,y,z,t)`.
If `nu` is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this
is substituted into the equation. This allows for
variable viscosity.
rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str
The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is
converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'.
If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this
is substituted into the equation to allow for
compressible Navier Stokes. Default is 1.
dim : int
Dimension of the Navier Stokes (2 or 3). Default is 3.
time : bool
If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True.
mixed_form: bool
If True, use the mixed formulation of the Navier-Stokes equations.
Examples
========
>>> ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1, dim=2)
>>> ns.pprint()
continuity: u__x + v__y
momentum_x: u*u__x + v*u__y + p__x + u__t - 0.01*u__x__x - 0.01*u__y__y
momentum_y: u*v__x + v*v__y + p__y + v__t - 0.01*v__x__x - 0.01*v__y__y
>>> ns = NavierStokes(nu='nu', rho=1, dim=2, time=False)
>>> ns.pprint()
continuity: u__x + v__y
momentum_x: -nu*u__x__x - nu*u__y__y + u*u__x + v*u__y - nu__x*u__x - nu__y*u__y + p__x
momentum_y: -nu*v__x__x - nu*v__y__y + u*v__x + v*v__y - nu__x*v__x - nu__y*v__y + p__y
"""
name = "NavierStokes"
def __init__(self, nu, rho=1, dim=3, time=True, mixed_form=False):
# set params
self.dim = dim
self.time = time
self.mixed_form = mixed_form
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
# time
t = Symbol("t")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z, "t": t}
if self.dim == 2:
input_variables.pop("z")
if not self.time:
input_variables.pop("t")
# velocity componets
u = Function("u")(*input_variables)
v = Function("v")(*input_variables)
if self.dim == 3:
w = Function("w")(*input_variables)
else:
w = Number(0)
# pressure
p = Function("p")(*input_variables)
# kinematic viscosity
if isinstance(nu, str):
nu = Function(nu)(*input_variables)
elif isinstance(nu, (float, int)):
nu = Number(nu)
# density
if isinstance(rho, str):
rho = Function(rho)(*input_variables)
elif isinstance(rho, (float, int)):
rho = Number(rho)
# dynamic viscosity
mu = rho * nu
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations["continuity"] = (
rho.diff(t) + (rho * u).diff(x) + (rho * v).diff(y) + (rho * w).diff(z)
)
if not self.mixed_form:
curl = Number(0) if rho.diff(x) == 0 else u.diff(x) + v.diff(y) + w.diff(z)
self.equations["momentum_x"] = (
(rho * u).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * u).diff(x))
+ v * ((rho * u).diff(y))
+ w * ((rho * u).diff(z))
+ rho * u * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(x)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(x)
- (mu * u.diff(x)).diff(x)
- (mu * u.diff(y)).diff(y)
- (mu * u.diff(z)).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(x))
)
self.equations["momentum_y"] = (
(rho * v).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * v).diff(x))
+ v * ((rho * v).diff(y))
+ w * ((rho * v).diff(z))
+ rho * v * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(y)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(y)
- (mu * v.diff(x)).diff(x)
- (mu * v.diff(y)).diff(y)
- (mu * v.diff(z)).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(y))
)
self.equations["momentum_z"] = (
(rho * w).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * w).diff(x))
+ v * ((rho * w).diff(y))
+ w * ((rho * w).diff(z))
+ rho * w * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(z)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(z)
- (mu * w.diff(x)).diff(x)
- (mu * w.diff(y)).diff(y)
- (mu * w.diff(z)).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(z))
)
if self.dim == 2:
self.equations.pop("momentum_z")
elif self.mixed_form:
u_x = Function("u_x")(*input_variables)
u_y = Function("u_y")(*input_variables)
u_z = Function("u_z")(*input_variables)
v_x = Function("v_x")(*input_variables)
v_y = Function("v_y")(*input_variables)
v_z = Function("v_z")(*input_variables)
if self.dim == 3:
w_x = Function("w_x")(*input_variables)
w_y = Function("w_y")(*input_variables)
w_z = Function("w_z")(*input_variables)
else:
w_x = Number(0)
w_y = Number(0)
w_z = Number(0)
u_z = Number(0)
v_z = Number(0)
curl = Number(0) if rho.diff(x) == 0 else u_x + v_y + w_z
self.equations["momentum_x"] = (
(rho * u).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * u.diff(x)))
+ v * ((rho * u.diff(y)))
+ w * ((rho * u.diff(z)))
+ rho * u * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(x)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(x)
- (mu * u_x).diff(x)
- (mu * u_y).diff(y)
- (mu * u_z).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(x))
)
self.equations["momentum_y"] = (
(rho * v).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * v.diff(x)))
+ v * ((rho * v.diff(y)))
+ w * ((rho * v.diff(z)))
+ rho * v * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(y)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(y)
- (mu * v_x).diff(x)
- (mu * v_y).diff(y)
- (mu * v_z).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(y))
)
self.equations["momentum_z"] = (
(rho * w).diff(t)
+ (
u * ((rho * w.diff(x)))
+ v * ((rho * w.diff(y)))
+ w * ((rho * w.diff(z)))
+ rho * w * (curl)
)
+ p.diff(z)
- (-2 / 3 * mu * (curl)).diff(z)
- (mu * w_x).diff(x)
- (mu * w_y).diff(y)
- (mu * w_z).diff(z)
- (mu * (curl).diff(z))
)
self.equations["compatibility_u_x"] = u.diff(x) - u_x
self.equations["compatibility_u_y"] = u.diff(y) - u_y
self.equations["compatibility_u_z"] = u.diff(z) - u_z
self.equations["compatibility_v_x"] = v.diff(x) - v_x
self.equations["compatibility_v_y"] = v.diff(y) - v_y
self.equations["compatibility_v_z"] = v.diff(z) - v_z
self.equations["compatibility_w_x"] = w.diff(x) - w_x
self.equations["compatibility_w_y"] = w.diff(y) - w_y
self.equations["compatibility_w_z"] = w.diff(z) - w_z
self.equations["compatibility_u_xy"] = u_x.diff(y) - u_y.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_u_xz"] = u_x.diff(z) - u_z.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_u_yz"] = u_y.diff(z) - u_z.diff(y)
self.equations["compatibility_v_xy"] = v_x.diff(y) - v_y.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_v_xz"] = v_x.diff(z) - v_z.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_v_yz"] = v_y.diff(z) - v_z.diff(y)
self.equations["compatibility_w_xy"] = w_x.diff(y) - w_y.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_w_xz"] = w_x.diff(z) - w_z.diff(x)
self.equations["compatibility_w_yz"] = w_y.diff(z) - w_z.diff(y)
if self.dim == 2:
self.equations.pop("momentum_z")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_u_z")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_v_z")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_x")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_y")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_z")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_u_xz")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_u_yz")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_v_xz")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_v_yz")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_xy")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_xz")
self.equations.pop("compatibility_w_yz")
[docs]class GradNormal(PDE):
"""
Implementation of the gradient boundary condition
Parameters
==========
T : str
The dependent variable.
dim : int
Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
time : bool
If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True.
Examples
========
>>> gn = ns = GradNormal(T='T')
>>> gn.pprint()
normal_gradient_T: normal_x*T__x + normal_y*T__y + normal_z*T__z
"""
name = "GradNormal"
def __init__(self, T, dim=3, time=True):
self.T = T
self.dim = dim
self.time = time
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
normal_x = Symbol("normal_x")
normal_y = Symbol("normal_y")
normal_z = Symbol("normal_z")
# time
t = Symbol("t")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z, "t": t}
if self.dim == 1:
input_variables.pop("y")
input_variables.pop("z")
elif self.dim == 2:
input_variables.pop("z")
if not self.time:
input_variables.pop("t")
# variables to set the gradients (example Temperature)
T = Function(T)(*input_variables)
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations["normal_gradient_" + self.T] = (
normal_x * T.diff(x) + normal_y * T.diff(y) + normal_z * T.diff(z)
)
[docs]class Curl(PDE):
"""
del cross vector operator
Parameters
==========
vector : tuple of 3 Sympy Exprs, floats, ints or strings
This will be the vector to take the curl of.
curl_name : tuple of 3 strings
These will be the output names of the curl operations.
Examples
========
>>> c = Curl((0,0,'phi'), ('u','v','w'))
>>> c.pprint()
u: phi__y
v: -phi__x
w: 0
"""
name = "Curl"
def __init__(self, vector, curl_name=["u", "v", "w"]):
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z}
# vector
v_0 = vector[0]
v_1 = vector[1]
v_2 = vector[2]
# make funtions
if type(v_0) is str:
v_0 = Function(v_0)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_0) in [float, int]:
v_0 = Number(v_0)
if type(v_1) is str:
v_1 = Function(v_1)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_1) in [float, int]:
v_1 = Number(v_1)
if type(v_2) is str:
v_2 = Function(v_2)(*input_variables)
elif type(v_2) in [float, int]:
v_2 = Number(v_2)
# curl
curl_0 = v_2.diff(y) - v_1.diff(z)
curl_1 = v_0.diff(z) - v_2.diff(x)
curl_2 = v_1.diff(x) - v_0.diff(y)
# set equations
self.equations = {}
self.equations[curl_name[0]] = curl_0
self.equations[curl_name[1]] = curl_1
self.equations[curl_name[2]] = curl_2
[docs]class CompressibleIntegralContinuity(PDE):
"""
Compressible Integral Continuity
Parameters
==========
rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str
The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is
converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'.
If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this
is substituted into the equation to allow for
compressibility. Default is 1.
dim : int
Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
"""
name = "CompressibleIntegralContinuity"
def __init__(self, rho=1, vec=["u", "v", "w"]):
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z}
self.dim = len(vec)
if self.dim == 1:
input_variables.pop("y")
input_variables.pop("z")
elif self.dim == 2:
input_variables.pop("z")
# normal
normal = [Symbol("normal_x"), Symbol("normal_y"), Symbol("normal_z")]
# density
if isinstance(rho, str):
rho = Function(rho)(*input_variables)
elif isinstance(rho, (float, int)):
rho = Number(rho)
# make input variables
self.equations = {}
self.equations["integral_continuity"] = 0
for v, n in zip(vec, normal):
self.equations["integral_continuity"] += Symbol(v) * n * rho
[docs]class FluxContinuity(PDE):
"""
Flux Continuity for arbitrary variable. Includes advective and diffusive flux
Parameters
==========
T : str
The dependent variable.
rho : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str
The density of the fluid. If `rho` is a str then it is
converted to Sympy Function of form 'rho(x,y,z,t)'.
If 'rho' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this
is substituted into the equation to allow for
compressibility. Default is 1.
dim : int
Dimension of the equations (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3.
"""
name = "FluxContinuity"
def __init__(self, T="T", D="D", rho=1, vec=["u", "v", "w"]):
# coordinates
x, y, z = Symbol("x"), Symbol("y"), Symbol("z")
# make input variables
input_variables = {"x": x, "y": y, "z": z}
self.dim = len(vec)
if self.dim == 1:
input_variables.pop("y")
input_variables.pop("z")
elif self.dim == 2:
input_variables.pop("z")
# normal
normal = [Symbol("normal_x"), Symbol("normal_y"), Symbol("normal_z")]
# density
if isinstance(rho, str):
rho = Function(rho)(*input_variables)
elif isinstance(rho, (float, int)):
rho = Number(rho)
# diffusion coefficient
if isinstance(D, str):
D = Function(D)(*input_variables)
elif isinstance(D, (float, int)):
D = Number(D)
# variables to set the flux (example Temperature)
T = Function(T)(*input_variables)
gradient = [T.diff(x), T.diff(y), T.diff(z)]
# make input variables
self.equations = {}
self.equations[str(T) + "_flux"] = 0
for v, n, g in zip(vec, normal, gradient):
self.equations[str(T) + "_flux"] += (
Symbol(v) * n * rho * T - rho * D * n * g
)