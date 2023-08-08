deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/signed_distance_function.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Screened Poisson Distance Equation taken from, https://www.researchgate.net/publication/266149392_Dynamic_Distance-Based_Shape_Features_for_Gait_Recognition, Equation 6 in paper. """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , sqrt from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE [docs] class ScreenedPoissonDistance ( PDE ): """ Screened Poisson Distance Parameters ========== distance : str A user-defined variable for distance. Default is "normal_distance". tau : float A small, positive parameter. Default is 0.1. dim : int Dimension of the Screened Poisson Distance (1, 2, or 3). Default is 3. Example ======== >>> s = ScreenedPoissonDistance(tau=0.1, dim=2) >>> s.pprint() screened_poisson_normal_distance: -normal_distance__x**2 + 0.316227766016838*normal_distance__x__x - normal_distance__y**2 + 0.316227766016838*normal_distance__y__y + 1 """ name = "ScreenedPoissonDistance" def __init__ ( self , distance = "normal_distance" , tau = 0.1 , dim = 3 ): # set params self . distance = distance self . dim = dim # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) # distance u assert type ( distance ) == str , "distance needs to be string" distance = Function ( distance )( * input_variables ) # set equations self . equations = {} sdf_grad = ( 1 - distance . diff ( x ) ** 2 - distance . diff ( y ) ** 2 - distance . diff ( z ) ** 2 ) poisson = sqrt ( tau ) * ( distance . diff ( x , 2 ) + distance . diff ( y , 2 ) + distance . diff ( z , 2 ) ) self . equations [ "screened_poisson_" + self . distance ] = sdf_grad + poisson