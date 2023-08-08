deeplearning/modulus/modulus-sym-v100/_modules/modulus/sym/eq/pdes/wave_equation.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. """Wave equation Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wave_equation """ from sympy import Symbol , Function , Number from modulus.sym.eq.pde import PDE [docs] class WaveEquation ( PDE ): """ Wave equation Parameters ========== u : str The dependent variable. c : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str Wave speed coefficient. If `c` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'c(x,y,z,t)'. If 'c' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. dim : int Dimension of the wave equation (1, 2, or 3). Default is 2. time : bool If time-dependent equations or not. Default is True. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the wave equation. Examples ======== >>> we = WaveEquation(c=0.8, dim=3) >>> we.pprint() wave_equation: u__t__t - 0.64*u__x__x - 0.64*u__y__y - 0.64*u__z__z >>> we = WaveEquation(c='c', dim=2, time=False) >>> we.pprint() wave_equation: -c**2*u__x__x - c**2*u__y__y - 2*c*c__x*u__x - 2*c*c__y*u__y """ name = "WaveEquation" def __init__ ( self , u = "u" , c = "c" , dim = 3 , time = True , mixed_form = False ): # set params self . u = u self . dim = dim self . time = time self . mixed_form = mixed_form # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # time t = Symbol ( "t" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z , "t" : t } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) if not self . time : input_variables . pop ( "t" ) # Scalar function assert type ( u ) == str , "u needs to be string" u = Function ( u )( * input_variables ) # wave speed coefficient if type ( c ) is str : c = Function ( c )( * input_variables ) elif type ( c ) in [ float , int ]: c = Number ( c ) # set equations self . equations = {} if not self . mixed_form : self . equations [ "wave_equation" ] = ( u . diff ( t , 2 ) - c ** 2 * u . diff ( x , 2 ) - c ** 2 * u . diff ( y , 2 ) - c ** 2 * u . diff ( z , 2 ) ) elif self . mixed_form : u_x = Function ( "u_x" )( * input_variables ) u_y = Function ( "u_y" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : u_z = Function ( "u_z" )( * input_variables ) else : u_z = Number ( 0 ) if self . time : u_t = Function ( "u_t" )( * input_variables ) else : u_t = Number ( 0 ) self . equations [ "wave_equation" ] = ( u_t . diff ( t ) - c ** 2 * u_x . diff ( x ) - c ** 2 * u_y . diff ( y ) - c ** 2 * u_z . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_x" ] = u . diff ( x ) - u_x self . equations [ "compatibility_u_y" ] = u . diff ( y ) - u_y self . equations [ "compatibility_u_z" ] = u . diff ( z ) - u_z self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xy" ] = u_x . diff ( y ) - u_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xz" ] = u_x . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_yz" ] = u_y . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( y ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_yz" ) [docs] class HelmholtzEquation ( PDE ): name = "HelmholtzEquation" def __init__ ( self , u , k , dim = 3 , mixed_form = False ): """ Helmholtz equation Parameters ========== u : str The dependent variable. k : float, Sympy Symbol/Expr, str Wave number. If `k` is a str then it is converted to Sympy Function of form 'k(x,y,z,t)'. If 'k' is a Sympy Symbol or Expression then this is substituted into the equation. dim : int Dimension of the wave equation (1, 2, or 3). Default is 2. mixed_form: bool If True, use the mixed formulation of the Helmholtz equation. """ # set params self . u = u self . dim = dim self . mixed_form = mixed_form # coordinates x , y , z = Symbol ( "x" ), Symbol ( "y" ), Symbol ( "z" ) # make input variables input_variables = { "x" : x , "y" : y , "z" : z } if self . dim == 1 : input_variables . pop ( "y" ) input_variables . pop ( "z" ) elif self . dim == 2 : input_variables . pop ( "z" ) # Scalar function assert type ( u ) == str , "u needs to be string" u = Function ( u )( * input_variables ) # wave speed coefficient if type ( k ) is str : k = Function ( k )( * input_variables ) elif type ( k ) in [ float , int ]: k = Number ( k ) # set equations self . equations = {} if not self . mixed_form : self . equations [ "helmholtz" ] = - ( k ** 2 * u + u . diff ( x , 2 ) + u . diff ( y , 2 ) + u . diff ( z , 2 ) ) elif self . mixed_form : u_x = Function ( "u_x" )( * input_variables ) u_y = Function ( "u_y" )( * input_variables ) if self . dim == 3 : u_z = Function ( "u_z" )( * input_variables ) else : u_z = Number ( 0 ) self . equations [ "helmholtz" ] = - ( k ** 2 * u + u_x . diff ( x ) + u_y . diff ( y ) + u_z . diff ( z ) ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_x" ] = u . diff ( x ) - u_x self . equations [ "compatibility_u_y" ] = u . diff ( y ) - u_y self . equations [ "compatibility_u_z" ] = u . diff ( z ) - u_z self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xy" ] = u_x . diff ( y ) - u_y . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_xz" ] = u_x . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( x ) self . equations [ "compatibility_u_yz" ] = u_y . diff ( z ) - u_z . diff ( y ) if self . dim == 2 : self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_z" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_xz" ) self . equations . pop ( "compatibility_u_yz" )